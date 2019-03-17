IPL 2019: Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa included in KKR squad

Two-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders have added Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa into their squad for the upcoming 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warrier and Cariappa have been called into the Kolkata-based squad as a replacement for injured pace-duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

While Warrier plays for Kerala in the domestic cricket and has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous editions of the lucrative T20 tournament, Cariappa has appeared for the Kings XI Punjab as well as for the Kolkata Knight Riders previously.

Cariappa has bagged a total of 15 wickets from 28 matches he has played so far in the shortest format of the game.

Warrier, on the other hand, has taken 41 wickets in 40 Twenty20 games he has played, with eight of those coming from six matches he played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament recently.

The 12th edition of the IPL is slated to take place from March 3 and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24.



