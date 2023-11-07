Highlights | ENG Vs NED, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: England Win By 160 Runs

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Finally, a glimmer of hope for the England cricket team in what had been a dismal tournament thus far. They pulled off a resounding victory, defeating the Netherlands by a margin of 160 runs, which propelled them from the bottom of the table to the seventh position. However, for the Dutch side, this game will be rued as a missed opportunity. They had the English team at 192/6, and it seemed like they were poised for a breakthrough.

But cricket is a game of uncertainties, and England displayed their trademark resilience. Ben Stokes, a saviour on numerous occasions, showcased his brilliance once again by notching up his maiden World Cup century. In a crucial partnership for the 7th wicket, Stokes and Chris Woakes added 129 runs, turning the tide of the match. The last 10 overs saw a remarkable surge with 124 runs scored, sealing England's remarkable turnaround.

