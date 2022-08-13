With the second season of the Legends League Cricket all set to begin in India, some Pakistan cricketers may not feature in the star-studded tournament. Big names like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi and more could be seen out of action the second season of the Legends League Cricket. The reason has been rectified as all the playhers need to get a visa to visit India, including Pakistan players just like the others. The factor of visa is expected to be a big issue which could see the Pakistani players miss out on the Legends League Cricket season 2. (WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar gets emotional in hospital bed says 'this is my last...')

A report from IANS has suggested that it will be difficult due to visa problems for Pakistan player in India. It was not an issue in the first season of the tournament as it was played in Muscat. (Aur Khelo Kashmir Premier League: Twitter Reacts as Herschelle Gibbs replaced by Shan Watson in Legends League 2022)

"I can't say much. If Pakistani cricketers get a visa from our government, then will play if not then no. We (BCCI) have no in the tournament or visa things," the official said as per Insidesport.

On the other hand, one official made it clear justifying that when there is no cricket ties with Pakistan, they will not get the visa. It is not hidden that BCCI have a strong say on the matter which does not Pakistan players to feature in their cash-rich league (IPL). Also, when we talk about international tournaments, Pakistan are not involved in the bilateral series as well.

India only play against Pakistan in ICC and ACC events. Similarly, the arch-rivalry between the two cricketing giants could take place thrice in 14 days of period at the Asia Cup 2022 starting later this month. (Checkout IND vs PAK 2022 Asia Cup dates HERE)