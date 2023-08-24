Highlights | AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Shadab Khan Holds His Nerve
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Highlights: Babar Azam’s Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a thriller, clinch series 2-0.
Trending Photos
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket to win series 2-0 with one more match to go. Shadab Khan played a brilliant knock at the deep end of the chase while Naseem Shah scored two boundaries in the last over to finish the game in Pakistan's favour. Earlier, Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to bat first in 2nd ODI. Powered by Rahmanutullah Gurbaz's run 151 off the same number of balls, Afghanistan reached 300 for 5 in 20 overs. They were short by 20 runs at least and it showed in the end.
Pakistan have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Babar Azam’s side had thrashed Afghanistan by a massive 142 runs in 1st ODI as the pace bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf wrecked havoc. Haris Rauf claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, claiming 5/18 to bundle out Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghan side for just 59 in the opening encounter on Tuesday. Babar Azam, though, was dismissed for a duck in the first innings as Pakistan were restricted to 201. Pakistan will look to improve on the batting front ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which gets underway in less than a week.
Check Highlights from Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI HERE.
That's all we have from 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Join us for the LIVE coverage of third and final ODI on Saturday.
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Shadab Khan holds his nerve
Shadab Khan was controversially run-out in the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan but was picked as the 'Player of the Match' after scoring a match-winning 48 off 35 balls. "When you are a senior player, you go through these stages every time. I try to be as calm as possible. The pitch was...their players have worked class spinners, so I wanted to take on fast bowlers. The boundaries were long. My plan was to go for two's," Shadab Khan said after the match.
AFG vs PAK LIVE 2nd ODI: Pakistan Win By 1 Wicket
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE: Pakistan clinch the thriller
What a brilliant finish to the match. Credit to Shadab Khan for continuing to fight despite the wickets tumbling at the other. It seemed he will get the team home finally but he got run out with Pakistan at touching distance of the winning mark. Shadab made 48 off 35 balls and this knock will be remembered for ages.
A word for Naseem Shah who held his nerves to hit two boundaries off the last over to take Pakistan home with just one wicket and one ball in hand.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 302/9 (49.5)
Pakistan won by 1 wkt
AFG vs PAK LIVE 2nd ODI: Iftikhar Departs
Iftikhar Ahmed departs for 17 and Shaheen Afridi comes to the crease. Abdur Rahman with the wicket. Untill unless either Shadab abd Shaheen continue to attack till the end, this game over for Pakistan.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 258/7 (46.2)
Pakistan need 43 runs in 22 balls
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: PAK Pin Hopes On Shadab, Iftikhar
Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have given hopes to the Pakistan team after loss of three quick wickets. Shadab Khan is scoring at a good rate and is striking at rate of over 85.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 238/6 (44.1)
Pakistan need 63 runs in 35 balls
PAK vs AFG LIVE: Pakistan losing control
Pakistan are self destructing. They have lost 3 wickets in last 2 overs. Nabi and Mujeeb has brought Afghanistan back in the game. Salman, Imam and Usama Mir depart in quick succession.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 220/6 (40)
Pakistan need 81 runs in 60 balls
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: Pak 4 down
Agha Salman departs for 14 made off 15 balls. Mohammad Nabi takes the wicket. Usama Mir, right handed bat, comes to the crease. This match is far from being over.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 208/4 (37.4)
Pakistan need 93 runs in 74 balls
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Rizwan gone
Mohammad Rizwan loses his wicket as Pakistan lose their third. Agha Salman comes to the crease. Can Afghanistan pull things back from here?
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 189/3 (35.1)
Pakistan need 112 runs in 89 balls
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Babar 50 Puts Pakistan On Top
Babar Azam makes fifty and then departs. He scored 53 off 66 balls that included 6 fours. Farooqi with the wicket. Mohammad Rizwan comes to the crease.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 173/2 (32)
Pakistan need 128 runs
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Pakistan stay strong
Pakistan continue to stay on top in the 2nd ODI in the chase. Babar is 2 short of a fine fifty.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 165/1 (29.4)
Pakistan need 136 runs
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE: Babar Azam Nearing Fifty
Babar is nearing his fifty. He is in his 40s. Afghanisan bowlers seem to have no answers for the opposition batters.
PAK 152/1 (28)
AFG VS PAK LIVE: Pakistan Stay On Top
Pakistan cricket team has managed to stay on top all through the chase. Babar is approaching his personal fifty as well. Imam at the top of his game. Afghanistan will let this game slip away if they dont pick up a wicket now.
PAK 140/1 (24.5)
AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE: Fine fifty from Imam
Brilliant fifty from opener Imam-ul-Haq, he hits half-century in chase. There are runs on this track and Pakistan are teaching Afghanistan how to score at a quicker rate.
