IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB, Match 6 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Surnrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 14).

While RCB began their campaign with a morale-boosting win over five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue, the David Warner-led SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. Having put up a decent performance in the first game, RCB will be strengthened further when the immensely-talented Devdutt Padikkal makes the team after his recovery from COVID-19.

Padikkal has said he is now completely ready to play his part in the IPL and confident of replicating his stupendous domestic form in the ongoing league. He contracted the deadly virus on March 22 and was in isolation, but has since completely recovered and resumed practice with his RCB teammates.

In the event Padikkal is unable to return for Wednesday's game, RCB will stick to the opening pair of Kohli and Washington Sundar. RCB might try out the likes of Mohammed Azharuddeen and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the coming matches.

Kohli and the incomparable AB de Villiers will be the key men again for RCB in batting, with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hoping to make invaluable contributions with the willow. As far as SRH are concerned, both their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Warner failed to get going against KKR in the first game and will look to make up for that against RCB.

The swashbuckling Warner has close to 600 runs against RCB and he will aim to add to that impressive tally. In opening, SRH have the option of reuniting Warner with Jonny Bairstow, who made a fifty while batting in the middle-order against KKR alongside Manish Pandey, who made a 44-ball 61.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be held on Wednesday (April 14).

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 730pm IST and toss will take place at 7pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be telecast on Star Sports Network

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH and RCB will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Buhvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.