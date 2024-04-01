Athiya Shetty Pregnancy Fact Check: Did Suniel Shetty Really Announce That KL Rahul Is Becoming A Dad And He A 'Nana'?

Social media adds fuel to rumours. The same happened when actor and TV personality Suniel Shetty said something on air related to his daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul. The comments made on dance reality show that Suniel is judging , sparked pregnancy rumours as fans are speculating that Athiya and Rahul are set to become parents to their first baby. How true is that and what did Suniel actually said?

Suniel is a judge on dance reality show named Dance Deewane. Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh is the host of the show and is known for surprising the judges and contestants alike with her one-liners and witty questions. The latest episode of the show was dedicated to the Grandparents and Bharti made a joke, saying Suniel's grandson or granddaughter won't be able to handle such a cool grandparent. This was an indirect compliment to Suniel who is known for his fitness levels even at the age of 62.

Suniel's reaction to this joke by Bharti is what sparked controversy. But what did Suniel say? Did he really confirm that he will become a 'Nana' soon? The answer is a 'no'. Suniel did not confirm he is becoming a grandparent soon. He did mention that he will walk like a 'Nana' whenever the next season of the show happebs. But did he in clear terms declare Athiya's pregnancy? The answer to that is no.

"Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana," is what Suniel said.

Additionally, Athiya recently posted a picture of herself on Match 16, wearing a fashion label. In no way is she looking pregnant in these photos. As has been a trend, the actresses go off social media or post cropped pictures if they are pregnant to stop the news from spreading. The news about pregnancy can only be confirmed when Athiya or Rahul decide to make it official.

Rahul married Athiya in a private ceremony in Khandala at Suniel Shetty's lavish farmhouse in January 2022. The star couple had dated for a long time before deciding to say yes to spending a lifetime together. Rahul is currently busy leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 as the UP-based franchise looks to win their maiden IPL title.