Highlights | ENG Vs NED, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: England Win By 160 Runs
England Vs Netherlands (ENG Vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Spin Duo Of Adil Rashid And Moeen Ali Took 3 Wickets Each.
Trending Photos
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Finally, a glimmer of hope for the England cricket team in what had been a dismal tournament thus far. They pulled off a resounding victory, defeating the Netherlands by a margin of 160 runs, which propelled them from the bottom of the table to the seventh position. However, for the Dutch side, this game will be rued as a missed opportunity. They had the English team at 192/6, and it seemed like they were poised for a breakthrough.
But cricket is a game of uncertainties, and England displayed their trademark resilience. Ben Stokes, a saviour on numerous occasions, showcased his brilliance once again by notching up his maiden World Cup century. In a crucial partnership for the 7th wicket, Stokes and Chris Woakes added 129 runs, turning the tide of the match. The last 10 overs saw a remarkable surge with 124 runs scored, sealing England's remarkable turnaround.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 40 of ODI World Cup 2023 England vs Netherlands.
ENG vs NED Live: Thumping Win For England
England's triumphant 160-run victory against the Netherlands marked a significant turnaround in their tournament fortunes, thanks to Ben Stokes' century and a partnership of 129 runs with Chris Woakes, overturning a precarious situation.
ENG vs NED Live: Ben Stokes After Winning Player of the Match
"More pleased with the victory (than scoring a century), it has been a tough World Cup for us. It was a nice wicket to bat on, had some tennis-ball bounce. We (Woakes and himself) built a good partnership, whenever there was pressure building I had a look at the scoreboard and reminded myself there was a lot of time remaining (in the innings). Tried to take it deep and cash in later. He (Woakes) is a genuine all-rounder for us, he has been a great cricketer for England over the last 2-3 years and today he proved it."
ENG vs NED Live: Netherlands Captain Edwards
"We didn't start well with the ball, let them get away from us. Bowlers did well to drag them back, but they got away again towards the end for a slightly above par total. Then same old story with the bat. Was a pretty good wicket. We held them well till the 43rd over. Maybe we could've tried a couple of different plans. But credit to them, they batted well. Need to find a balance chasing a 340 score. We'll talk about it and figure it out what we could've done better. Like you said we've been good in patches. Just got to do it for longer. Going to be an amazing atmosphere there (in Bangalore), boys are looking forward to it."
ENG vs NED Live: England Captain Buttler
"Absolutely desperate for the win. Malan got us off to a flier. Partnership between Stokes and Woakes was fantastic. Anytime you need someone to stand up, he (Stokes) seems to be the guy to do that. Smart cricket between him and Woakes. Thought it was a good score. But everyone who batted said it was a good pitch. The toss - you got to play good cricket as well. Can look back and say might've done different but you have to play good cricket too. He's a class cricketer (Woakes), been a brilliant performer for us. It was high-class swing bowling, deserved more than one wicket that he got. Huge game (Pakistan). At the end of a disappointing tournament it means a lot."
ENG vs NED Live: England Win
Moeen Ali dismisses van Meekeren with an easy stumping as the batsman misses his attempted slog, ending his innings at 4 runs from 3 balls with a boundary.
Live Score ENG 339/9 (50)
NED 179 (37.2)
England won by 160 runs
ENG vs NED Live: England near big win
Aryan Dutt is clean bolwed. Googly does the trick for Rashid again. England near a big win with just 1 wicket to go.
Live Score NED 178/9 (36.5) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 12.3
Netherlands need 162 runs in 79 balls
ENG vs NED Live: Another one bites the dust
Moeen Ali gets his 2nd wicket of the day as van der Merwe departs for a 4-ball duck. Adil Rashid takes a simple catch.
Live Score NED 167/8 (35.4) CRR: 4.68 REQ: 12.07
Netherlands need 173 runs in 86 balls
ENG vs NED Live: Netherlands 7 Down
Another wicket for Netherlands as Adil Rashid strikes to remove van Beek. England all over Netherlands.
Live Score NED 166/7 (34.5) CRR: 4.77 REQ: 11.47
Netherlands need 174 runs in 91 balls
ENG vs NED Live: Netherlands Captain Departs
Edwards goes for a big shot against Moeen Ali and gets caught at mid-off by Malan. This is Moeen Ali's first wicket of the tournament.
