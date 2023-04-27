After DC Player Misbehaves With Woman At Party, Management Takes THIS Action: Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with just 2 wins from 7 games so far in the season. However, currently they have more things to worry about than qualification for playoffs from this position in the league. As per a report, one of the DC players misbehaved with a woman at a franchise party recently and that incident has upset the management. After this incident, new 'Code of Conduct' has been put in place for the players as per which no cricketer will be allowed to bring an acquaintances to their hotel room after 10 pm.

What are the new players code of conduct at Delhi Capitals?

The players have been told that if they want to entertain their guests post 10 pm then they should do that at the hotel's restaurant or cafe. Not to forget, the players will be required to inform the IPL team integrity officer and submit a photo identification to the team management in advance if they are taking them to their room. The new rules also state that players need to inform the franchise if they wish to leave their hotel to meet someone, said the report in Indian Express. The new advisory says that if anyone is caught breaching the code of conduct, it will lead to either fine or termination of their contract.

WAGS allowed but with a condition

Delhi Capitals management has allowed cricketers Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) to travel with the team during the tournament. However, the players will have to bear the expense of their travel and stay, as per the code. Also, the players must inform the franchise before their family members join them.

Delhi's IPL campaign so far

Delhi Capitals got off to a worst possible start in the league as they lost five matches on the trot. They have pulled things back somewhat with two wins in their last two encounters. The Capitals have beaten Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last two games to finally get going in the tournament. But there is still a long way to go for them as far as playoffs qualification is concerned. DC continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. SRH too have same wins from 7 games but their NRR is slightly better than DC.

The David Warned-led side play SRH again in the return fixture at Arun Jaitley stadium with an aim to continue their winning run in the tournament. DC will have to target a win in every match from hereon to ensure the playoffs berth.