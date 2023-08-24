Highlights | AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Shadab Khan Holds His Nerve

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket to win series 2-0 with one more match to go. Shadab Khan played a brilliant knock at the deep end of the chase while Naseem Shah scored two boundaries in the last over to finish the game in Pakistan's favour. Earlier, Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to bat first in 2nd ODI. Powered by Rahmanutullah Gurbaz's run 151 off the same number of balls, Afghanistan reached 300 for 5 in 20 overs. They were short by 20 runs at least and it showed in the end.

Pakistan have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Babar Azam’s side had thrashed Afghanistan by a massive 142 runs in 1st ODI as the pace bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf wrecked havoc. Haris Rauf claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, claiming 5/18 to bundle out Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghan side for just 59 in the opening encounter on Tuesday. Babar Azam, though, was dismissed for a duck in the first innings as Pakistan were restricted to 201. Pakistan will look to improve on the batting front ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which gets underway in less than a week.