PAK 120/1 (20.4)
AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE: Babar, Imam Take Control Of Chase
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq take Pakistan past 100 in the chase of 301 inside 19 overs. Top job from them so far as the second-wicket stand also crosses fifty-run mark. Afghanistan need to pull off some magic here.
PAK 114/1 (18.3)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: Pakistan on top
Babar and Imam's stand is growing quickly. Afghanistan need to break this partnership as soon as possible. Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Rahman are bowling in tandem right now.
PAK 90/1 (15.4)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Babar, Imam launch attack
Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have launched an attack on the Afghanistan bowlers. Fakhar Zaman's wicket has not put brakes on Pakistan innings. This is good. positive cricket from the Pakistanis, in the chase.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 73/1 (11.1)
AFG vs PAK LIVE Updates: Pakistan Lose Fakhar In Chase
Fakhar Zaman departs for 30 made off 34 balls. Farooqi knocks him over with a peach of a delivery, Pakistan lose their first wicket. Babar Azam, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 53/1 (9.1)
Pakistan need 248 runs
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Fakhar, Imam Off To Good Start In Chase
This is a solid start for Pakistan in the chase of 301. Fakhar and Iman both batting well. Mujeeb and Farooqui have not been able to do much with the new ball so far.
PAK 31/0 (6.1)
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE: Pakistan off to solid start
Pakistan cricket team is off to a solid start in the chase of 301 runs. Fakhar is, in fact, playing an aggressive game, Imam taking his time to settle in. That is the need of the hour, to not panic in this tricky chase.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 19/0 (4)
Pakistan need 282 runs
PAK vs AFG LIVE: Fakhar, Imam Begin Chase Of 301
Pakistan opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq begin chase of 301. Fazalhaq Farooqui and Mujeeb ur Rehma share the new ball.
AFG 300/5 (50)
PAK 5/0 (1.1)
Pakistan need 296 runs
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE: AFG make 300 for 5
Afghanistan end up with 300 for 5 at the end of 50 overs. Fair to say they did not capitalise on the good start they got. They are short of at least 50 runs here as there are runs on this track. Chase coming up in 30 minutes.
AFG 300/5 (50)
AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan Look To Cross 300
Afghanistan cricket team lost its way at the deep end of the innings and they are not struggling to cross even the 300 mark. Nabi being the experienced guy and someone who has played more balls must look to cross the ropes in next 2 overs.
AFG 289/4 (48.3)
PAK vs AFG LIVE: Afghanistan Lose 2 Quick Wickets
Afghanistan lose 3 wickets within 3 overs. Gurbaz departed after crossing 150 and then Rashid Khan fell for 2. Shahidullah now departs for just 1 off 3 balls. Pakistan makes comeback at the back end.
AFG 270/4 (46.2)
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Gurbaz Completes 150
Rahmanullah Gurbaz reaches the 150-run mark. He will need to accelerate now, for both, a massive score for his side and his own double ton. Only 8 cricketers have achieved the landmark of 200 so far in ODIs. Can Gurbaz do it today?
AFG 256/1 (44.1)
AFG vs PAK 2nd PDI LIVE: Pakistan Pick First Wicket Finally
Pakistan have managed to break the opening stand as Usama Mir gets rid of Zadran, who made a brilliant 80 off 101 balls. A fresh batter at the crease can work wonders for Afghanistan now. Nabi has come in to bat.
AFG 230/1 (40.4)
AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE: Zadran approaching hundred
Ibrahim Zadran is into 80s now. Gurbaz is growing into the innings. Usama Mir is trying to break the stand but he has ben on expensive side so far.
AFG 227/0 (39.4)
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Gurbaz ton puts Afghanistan in command
Gurbaz has been excellent and he is going from strength to strength. However, the need of the hour if attack on all balls a Afghanistan must target a score of 350 plus here. They were well short of this target as of now.
AFG 211/0 (38)
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE: Gurbaz gets hundred
Rahmanullah Gurbaz reaches hundred and what a fine knock and reply this has been from him. After being bundled out for a very low score in 1st ODI, Gurbaz took it upon himself to raise the standards of batting.
AFG 186/0 (35.4)
AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI: Gurbaz on cusp on century
Brilliant from Afghanistan as openes Zadran and Gurbaz now scoring boundaries too, helping the run-rate climb up. Pakistan being put under more pressure here.
AFG 173/0 (33.2)
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Fifty For Zadran, Gurbaz Nearing Ton
Zadran completes fifty. Gurbaz is his 80s. The openers have done well but they now need to pick their run-scoring rate. They should at least hit with a 7 rpo as against the current 4.9. There are plenty of wickets in hand for Afghanistan.
