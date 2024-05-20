IPL 2024 Playoffs Full Schedule: Teams, Date, Time, Venues, LIVE Streaming And Other Details

IPL 2024 has reached the playoffs stages and we are just a week away from seeing a new IPL winner. The four teams who have secured the top four spots are: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in that order. SRH secured the second spot thanks to their win over Punjab Kings on Sunday afternoon. RR lost out on the 2nd place after their last clash vs KKR got washed out and they ended up with 17 points. SRH too had 17 points in the end but they jumped to second spot thanks to their positive NRR.

KKR were the first team to qualify for playoffs with 20 points and they will play SRH in the first qualifier. RCB were brave and lucky enough to win six matches on the trot to qualify and in the process knocked out MS Dhoni's CSK.

Here's everything you need to know about IPL 2024 playoffs:

Qualifier 1: KKR Vs SRH

This match will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Toss at 7 pm. The winner of this match qualifies for final while loser gets one more chance to book a spot in final as it gets to play winner of Eliminator clash in Qualifier 2, a few days later.

Eliminator: RR vs RCB

This match will be played on May 22 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad from 7.30 pm IST. Toss at 7 pm IST. The winner of this match plays Qualifier 2 while the loser goes out.

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

One of SRH and KKR will play either RR or KKR in this match which is to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST with toss taking place at 7 pm. The winner goes into final and the lose crashes out.

IPL Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

The IPL 2024 final will take place on May 26 in Chennai. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Toss at 7 pm IST. The winner takes it all.

Live Streaming of IPL 2024 Playoffs and final

The IPL 2024 playoffs and final can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV and can be live streamed on Jio Cinema and its website.