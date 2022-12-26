Cricket News LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1: Check Live Streaming details

December 26 is always known as ‘Boxing Day’ and we have two Test matches starting on this day, this year. Australia, the traditional hosts of the ‘Boxing Day Test’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground are facing off against South Africa in the second Test while Babar Azam’s Pakistan are taking on Tim Southee-led New Zealand in the other part of the world.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will get underway at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (December 26). Pakistan will look to bounce back after a humiliating 3-0 whitewash in Test series against England while the Black Caps have a new captain in charged with Southee taking over from Kane Williamson.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are leading the Test series against South Africa 1-0 after their six-wicket win in the first Test match at the Gabba which ended in just 2 days. Dean Elgar’s side will look to draw level in the series with a win in the ‘Boxing Day Test’, which is also a tribute to the Late Shane Warne, who died earlier this year.

Monday will also witness a couple of Big Bash League 2022-23 with the Sydney Sixers hosting Melbourne Stars followed by Perth Scorchers facing off against the Adelaide Strikers. Check all Live Updates from an action packed Monday (December 26) here.