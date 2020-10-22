Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Ritu Phogat is a big fan of this IPL skipper

Virat Kohli never gives up and always gives his 100 per cent on the field, says One Championship star Ritu Phogat who has revealed that she is a big fan of Indian men's cricket team captain and draws huge inspiration from him.

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. The team has been performing well in the tournament and is currently placed at the second place in the points table.

"When it comes to cricket and IPL, I am a really big Virat Kohli fan. Whenever I get time off from training, I watch his team RCB's matches and fully support them," Ritu said while speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"I find Virat Kohli style of playing very smooth and pure, and I like that a lot. He never gives up and always gives his 100 per cent on the field, I find that very inspiring," she added.

Ritu, who aims to win the belt at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX against Nou Srey Pov when she takes on the Cambodian MMA sensation on October 30 in Singapore, further said she gets hugely motivated by Kohli's training videos on social media.

