IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By Mumbai Indians (MI); Check Here

Mumbai Indians (MI) are strategically preparing for the IPL 2024 auction, looking to fortify their squad after securing the title five times. The franchise, known for turning fortunes, is anticipated to release notable players, including Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, and Riley Meredith. MI's retained list boasts key players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and is set to see the return of Hardik Pandya in an all-cash deal.

Hardik Pandya, who captained the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season after leaving MI in 2022, is poised for a homecoming. His return adds a significant boost to MI's lineup, bringing back a player with the ability to be a game-changer in crucial situations. With a remaining purse value of INR 50 lakhs, Mumbai Indians face the challenge of optimizing their squad within limited resources, and the return of Hardik Pandya adds an extra layer of anticipation for MI fans as they gear up for the IPL 2024 season.

Here's Full List Of Retained And Released By MI