Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings stayed firmly in hunt for a IPL 2022 Playoffs berth with a massive eight-wicket win with 4 overs to spare over table-toppers Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 3). PBKS now have 10 points from 10 matches – same as Sunrisers Hyderabad in fourth place.

However, Punjab side have an NRR of -0.229 as compared to 0.471 of SRH. However, the huge win over the Titans has given a huge boost to their NRR.

Hardik Pandya’s Titans continue to top the table with 16 points from 10 matches and are almost assured of a place in the Playoffs already.

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 10 points – same as SRH and PBKS – as they get ready to face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 49 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 4). This is a must-win game for CSK, who are in 9th place with 6 points and need to win all of their remaining matches if they hope to have a chance to defend their IPL crown.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (588 runs)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to top the run-scoring charts with 588 runs from 10 matches with three hundreds and three fifties so far. Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan zoomed into the third place in the Orange Cap race, scoring an unbeaten 62 against the Titans on Tuesday.

Dhawan now has 369 runs from 10 matches at an average of 46.13 with three fifties at a strike-rate of 124.66. Hardik Pandya remains in sixth position with 309 runs from 10 matches after scoring just 1 against PBKS. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 451 runs from 10 matches.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (19 wickets)

Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker this season with 19 scalps from 10 matches so far. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada was brilliant with the ball against GT, claiming 4/33 to move into third place.

South African pacer Rabada now has 17 wickets from 9 matches, same as Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav has a slightly better average of 15.82 as compared to Rabada’s 16.05.