Live Score NED 165/6 (34) CRR: 4.85 REQ: 10.94
Netherlands need 175 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Moeen Ali Under Attack
Another big hit by Nidamanuru. He goes down the ground against Moeen Ali. A 76-Metre six for Netherlands batter.
Live Score NED 162/5 (33) CRR: 4.91 REQ: 10.47
Netherlands need 178 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Good Over For Netherlands
Two boundaries for Edwards fro the Gus' over. Captain taking things forward for Netherlands.
Live Score NED 148/5 (31.1) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 10.19
Netherlands need 192 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Six For Nidamanuru
Nidamanuru pulls it for a six. Beautiful hook shot by the Netherlands batter. He never looked to keep it down. Its a 85-metre six.
Live Score NED 137/5 (29) CRR: 4.72 REQ: 9.67
Netherlands need 203 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Willey Drops A Tough Catch
Gus Atkinson still searching for his first wicket as Willey drops a catch of Nidamanuru.
Live Score NED 119/5 (27) CRR: 4.41 REQ: 9.61
Netherlands need 221 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Adil Rashid Strikes
Bas de Leede fails to play a perfect cut shot against Rashid and the ball hits the leg stump. Netherland's half side is back in the pavilion.
Live Score NED 104/5 (25.3) CRR: 4.08 REQ: 9.63
Netherlands need 236 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Willey Provides Breakthrough
Sybrand Engelbrecht goes for a big shot fails to connect and finds Wokes at mid-on. Netherland 4 wickets down chasing a 340-run target.
Live Score NED 90/4 (22.4) CRR: 3.97 REQ: 9.15
Netherlands need 250 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Adil Rashid Into The Attack
Edwards bends his knee and hits a boundary towards mid-on. Great welcome for Adil Rashid who is bowling his first over of the match.
Live Score NED 89/3 (22) CRR: 4.05 REQ: 8.96
Netherlands need 251 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Tight over by Ali
Just 4 singles from Moeen Ali's over. All eyes are on Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards and set Sybrand Engelbrecht. Can they build a partnership?
Live Score NED 77/3 (20) CRR: 3.85 REQ: 8.77
Netherlands need 263 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Netherlands 3 Down
The last thing Netherlands wanted was a runout and it has happened. Barresi is the victim. Netherlands in deep trouble now.
Live Score NED 70/3 (18) CRR: 3.89 REQ: 8.44
Netherlands need 270 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Third Umpire Denies England A Wicket
Sybrand Engelbrecht survives as third umpire denies catch claim by Joe Root. It was low in front but it looked like the ball has bounced. Root hides his face with cap.
Live Score NED 65/2 (17) CRR: 3.82 REQ: 8.33
Netherlands need 275 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Netherlands pushing England
Barresi hits another boundary against Gus Atkinson. Beautiful shot by Barresi toward mid-wicket. Netherlands pushing England.
Live Score NED 58/2 (16) CRR: 3.62 REQ: 8.29
Netherlands need 282 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Moeen Ali Hammered
Barresi dominated Moeen Ali with two big shots in the over. Barresi went down the pitch and smashed a six and a boundary.
Live Score NED 56/2 (14.1) CRR: 3.95 REQ: 7.93
Netherlands need 284 runs
ENG vs NED Live: England attack with spinners
England bring in the spinners, Moeen Ali is into the attack. Netherlands need a partnership.
Live Score NED 32/2 (12) CRR: 2.67 REQ: 8.11
Netherlands need 308 runs
ENG vs NED Live: England attack with spinners
England bring in the spinners, Moeen Ali is into the attack. Netherlands need a partnership.
Live Score NED 32/2 (12) CRR: 2.67 REQ: 8.11
Netherlands need 308 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Another Maiden For Willey
In this over by Willey, he bowled a second consecutive maiden, with Sybrand Engelbrecht defending all the deliveries on and around off-stump.
Live Score NED 22/2 (9) CRR: 2.44 REQ: 7.76
Netherlands need 318 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Chris Woakes Bowling Beautifully
Barresi defended several deliveries, with one being a close call for an outside edge, while also working a delivery on the pads for a couple of runs, amidst some groundstaff repair work on the landing area.
