IPL 2022 retention: Full list of retained players, salary purse, rules, schedule, live streaming; all you need to know

India Premier League (IPL) 2022 retention is just a few minutes away from now as it is set to take place on Tuesday (November 30) at 9:30 pm IST.

Some will unveil their core, while others might just go with a clean slate when the deadline to retain players ends on Tuesday for the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises

Notably, two new teams will participate in IPL 2022 and the BCCI had announced on October 25 that Lucknow and Ahmedabad will also compete from the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Here’s all you need to know about the IPL 2022 retention:

RULES

Eight old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained. They can retain not more than three Indians and not more than two overseas recruits.

Two new franchises – Lucknow, Ahmedabad - to finalize their 3 players between December 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021 before the mega auction in January 2022.

RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

Salary of retained players:

The BCCI has also outlined how much funds will be deducted from the salary cap as per their choices of retentions.

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain three players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain only one player:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

RETENTION LIST:

According to multiple reports, the eight original franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals - have more or less finalized the players they want to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Check the list here:

CSK – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali

DC – Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje.

MI – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

KKR – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer

RCB – Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj

RR – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

KXIP – Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

SRH – Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

It is worth mentioning that The Indian Express reported that star batter KL Rahul will end his association with PBKS and he is likely to become the captain of the new Lucknow franchise. As per sources, Rahul has already agreed to the deal offered by the Lucknow franchise.

Schedule and Live streaming details:

When will the IPL 2022 retention take place?

The IPL 2022 retention will take place on Tuesday (November 23).

What time IPL 2022 retention will begin?

The IPL 2022 retention will begin at 9:30 PM IST

How to watch IPL 2022 retention LIVE telecast and online streaming?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the fans can live stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.