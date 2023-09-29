'Utter Chaos': Jonny Bairstow Rants About 38-Hour Journey To Reach Guwahati

The England cricket team has arrived in Guwahati for the warm-up match of the 2023 ODI World Cup against India. The defending champions will start the tournament with a match against New Zealand on October 5. However, the English cricket team's arrival in India has been off to a bumpy start. As the men's cricket team had to face an unpleasant journey upon their arrival in India. The details of the journey were shared on social media by England's star batter Jonny Bairstow.

Sharing the details on his Instagram profile, Jonny Bairstow informed that England's journey to India was extended to more than 38 hours. Bairstow also expressed his displeasure with the team still on the plane after more than 38 hours since takeoff. The 34-year-old posted a picture of the England team with spectators.

England will be ready for another warm-up match against Bangladesh after their warm-up encounter against India as part of their preparations for their match against New Zealand on Thursday. With India, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa ahead of it in the global rankings, Matthew Mott's is currently in fifth place.