Live Score NED 21/2 (7) CRR: 3 REQ: 7.42
Netherlands need 319 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Ackermann Departs
Ackermann departs without scoring as he edges one to Buttler off Willey's delivery. The ball, on a length just outside off, maintains its line, tempting Ackermann to take a swing at it. However, he only manages to produce an outside edge, which is safely pouched by Buttler behind the stumps. Ackermann's stay at the crease is short-lived, failing to trouble the scorers. Despite the expectation of some late movement, the ball remains true, and Ackermann falls victim to the nick. Ackermann is caught by Buttler, bowled by Willey for a duck, scoring 0 runs from 2 balls.
Live Score NED 13/2 (5.4) CRR: 2.29 REQ: 7.38
Netherlands need 327 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Chris Woakes Strikes
Woakes delivers to Max ODowd, and he's caught by Moeen Ali! Max ODowd experiences yet another disappointing dismissal. It was a straightforward departure for him, as he attempted to play a length delivery on the middle stump, only to send it straight into Moeen's hands at mid-on. The fielder hardly had to move to complete the catch, and Woakes claims an early wicket. Max ODowd is out, caught by Moeen Ali off Woakes, having scored 5 runs from 11 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score NED 12/1 (4.5) CRR: 2.48 REQ: 7.26
Netherlands need 328 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Maiden Over To Start For Willey
David Willey bowls a series of deliveries to Barresi, who faces them without scoring any runs.
Live Score NED 4/0 (3) CRR: 1.33 REQ: 7.15
Netherlands need 336 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Eventuful Start
Barresi had some close calls, surviving a dropped catch by Root and a review for a caught behind, but ultimately, he remained not out.
Live Score NED 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 6.9
Netherlands need 338 runs
ENG vs NED Live: Can Netherlands Fight?
England's innings consisted of three distinct phases, with a strong start led by Dawid Malan, followed by a batting collapse, but Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes rescued them, allowing England to finish with 339 runs. Netherlands struggled to contain England's late onslaught due to poor execution on a favourable batting pitch.
ENG vs NED LIVE: England post a massive total
Stokes played a great knock today, even greater considering how bad England have been with the bat of late. His incredible 108 off 84 balls take England to 339 for 9 at the end of 50 overs. Netherlands bowled well but lost control in the last 10 overs. Woakes, Malan played good hands as well.
ENG 339/9 (50)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: Woakes departs
Chris Woakes departs but not before completing a fifty. Good knock after England were struggling with not even 200 on the board. Bas de Leede with the wicket, he breaks the 129-run stand.
ENG 321/7 (48.4)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: HUNDRED for Stokes
What a player. Stokes. He was not in best of form in this World Cup. He had injury issues but Stokes rises to the occasion as England fight for a spot in the Champions Trophy final 8. Hundred for him and he brings it up in style with a reverse hit.
ENG 310/6 (48)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: Excellent batting from England
Ben Stokes is on fire right now. He is back to his best. The England star playing at will now. Netherlands have lost the plot in last 4 overs, erratic bowling and right under the bat. 300 comes up for England.
ENG 301/6 (47)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: Stokes nearing hundred
Logan van Beek back into the attack and bowls a terrible over. As if the last over by Aryan Dutt was not enough (24 runs) to add problem for Netherlands at the death. Plenty of wides in this over. Stokes in 80s and looks set for a hundred.
ENG 284/6 (46)
ENG vs NED LIVE: Stokes survives
Ben Stokes is now looking to go big and in the process almost ended up getting out LBW. Netherlands took review but the ball was hitting before pad, He is safe and looks set for a hundred here.
ENG 270/6 (45)
Netherlands Vs England LIVE Updates: Stokes completes fifty
First half-century for Ben Stokes in Cricket World Cup 2023. They are also accelerating now at the back end. England are doing well here in the death overs.
ENG 239/6 (43)
ENG vs NED LIVE: Boundaries for England
Two boundaries for England in this ove from van Beek as Chris Woakes gets going. England looking good thanks to this partnership. 33 off 34 balls so far.
