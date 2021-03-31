IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals batsman Sam Billings slams ‘woeful’ hotel wifi

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway in Chennai on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. But most teams are currently in quarantine before beginning practice for the upcoming T20 league.

The Delhi Capitals are based out of Mumbai for the time being with their first game of IPL 2021 set to take place at the Wankhede stadium on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). England wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings, who missed the last two ODIs against India after injuring his collar bone in the first ODI, is in quarantine at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai where the rest of the DC franchise are staying.

DC have organized their camp in Mumbai this time ahead of their opening game of IPL 2021. However, Billings isn’t experiencing an ideal stay in the hotel as the wicketkeeper is facing wifi issues in his hotel room. Getting fed up with the poor wifi connection of the hotel, the 29-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to ask the fans for suggestions regarding a good dongle.

“Hotel WiFi is non existent….Best WiFi dongle to buy and use in India please?” Billings tweeted.

Hotel WiFi is non existent..... Best WiFi dongle to buy and use in India please? pic.twitter.com/xWhfnUBpoM — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 30, 2021

The Indian citizens on Twitter didn’t disappoint the right-handed batsman as they came up with the companies whose dongle will be worth the money. However, after seeing the comments, Billings was left confused as he received two major suggestions in the form of Jio and Airtel dongle.

Not able to make a concrete choice, Billings started a poll on his Twitter handle where he asked his fans to vote for one between Airtel and Jio. “Only one way to decide…Jio or Airtel WiFi Dongle?” the keeper wrote.

Only one way to decide.... Jio or Airtel WiFi Dongle? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 30, 2021

Billings had arrived in India for the white-ball leg between India and England comprising five T20Is and three ODIs.