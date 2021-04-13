हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

Jofra Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to resume light training following surgery for a freak hand injury with no timeline for his return to competitive action, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Jofra Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery
Jofra Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to resume light training following surgery for a freak hand injury with no timeline for his return to competitive action, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.  

The 26-year-old sustained the injury at his home in January and the operation was carried out while he was still undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury. 

"... Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation," ECB said in a statement.

"He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men`s medical teams. It`s hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing."

Archer's hand injury was managed by England during their recent test and T20 series in India.

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, who first bought the Barbados-born paceman for 72 million Indian rupees ($955,109) in 2018, said that they were hopeful he can play a part in the current campaign.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Jofra Archer
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma or Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians fan Abhishek Bachchan picks his favourite player

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; April 13, 2021