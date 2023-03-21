IPL 2023: KKR's Sunil Narine Sends Warning To Other Teams With Scary Spell, Read Here

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine bowled seven overs without giving away a single run picking up seven wickets ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Narine was playing for Queen Park's Club at the Oval against Clarke Road United, who were bundled out for 76 runs in 24 overs. With this dominating spell, Narine has caused tension across the dressing rooms of other IPL franchises preparing for the tournament.

Season after season, Sunil Narine has proven he is one of the top players in the KKR dressing room. However, In IPL 2022, Narine had a below-par season as he picked up just nine wickets. KKR will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. However, Iyer is expected to miss a few games in the beginning of the IPL due to a shoulder injury. (IPL 2023: How To Buy Tickets For RCB, MI, CSK, PBKS, SRH, DC, GT, LSR, RR And KKR Matches; Price Details And More)

During Shreyas Iyer's absence, veteran player Rinku Singh is likely to lead the Kolkata franchise as per various reports. Along with Rinku, Narine, and Andre Russell are also the likely picks for the captaincy role of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Big names like Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee are also expected picks for the leadership role of KKR during Iyer's absence.

In a recent video shared by KKR of Rinku Singh warming up in the nets went viral when they posted, "This shot will sweep you off your feet!". Later, a fan commented, "Game changer, Rinku," to which KKR replied saying, "Our skipper," in the comment section. (Watch: Sanju Samson Wins Heart As Jaipur's Ground Staff Unveil Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey Ahead IPL 2023)

Sunil narine - The greatest spinner in IPL pic.twitter.com/q2K77FenZD — Harman (@62AtTheGabba) March 16, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.