On Valentine’s Day 2024, Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya extended warm wishes to his fans with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his wife, Natasa Stankovic. February 14th marks the globally celebrated day of love, where couples cherish each other's company and exchange tokens of affection.

Hardik, who exchanged vows with Natasa in 2020, shared a delightful snapshot alongside his beloved wife and their soon-to-be 4-year-old son, Agastya, born in July. Last year, the couple celebrated their enduring love by reaffirming their commitment in a lavish ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Checkout the post here:

In a significant development for 2024, Hardik Pandya has assumed the mantle of captaincy for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Making a high-profile return to his former team after a blockbuster trade deal last year, Hardik's departure from the Gujarat Titans (GT) marked a major shift.

His leadership prowess came to the forefront when he guided the Titans to their inaugural IPL title in their debut season. In a remarkable display of skill, Hardik led the Titans to their second consecutive final in IPL 2023, solidifying his reputation as a capable captain. However, his decision to rejoin the Mumbai Indians and subsequently being appointed as captain stirred controversy among fans and pundits alike, given his previous success with the Titans.