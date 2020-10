CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Match 25: Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 25 of this year's Indian Premier League. Today, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a much-anticipated tie in Dubai.

RCB and CSK are currently standing at the fifth and sixth spot, respectively in the IPL 2020 points table. While Bangalore have clinched three wins from five matches they have played so far, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK are struggling this year and have managed just two wins in their first six games.

Unlike previous seasons, Kohli's side is showing more intent and consistency this time around. A balanced performance from both batting and bowling line-up saw RCB clinch victories against Sunrisers Hyderad (10 runs), Mumbai Indians (Super Over) and Rajasthan Royals (8 wickets).However, they slumped to a 97-run and a 59-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

CSK, on the other hand, are looking like a pale shadow of their usual dominating self this year.The Chennai-based franchise have managed to clinch victories only against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (5 wickets) and Kings XI Punjab (10 wickets), while they suffered defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

However, MS Dhoni's team hold a big advantage over RCB as far as head-to-head record between the two sides. The two sides have faced each other 24 times, with CSK clinching wins in 15 matches while RCB emerging victorious on eight occasions. In fact, CSK have also won four out of their previous five fixtures against the RCB and will be keen to continue their dominance over Kohli's side in this year's IPL clash.

