ISL vs KAR PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings In Rawalpindi, 730PM IST, March 7

Match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will witness Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Karachi Kings (KAR) on Thursday, March 7, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Following a commanding 29-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United sits in fourth place, having secured three wins out of seven matches played. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings ended their streak of three consecutive defeats with a convincing seven-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators in their previous encounter. With three wins in seven games, they currently trail behind Islamabad United in the standings.

Shadab Khan and co faced defeat in their last game against the Lahore Qalandars and will surely look to change things today when they face Karachi Kings. Qalandars posted 162 runs on the board and Islamabad lineup failed to impress getting all out on 145 runs only. (WATCH: Dhruv Jurel Does A MS Dhoni, Predicts Ollie Pope's Next Move And Helps Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Batter In IND Vs ENG 5th Test)

PSL 2024 ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Azam Khan

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, James Vince

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Naseem Shah

ISL vs KAR Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.

Islamabad United: Jordan Cox, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill.