Royal Challengers Bangalore fans made a new Guinness World Record for completing maximum runs between the wickets at #12thManTakeover, organised by Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on Thursday (May 19).

A group of 187 RCB fans completed a total of 823 runs on a 22-yard cricket pitch which was set up at the venue, to establish a new record.

Notably, RCB are the first T20 team to be in the Top-10 list of most famous teams in the world on social media. The Bangalore franchise has always focused on giving their fans a joyful and creative experience with such events. However, this one was a step further than the other ones as top sports personalities like Dutee Chand (Asian Games Medallist) and Rupinder Pal Singh (Olympic Bronze Medallist - Hockey player) were also their to witness the new world record.

"From the jersey to the stands, we always want to bring our 12th man armycloser to the game. We are glad to see our partner bringing this philosophyalive through one of its kind, a unique on-ground activation on the 19th of Mayin Bengaluru," said Rajesh Menon, VP and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB fans in Bengaluru set Guinness World Record by accomplishing 823 runs while running on a 22 Yard Pitch for an hour. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2022

"We have always believed in connecting fans with sports culture by creatingpersonalised experiential events for them. We are committed to engage andserve our consumers in the best possible way. It was great to see cricket fanscome in such a huge number to set this new world record. The atmosphere wasquite electrifying, and we are glad to get fans on a single platform for thisinitiative," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India andSoutheast Asia.

Dutee Chand kickstarted the world record attempt by completing the first run and was accompanied by the fans who contributed for the feat.

"It was great to be part of this event. I never imagined such a record could be created on a cricket pitch. It was heart-warming to see so many fans unify for this sporting event," said Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand.

"Fans always play a crucial part in sporting journeys and having loyal and passionate fans is always a blessing for any sportsperson or a team," said Olympic bronze medalist in hockey Rupinder Pal Singh.

The fan base which is popularly known as the 12th Man Army, wore the RCB jersey while making the record with cricketing gear. Along with the world record, fans also celebrated RCB's win over the Gujarat Titans as their team look to secure the playoffs spot.