Watch: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler Reacts

Rajasthan Royals spinner R Ashwin was kind on his national teammate Shikhar Dhawan as he did not 'Mankad' the Punjab Kings opener despite getting an opportunity. It all happened during the IPL clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday. After the incident, the cameraman of the match was quick to focus on RR batter Jos Buttler who was once 'Mankaded' by Ashwin.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings got off to a fine start with captain Shikhar Dhawan and opener Prabhsimran Singh. The young uncapped Indian was impressive as he smashed the RR bowling attack all over the park finishing his innings at 60 off 34 balls. He smashed 7 fours and 3 maximums in his blistering knock.

Watch the video here:

After Prabhsimran's dismissal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa came in the middle but he retired after getting injured on 1 run off 1 ball. (More to follow)