ENG 225/6 (41)
ENG vs NED LIVE: Stokes nears fifty
England's hero from 2019 WC Ben Stokes finally coming good in this World Cup. He playing this World Cup purely as a batter and has already entered the 40s in this match. He would love the three-figure mark score.
ENG 212/6 (39.2)
LIVE Updates ENG vs NED: England reach 200
Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes take England to 200. The English side can still make it to 300 if this partnership plays well till the 50th over. There's no other way really.
ENG 201/6 (37.2)
NED vs ENG: Moeen Departs, England 6 Down
Well, well, well. Moeen gone. Aryan comes in and breaks the stand. Moeen wanted play a lofted shot, hits the toe end of the bat and Bas de Leede takes a good catch. England are now 6 down.
ENG 193/6 (35.4)
LIVE ENG Vs NED: England has to choose a direction
Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali need to find a direction from here as they head to the last fifteen overs of the innings. Aryan Dutt is back into the attack and let's see how these two left handers play him.
ENG 192/6 (35.2)
ENG vs NED LIVE Updates: Moeen joins Stokes
Moeen Ali has joined Ben Stokes in the middle. The two left-handed batters are experienced and they must stitch a strong partnership here for the England side. They need a big score to defend on this chasing ground in Pune.
ENG 186/5 (33)
LIVE NED Vs ENG: Stokes looks good
In his brief stay so far, Stokes has look good. He has played some relly good pull shots off pacers. Watch out for him. As England aim a berth in Champions Trophy, their biggest match winner must rise to the occasion.
ENG 184/5 (32)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: Buttler gone
Huge blow to England as they lose half of their side. Jos Buttler continues to have a horrible tournament. He walks back for 5 off 11 after giving a catch. Paul van Meekeren comes in and provides the first breakthrough.
ENG 178/5 (30.2)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: Stokes collects boundary
Bas De Leede bangs it short and Stokes rolls over his wrist on the ball as he pulls one for four runs. That will give some confidence to the England batter. Buttler and Stokes need to rebuild the innings.
ENG 176/4 (29.3)
NED vs ENG LIVE: Bas de Leede gets Brook
Bas De Leede gets rid of Harry Brook. Another poor outing for the young man from England who was in red hot form ahead of the WC. Jos Buttler, right handed bat, comes to the crease. England in trouble here.
ENG 164/4 (27)
ENG vs NED Live: Boundary for Stokes
Stokes and Brook face Bas de Leede's deliveries, with Stokes hitting a well-placed straight drive for a boundary in the over.
LIVE Score ENG 156/3 (25.1) CRR: 6.2
England opt to bat
ENG vs NED Live: Harry Brook On Song
Harry Brook defends a full delivery from van Meekeren, and England's batting struggles are evident in the absence of Jason Roy at the top and Malan's presence in the middle order, while Brook later manages to find boundaries.
LIVE Score ENG 153/3 (24.1) CRR: 6.33
England opt to bat
ENG vs NED Live: England 3 Down
Malan is run out after a mix-up with Stokes, with van Beek's swift throw to the keeper leading to his dismissal for 87 runs from 74 balls with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score ENG 139/3 (22) CRR: 6.32
England opt to bat
LIVE ENG Vs NED: Dawid Malan Nears 100
England is on top here. Dawid Malan is nearing century. England needs his big knock today to ensure they put on a big total on the scoreboard. Stokes comes to the crease after Root's wicket.
LIVE ENG Vs NED: England on top
England on top here. Joe Root is building his innings quite well here. England needs his big knock today to ensure they put on a big total on the scoreboard. Malan has played beautifully at the other end.
ENG 95/1 (14.3)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE Score: Root gets his eye in
Bas de Leede, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. He is now bowling in tandem with Paul van Meekeren as pace is from both the ends. Root looks to get his eye in. He is taking his time to settle in.
ENG 78/1 (12)
NED vs ENG LIVE Updates: Malan completes fifty
Dawid Malan has completed the fifty. Beautiful innings so far. Clearly, he has been the best England batter in this World Cup, with a hundred already to his name and England will require another big knock from him. All eyes on Joe Root too who is struggling for runs.
