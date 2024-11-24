Advertisement
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Social Media In Frenzy After Arshdeep Singh Goes To PBKS For 18 Crore

The Punjab-based bowler also became the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket after a brilliant run in India's series win in South Africa in November. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Star pacer Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc and became the most expensive Indian bowler in the history of the IPL auction. Arshdeep was roped in by Punjab Kings using the Right To Match card option for a whopping amount of Rs 18 crore in the ongoing IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24. It was Sunrisers Hyderabad who made the final bid for Arshdeep Singh but then Punjab chipped in and ended up taking Arshdeep on the back of the RTM card.

Arshdeep Singh broke Yuvraj Singh’s record of Rs 16 crore from the IPL 2014 season in order to become the most expensive player from India. Later, Shreyas Iyer got a massive Rs 26.75 crore from Punjab Kings.

On the back of a brilliant stint for India in T20I, Arshdeep was rewarded by the Punjab-based franchise. The Punjab-based bowler also became the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket after a brilliant run in India's series win in South Africa in November. As of now, Arshdeep Singh has scalped 199 wickets in 149 games in his T20 career. Just after Arshdeep got picked, social media went berserk. Take a look at a few reactions.

After getting picked by Punjab Kings, Arshdeep said, “I am very happy to be back in Punjab. Hopefully, we will the title this time”.

IPL 2025: Complete PBKS Squad

Shreyas Iyer

Arshdeep Singh

