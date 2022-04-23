Delhi Capitals are having a rough time in IPL 2022. With 4 losses in 7 games, the team is not playing as per expectations. Then there have been Covid cases in the DC camp as well.

On Friday, it just got worse with their captain Rishabh Pant losing cool due to the no-ball controversy that happened in the last over of the match.

As a result, Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can't check a high full toss? Makes sense_ pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

As per Level 2.7 code of conduct: "Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Team Official, Match Official or Team participating in any Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made."

In that regard, Pant is lucky to have escaped a two match ban and has been slapped just the 100 percent match fee fine. As per the rulebook, he could have faced a minimum of 2 match bans.

The Level 2 offence as per rule book reads: "The imposition of a fine of between 50-100% of applicable Match Fee and/or a suspension of up to two (2) Matches."

However, Pant has to be careful with his behaviour in the upcoming games. As a repeat of such offence might get him upto 8 match ban.

The Code of Conduct clearly mentions that if there is one other previous offence then the player can be suspended for 2 to 8 matches.

Pant must act accordingly as his team's chances could be massively hit in the ongoing season if they lose him for these many matches.