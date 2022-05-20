हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: RCB fans create THIS Guinness world record in one hour, check details HERE

RCB are the first T20 team to be in the Top-10 list of most famous teams in the world on social media

IPL 2022: RCB fans create THIS Guinness world record in one hour, check details HERE
Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans made a new Guinness World Record for completing maximum runs between the wickets at #12thManTakeover, organised by Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on Thursday (May 19).

A group of 187 RCB fans completed a total of 823 runs on a 22-yard cricket pitch which was set up at the venue, to establish a new record.

Notably, RCB are the first T20 team to be in the Top-10 list of most famous teams in the world on social media. The Bangalore franchise has always focused on giving their fans a joyful and creative experience with such events. However, this one was a step further than the other ones as top sports personalities like Dutee Chand (Asian Games Medallist) and Rupinder Pal Singh (Olympic Bronze Medallist - Hockey player) were also their to witness the new world record.

"From the jersey to the stands, we always want to bring our 12th man armycloser to the game. We are glad to see our partner bringing this philosophyalive through one of its kind, a unique on-ground activation on the 19th of Mayin Bengaluru," said Rajesh Menon, VP and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We have always believed in connecting fans with sports culture by creatingpersonalised experiential events for them. We are committed to engage andserve our consumers in the best possible way. It was great to see cricket fanscome in such a huge number to set this new world record. The atmosphere wasquite electrifying, and we are glad to get fans on a single platform for thisinitiative," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India andSoutheast Asia.

Dutee Chand kickstarted the world record attempt by completing the first run and was accompanied by the fans who contributed for the feat.

"It was great to be part of this event. I never imagined such a record could be created on a cricket pitch. It was heart-warming to see so many fans unify for this sporting event," said Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand.

"Fans always play a crucial part in sporting journeys and having loyal and passionate fans is always a blessing for any sportsperson or a team," said Olympic bronze medalist in hockey Rupinder Pal Singh.

The fan base which is popularly known as the 12th Man Army, wore the RCB jersey while making the record with cricketing gear. Along with the world record, fans also celebrated RCB's win over the Gujarat Titans as their team look to secure the playoffs spot. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreGuiness Book of World RecordsRCB fans
Next
Story

RR vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal fires after RR lose Jos Buttler in chase

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in court