IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Who is Washington Sundar's replacement Jagadeesha Suchith? Know all about him HERE

Checkout all the details about Jagadeesha Suchith

IPL 2022: Who is Washington Sundar's replacement Jagadeesha Suchith? Know all about him HERE
Source: Twitter

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022: Jagadeesha Suchith made debut for his new IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday (April 15).

The 28-year-old has replaced all-rounder Washington Sundar, as he is ruled out of the match due to an injury. Suchith is a left-arm spinner who has the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League. Back in 2015, he played for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians after he grabbed the eyeballs of the scouting team.

Interestingly, Jagadeesha won the IPL trophy with MI in his debut season. He grabbed a total of 10 wickets in 13 matches in that season. Suchith made his First-Class debut for Karnataka in a tour against Bangladesh A side. He also played for the Delhi Capitals in 2019 when Shreyas Iyer was in charge of the team.

Jagadeesha was born on January 16, 1994 in Mysore.

Jagadeesha Suchith's IPL Stats so far:

Matches- 17

Wicket 12

Economy rate- 8.88 

