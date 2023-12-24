MS Dhoni is currently under rehab following his knee surgery and with just three months away from the IPL 2024 season to start, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is in a race against time to get fully-fit. The mini-auction took place in Dubai on December 19 and now all the teams are geared up for another epic Indian Premier League edition. MS Dhoni is 41 years of age and what scares the fans is that he can retire anytime now from the IPL. Interestingly, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has answered the retirement question to Indian Express recently.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," Viswanathan said as quoted by The Indian Express. ('Kisiko Batana Mat...:' Suresh Raina Reveals How MS Dhoni Invited Him To His Wedding, Watch VIRAL Video)

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he'll start working in the nets also," added Viswanathan.

Dhoni's status in IPL 2024 was subjected to scrutiny by fans as he played the last season with an injured knee. He also underwent a knee surgery immediately after the season earlier this year, which was successful. The last season was also rumoured to be Dhoni's last IPL season. (IPL 2024: CSK CEO Gives Update On MS Dhoni's Knee Injury)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra*, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell*, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman* and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Players brought during the auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crores), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).