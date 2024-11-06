IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What Are Base Prices Of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Sigh & Other Key Players Set To Go Under The Hammer?

The excitement for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction is reaching fever pitch, as the BCCI gears up for the high-stakes bidding event on November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With over 1,574 players vying for just 204 slots across ten teams, franchises will need to be strategic and selective as they look to build competitive squads. The recently released list of base prices for marquee players has already sparked intense speculation, especially regarding high-profile names like Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, and Glenn Maxwell.

Major Surprises on Retention Day

This year’s retention window brought unexpected moves that left fans and analysts scratching their heads. Among the biggest surprises, the Rajasthan Royals decided not to retain Jos Buttler, their top performer for the past three seasons. Buttler’s release was surprising, given his consistent performances and ability to anchor the batting lineup. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made the strategic decision to release Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after a subpar 2024 season. RCB’s decision reflects their intent to rejuvenate their roster, possibly focusing on younger, high-impact players for the upcoming season.

Star Players Set Base Price at ₹2 Crore

Both Buttler and Maxwell have set their base prices at ₹2 crore, the maximum allowed in the auction. Despite Buttler's recent injuries, his track record as a dynamic opener and his leadership role with England make him a prized asset, likely to attract bids soaring above ₹10 crore. Similarly, Maxwell, known for his game-changing abilities, remains a sought-after player despite his last season's dip in form. Teams looking for explosive middle-order firepower are expected to bid aggressively for him.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, all high-profile Indian players, have also set their base price at ₹2 crore. Pant, a crowd favorite, is anticipated to draw the highest bids, particularly from teams seeking an impactful wicketkeeper-batsman. Rahul and Iyer, both consistent run-scorers, are expected to attract considerable attention, with franchises looking for dependable captains in the middle order.

Indian Talent at ₹2 Crore: Chahal, Ashwin, and Shami

Joining the ₹2 crore club are Indian spin maestros Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, both of whom were released by their franchises. These spinners bring a wealth of experience, and in the format where skilled bowlers are game-changers, they are anticipated to be in high demand. Speedster Mohammed Shami, another standout player, also carries a ₹2 crore base price, and his expertise in the powerplay overs makes him a valuable asset for any team.

International Stars: Archer, Bairstow, and Starc Eye Big Bids

The international pool is brimming with quality players who could be game-changers for any franchise. England’s Jonny Bairstow, known for his aggressive top-order play, and Jofra Archer, a pace sensation, are both expected to command attention with their ₹2 crore base prices. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record-breaking ₹24.75 crore last year, returns to the auction. Despite recent injuries, Starc’s pace and experience are likely to attract heavy bids, as franchises look to bolster their pace attack.

Emerging Indian Stars and Unique Choices

Some exciting young Indian talents have opted for more affordable base prices, aiming to secure a place in the league rather than a hefty paycheck. Fast bowler Umran Malik, known for his raw pace, has set his base price at ₹75 lakh, a modest choice that could lead to a bidding war as teams look for promising bowlers to shape their bowling lineups.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction also features James Anderson, the legendary English pacer, who, at 42, is eyeing a surprising T20 return after a long hiatus from the format. Anderson's base price of ₹50 lakh shows his intent to explore franchise cricket in his twilight years, and his experience could make him an invaluable addition.

Auction Overview: A Battle for Balance

As teams enter the auction with different purse balances, a strategic tug-of-war is expected, particularly for top-order anchors and versatile all-rounders. With established players and promising newcomers up for grabs, the auction promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Franchises will need to make savvy decisions, balancing the allure of high-profile signings with the need for consistency across departments.