IPL 2023 START DATE confirmed, 16th edition of Indian Premier League from THIS date, Read More Here

The Indian Premier League mini auction is done dusted. There were many great picks at the IPL 2023 mini auction. Sam Curran went for a record-breaking Rs 18.5 crore at the auction while Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore. Other big buys were Ben Stokes who went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore and West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran who was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore. Mayank Agarwal was the highest gainer from India, getting sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of Rs 8.25 crore.

After the conclusion of IPL 2023 Mini Auction, the start date of the league has been confirmed. As per InsideSport, BCCI has written a mail to all 10 franchises in the league to inform them about the start of league. In that mail, it is written that the league will kickstart on April 1. Two of the franchises have said that the IPL 2023 will be delayed by a week and won'y start in March like last year. The mail also reads information about the dates of first Women's IPL. WIPL will begin on March 3 and will conclude on March 26.

BCCI has already released the Media Rights Tender for Women's IPL however they board is yet to invite to tender for WIPL franchises.

Gujarat Titans are current IPL champions. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to repeat the success of IPL 2022, which was their maiden season. GT made a big signing when they bought Josh Little for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on Friday. GT are coached by Ashish Nehra, who loves fast bowlers. Josh Little is Irish and had picked a hattrick at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 recently. It will be interesting to see how he goes in IPL 2023.