Watch: MS Dhoni Delighted By Heartwarming Gift, Miniature Chepauk Stadium Captures Fans' Hearts

Chepauk Stadium holds immense significance for the Chennai Super Kings and for Dhoni.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The race for IPL 2023 trophy has reached new levels of intensity as each game passes. This season has been a roller-coaster ride, with the exception of the Gujarat Titans, no other team has secured a spot in the playoffs. The thrilling contests on the field have kept fans hooked, but there's another factor that has made this season even more special: the buzz surrounding MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is most likely playing in his final IPL season.

Though nothing has been confirmed, fans in Chennai have flocked to the stadium in hopes of catching a glimpse of their favourite cricketer on the field. One such devoted MS Dhoni fan has come up with a unique gift for the legendary player. Fortunately, the fan was able to present the gift to Dhoni himself. The heartfelt memento is a miniature version of the iconic Chepauk Stadium, where Captain Cool has experienced some of the greatest moments of his career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MS Dhoni  (@instamsdhoni.fc)

Chepauk Stadium holds immense significance for the Chennai Super Kings and for Dhoni. A short video capturing Dhoni's reaction to the special present has gone viral on social media. With a million-dollar smile on his face, Dhoni carefully examines the miniature stadium, which is illuminated by multiple built-in light sources. The gift is placed on what appears to be the table in his hotel room, and Dhoni's evident delight suggests that he is truly appreciative of the gesture.

Currently, on the IPL points table, Dhoni-led CSK occupies the second position with 7 victories in 13 matches. The Yellow Army has accumulated 15 points and is just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs. CSK will face off against the Delhi Capitals in their final league game on Saturday, May 20th.

