IPL 2023: Tim David, Cameron Green To Fill In Shoes Of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard In Mumbai Indians Squad

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked Tim David and Cameron Green as key players for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said they will have to do the roles performed by Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, respectively.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the IPL 2023, Harbhajan spoke on the importance of having a good start for five-time champions Mumbai Indians and whether the new faces in the squad would be able to emulate the roles of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

"Well, they will be successful if Tim David can do the same thing that Pollard was doing and whether Green can do what Hardik was doing. But yes, they do have the potential, but IPL is such a tournament that if you start to get going from day one, you will have a good season. If you don`t get going, and you have to find that rhythm, it gets very difficult," Harbhajan, who led Mumbai Indians in the 2012 season, said. (IPL 2023: KKR's Sunil Narine Sends Warning To Other Teams With Scary Spell, Read Here)

Harbhajan Singh was part of the Mumbai leg of the `IPL on Star` - Trophy Tour, which made its way through Mumbai on Tuesday and interacted with Star Sports, official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, and the former off-spinner spoke on how important it is for the Mumbai Indians to start their IPL campaign strongly.

The Mumbai Indians will be looking for redemption in this year`s edition after finishing at the bottom of the table in 2022. With all to play for and with the addition of some new superstars in the team, Mumbai Indians will be looking re-assert their dominance in the TATA IPL 2023, and win the trophy for the sixth time.

As part of the tour, a bus carrying the coveted IPL trophy made stops at several iconic locations before finally reaching Wankhede Stadium, home of the Mumbai Indians.

Along the way, former India and RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar shared valuable lessons with budding cricketers, while fans turned up in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the TATA IPL 2023 trophy. Some of the biggest social media influencers like Bhavin Bhanushali and Agasthya Shah were also present, entertaining the masses and adding to the excitement of the day. (From Jacques Kallis to Virender Sehwag, Here Is Full List Of All The English And Hindi commentators For IPL 2023)

The `IPL on Star` Trophy Tour is set to hit Chennai next after making a stop in Vishakapatnam where fans will be entertained throughout the day with fun activities and interactions with the former chief selector of the Indian national cricket team - MSK Prasad.

Star Sports, official television broadcasters of the IPL will be taking the coveted trophy to various other cities in India as part of the `IPL on Star` - Trophy Tour. The IPL 2023 will start on March 31.