ENG 70/1 (10.1)
ENG vs NED LIVE: Bairstow departs
Aryan Dutt strikes. He gets rid of Bairstow, who made 15 off 17 balls. Dutt exerted pressure on Bairstow with some dots in the 7th over and then came the high risk shot from Bairstow to come out of jail and he gave a high catch.
ENG 63/1 (8)
ENG vs NED LIVE: England On Top At The Start
Van Beek continues despite leaking runs but a better over this from him. Just 5 off it. Aryan Dutt continues from the other end. Netherlands need a wicket here as England dominate the proceedings.
ENG 47/0 (6.3)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE: Bairstow looking good
Bairstow now joins Malan in hitting boundaries. Elegant strokes. England have scored 8 fours so far in the four overs. On top. Netherlands have plenty to worry about and maybe one bowling change is coming soon, especially on this end van Beek bowls from.
ENG 40/0 (4.1)
ENG vs NED LIVE: England off to a good start
Logan van Beek, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack from one end. Shares the new ball with Dutt. Good start for England as they have 14 from 2 overs. Netherlands need to break this stand as soon as posssible as Bairstow and Malan can take the game away quickly.
ENG 20/0 (2)
England Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Malan, Bairstow Open Innings
Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow come out to open the innings for England. Netherlands start off with the spin as Aryan Dutt, the offie, comes into the attack. Here we go.
ENG vs NED LIVE: Time for national anthems
Netherlands and England will come out for the national anthems following which the ball number 1 will take place. Expect a blockbuster today.
NED vs ENG LIVE: Check Playing 11s
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
LIVE ENG vs NED CWC 2023: Toss News
England win toss and they will bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
ENG vs NED LIVE: Pitch report
Pune's surface has traditionally been a high-scoring one. This World Cup has also seen batters enjoying their time on the track. It will be interesting to see how the surface plays today.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the England Vs New Zealand match is not too far away. It will take place in less than hour. The pitch report to come soon. Keep following this live blog for all updates related to this match.
ENG vs NED LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the England vs Netherlands clash will take place at 1.30 pm IST. The match is being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Watch this space for toss news and more updates.
ENG vs NED LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
England Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Gus Atkinson
Netherlands Probable XI:Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
LIVE ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes close to 10,000 international runs
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (9,973) needs 27 runs to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket. If Stokes plays in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Pune today, he will definitely be eyeing this record.
LIVE Updates England vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Bas de Leede better than English bowlers
Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede, with 11 wickets, has struck more times in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 than any of England's bowlers. Adil Rashid has been England's best on show, with 10 wickets at 30.40, but that mark has been matched by two other Netherlands bowlers - Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren, and at better averages too. Can English bowlers improve against Dutch in their match in Pune today?
LIVE ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Jos Buttler or Scott Edwards? Chris Woakes or Logan van Beek? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check England vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates England vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: David Willey eyes 100 ODI wickets
England pacer David Willey, who has confirmed his retirement from international cricket at the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, needs five more wickets in a maximum of two games to reach 100 in ODIs. Can Willey achieve this feat against Netherlands in their next match at Pune today?
LIVE ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Live streaming details
England will take on Netherlands in match no. 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
Check when and where to watch England vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match LIVE streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE Updates England vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Jos Buttler eyes 5,000 ODI runs
England captain Jos Buttler needs another 71 runs to reach 5,000 ODI runs, in 151 innings. That, however, would be eight more runs than he has managed in his last six innings of this tournament. Can Buttler achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Pune today?
LIVE ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: England have never lost to Dutch
England have never not lost to the Netherlands in six previous ODIs, three of which have come at World Cups - in 1996, 2003 and 2011. Can the Dutch turn the tables on the defending World champions in match no. 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates England vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: England hope for Champions Trophy qualification
Defending champions England are at the bottom of the Points Table currently with just one win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. They must beat Netherlands in match no. 40 in Ahmedabad to keep their hopes of qualification for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alive.
LIVE ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes may miss this match
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who scored a fifty in the last match against Australia in Ahmedabad, may skip his team's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday as he is suffering from left knee niggle. Harry Brook may return to the side to replace Stokes
LIVE ENG vs NED WC 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match no. 40 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be between England and Netherlands in Pune.