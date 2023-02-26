Irani Cup 2023: Madhya Pradesh vs Rest Of India - Venue, Squads, Livestreaming Details And More

Irani Cup 2023: The Irani Cup match will not be a pink ball Test as it was planned initially as the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season winners, Madhya Pradesh will take on the Rest of India from March 1 to 5. The contest is expected to be an intriguing one and the venue has been shifted to Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior given the Border Gavaskar Trophy third Test match will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The decision to change the pink-ball fixture to a normal Test game is because the venue did not meet the standards for a pink-ball Test. The first tie of the Irani Cup was played between the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra facing Rest of India in October at Rajkot.

Checkout all the details for the Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match below:

Where to livestream the Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match?

The Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match can livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar App and website. (READ: David Warner's Test Career Is Over? Mark Taylor Makes Big Statement Ahead Of India vs Australia 3rd Test)

Any call on KL Rahul will be taken after two practice session at the Holder stadium, if he is dropped, there are chances that he will head to Gwalior to play in Irani cup. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7Ayi346Lkx — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) February 26, 2023

Which channel will broadcast the Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match?

The Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match will broadcast live on Star Sports network in India.

When will the Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match take place?

The Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match will be played from March 1 to 5.

Where will Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match take place?

The Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh match will be played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh full squads

Rest of India squad: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mayank Markande, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dhull

Madhya Pradesh squad: Himanshu Mantri (capt & wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani