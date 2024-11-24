IPL 2025 RCB full players list ipl auction 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore team squad captain coach base price retained and new players list Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Kl Rahul

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The IPL 2025 season promises to be an exciting one, with the return of the mega auction for the first time since 2022. Scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the auction will be closely watched by fans and teams alike. Among the franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expected to be one of the most active teams as they aim to build a squad capable of ending their 17-year-long IPL trophy drought.

RCB’s Auction Strategy: Building For The Future

RCB enters the auction with a substantial purse of 83 crore, the second-highest among all teams, trailing only Punjab Kings. The franchise has retained only three players:

Virat Kohli (21 crore): The first Indian to surpass ₹20 crore in IPL history, Kohli remains the cornerstone of RCB. Reports suggest he might be reinstated as captain for the upcoming season.

Rajat Patidar (11 crore): A dependable middle-order batter retained for his consistent performances.

Yash Dayal (4 crore): A promising uncapped bowler who adds depth to RCB’s pace attack.

With these three players secured, RCB has ample room to build a balanced squad in the auction.

Possible Targets: Focus on Spinners and Leadership

Reports suggest that RCB might pursue KL Rahul, which could mark a homecoming for the Karnataka batter. If signed, Rahul could be a strong contender for the captaincy, given his leadership experience.

RCB is also expected to address their spin department, with potential bids for former players Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Both spinners could bring valuable experience and control to the team’s bowling lineup.

Auction Dynamics and Team Vision

The mega auction format allows RCB to overhaul their squad and strategize for a title-winning season. Their ₹83 crore war chest positions them as major players in securing top-tier talent.

Auction Details

Date: November 24 (Sunday) and November 25 (Monday)

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

IPL 2025: Complete RCB Squad

To Be Announced

IPL 2025 Retained Players: Current RCB Squad

As the auction unfolds, all eyes will be on RCB to see how they utilize their massive budget to finally assemble a squad capable of lifting their maiden IPL trophy.