IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals gift jerseys to academy players where Yash Dhull played

India U19 World Cup winning captain, Yash Dhull was picked by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auctions. As Dhull emerged as a promising batter before the IPL season, DC picked up Yash Dhull for Rs 50 lakh. At a base price Rs 20 lakhs, Dhull was also on the radar of Punjab Kings but the DC were keen recruit the Delhi boy.

Dhull's selection for DC didn't surprise a lot of his fans as the star-kid was training at Delhi Capitals Academy at Bal Bhawan (Dwarka) since 2014-15. The Delhi Capitals didn't let the local boy get into anyone's hands and finally included him in the squad. Recently, during a Ranji Trophy clash between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Dhull made his debut scoring a century in both of his innings. His debut for the Delhi Ranji team got in talks around the globe in no time.

Delhi Capitals organizes exhibition match at DC Jersey launch at Yash Dhull's school

JSW-GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals gifted the new DC jersey to budding cricketers from the Delhi Capitals Academy and Prestige Warriors, an NGO providing free cricket coaching to underprivileged kids, at one of the DC Academies - Bal Bhavan International School in New Delhi on Saturday (March 12).

After the distribution of the jerseys, the children from DC Cricket Academy and Prestige Warriors also played a friendly cricket match wearing the jersey which will be sported by the Delhi Capitals players in the upcoming TATA IPL 2022 season. The cricketers were divided into two teams - Delhi and Capitals to play a 10- over match. The Capitals team won the match by 22 runs.



“It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,” said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. “Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step.”

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their season on the 27th of March against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.