IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan's Drive Hits Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Reacts - Watch

In the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, regular captain Rohit Sharma returned to the playing XI after being down with a stomach bug. However, in the fourth over of the match, Rohit nearly suffered an injury scare at the hands of his own teammate, Ishan Kishan. Ishan hit the ball thunderously towards mid-off, but it struck Rohit's pads, causing him to almost get knocked down by the shot. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was in the stands, was left concerned as Rohit went down on one knee on the ground writhing in pain.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, saw the funny side of it and dropped an epic one-liner, saying "Rohit's hands were in the right place."

Despite the incident, Rohit went on to complete the milestone of 6000 runs in his IPL career. He became the fourth player to achieve this feat after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Warner. Notably, 3880 of these runs have come for Rohit as a non-opener, the highest of all four batters who have reached this milestone.

However, Rohit was dismissed in the fifth over of the innings by left-arm pacer T Natarajan after scoring 28 off 18 balls, including four boundaries. Mumbai Indians had won their previous two matches after losing their first two, while Sunrisers Hyderabad had also been in a similar situation. As a result, the two teams were placed eighth and ninth, respectively, on the points table.

Rohit's return to playing XI in the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw him survive an injury scare early on in the match. Nevertheless, he managed to achieve a significant milestone in his IPL career before being dismissed. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, both looking to build on their recent wins, faced each other in a crucial encounter that had implications for their position on the points table.