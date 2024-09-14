‘Like A Big Brother’: Sarfaraz Khan Lauds Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND Vs BAN Test

India’s young batter Sarfaraz Khan spoke about the impact of Rohit Sharma on the Indian cricket team, referring the Indian skipper to Aamir Khan's lead character from the Bollywood blockbuster 'Lagaan'. The 26-year-old batter stated that Rohit treats everybody with equal respect and always makes a wholesome environment in the dressing room.

Sarfaraz Khan started playing for India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The Mumbai-based batter got a maiden India call-up in the Test side during the home series against England in 2024. The Mumbai-based batter Sarfaraz had a brilliant series where he collected 200 runs in three matches with the help of three fifties.

"He is very different. He makes you feel very comfortable. Rohit Sharma is like a big brother. We enjoy pa lot while playing under him. First, I saw him from the outside, now I have played with him to experience it. He doesn't treat us like juniors, he treats everybody equally," Sarfaraz Khan told Jio Cinema ahead of India's Test series against Bangladesh.

"Lagaan is my favourite movie. Like how Aamir Khan made that team in the movie, in my eyes, Rohit Sharma is like Aamir Khan for this team," he added.

As of now, Rohit Sharma has led the Indian team in 16 Test matches since taking over from Virat Kohli in 2022. Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also lauded Rohit Sharma.

"When we used to watch him on TV, people used to say 'He has a lot of time (to play his shots). But, when you watch it from close, you realise that the deliveries that you struggle with, the deliveries for which your bat doesn't flow properly, he is easily hitting them into the stands. His pull shot is very famous. Watching these things from up close is special. He is a GOAT," Jurel said.