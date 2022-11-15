Ravindra Jadeja to continue with Chennai Super Kings; Alex Hales, Pat Cummins leaves Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Full list of retained and released players here

Chennai Super Kings have retained India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja despite an acrimonious relationship with the left-arm spinner over the captaincy issue, along with M.S. Dhoni, and have released West Indies great Dwayne Bravo, the 39-year-old T20 itinerant who now seems struggling towards the end of a chequered career.

Bravo has been with CSK since 2011 and has won the Purple Cap twice (2013 and 2015). He was bought by CSK for Rs 4.40 crore in the 2022 IPL Auction.

The CSK pulled off a surprise by retaining Ravindra Jadeja, who has, as per reports, shown inclination for leaving the franchise after he was made captain for the 2022 edition but stepped down in the middle of a disastrous campaign.

He was reportedly unhappy with the way he was treated by the CSK management. But it seems they have ironed out their differences and Jadeja will continue to "Whistle Podu".

"Eighth Wonder to stay with us!" the CSK announced on Twitter with a picture of Jadeja whistling.

However, it looks a quick fix by the CSK management, a short-term solution because Dhoni will not continue in 2024 and they will need a new captain. Will Jadeja get back the reins after the 2022 failure, only time will tell!

Chennai Super Kings

CSK's Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Purse remaining: INR 20.45

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Transfer: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3