AFG 152/0 (30.3)
AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE: Afghanistan on top
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is growing into the innings here in Hambantota and what a knock this has been. He and Zadran have ensured Afghanistan remain on top from the start.
AFG 139/0 (28.1)
LIVE AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI: No success for Pakistan
This is a seriously good batting show by Pakistanis. Guabaz into 70s and he has been the aggressor so far in the innings too. Pakistan under the mat here but they also know that one wicket will open the gates for them.
AFG 113/0 (24.5)
AFG vs PAK LIVE Score: Gurbaz in top form
Gurbaz smashes six off Iftikhar Ahmed but has injured his forearm it seems in the proces and the physio is have a look at him right now. Hopefully, he is well and can continue as he deserves a century today.
AFG 99/0 (21.3)
AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI LIVE: Afghanistan still on top
One thing that Haris and Shadab have manged to do is cut off the pace at which the Afghanistan openers have been scoring. The run rate has dropped below 5 which is a sign that a wicket may be round the corner.
AFG 75/0 (17.2)
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Afghanistan Continue Good Show
First drinks break taken. Haris and Shadab continues after the short break. Babar Azam mist have rejigged his plans and spoken with the players during the drinks. Let's see if Pakistan can break this stand soon.
AFG 68/0 (15.4)
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Afghanistan going well
Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are bowling in tandem but without any success. The Afghanistanis are going well and look solid in the middle, unperturbed by the bowlers right now.
AFG 60/0 (13.2)
Pakistan vs AFG LIVE: Afghanistan Go Past Fifty Mark
Gurbaz and Zadran, opening pair, take Afghanitan past the fifty-run mark inside 11 overs. Forst sight of spin as Shadab Khan has come into the attack. Let's see if he can provide the breakthrough.
AFG 52/0 (11.2)
AFG vs PAK LIVE Score: Pakistan Bowlers Under Pressure
Zadran and Gurbaz about to take Afghanistan past the fifty mark. This opening stand has put pressure on the Pakistanis here. This is a strong reply from Afghanistan after a dud show in 1st ODI.
AFG 45/0 (9.1)
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Afghanistan On Top At Start
This is a good show from Afghanistan so far. Zadran and Gurbaz have applied themselves unlike the first ODI. This is turning out to be a good decision after winning the toss. Haris Rauf has come into the attack now.
AFG 38/0 (7.3)
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE: Afghanistan going well
Shaheen and Naseem Shah have failed to break the opening stand so far. Zadran and Gurbaz have been excellent, scoring at 6 rpo. Haris Rauf may come into the attack rather sooner.
AFG 30/0 (5)
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: Zadran, Gurbaz Off To Good Start
Afghanistan are cautious at the start and taking things over by over. They have negated the deadly opening pair of Shaheen and Naseem so far. Let's see how far they can go from here.
AFG 13/0 (3.2)
AFG vs PAK LIVE Updates: Match begins
Zadran and Gurbaz open the innings for Afghanistan and have scored five off the first over bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Naseem Shah, right-arm fast, comes into the attack, to bowl the second over.
AFG 6/0 (1.2)
PAK vs AFG LIVE: Playing 11s
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Shahid Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE: Toss News
Afghanistan have won the toss and they have opted to field first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
PAK vs AFG LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
Toss coming up in less than 15 minutes. Keep watching space for all latest updates from the match.
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur joins team in Hambantota
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has finally joined the team in Hambantota ahead of the second ODI against Afghanistan today. Watch HERE...
Director - Pakistan men's team Mickey Arthur joins the squad in Hambantota _#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/AH4JTsmudD
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 24, 2023
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Pakistan have never lost to Afghans in ODIs
Pakistan have never lost to Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Tuesday was Pakistan's fifth win over Afghanistan in five matces. Can Pakistan stay unbeaten in the second ODI today and clinch the three-match ODI series?
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's unwanted record
After scoring a duck in first ODI against Afghanistan, Babar Azam now has four ducks in ODI cricket and two as captain. With this, he has equalled the record of Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Azhar Ali, and Younis Khan. Babar Azam will look to bounce back in the second ODI against Afghanistan on Thursday.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Pakistan set new record in 1st ODI
Pakistan's margin of victory in the first ODI over Afghanistan was the highest for any team in men's ODIs, with a total of 201 or less while batting first. The previous biggest win was by South Africa, who defeated Zimbabwe by 120 runs despite being bowled out for 198 in the Bloemfontein ODI in 2017. Can Pakistan continue their winning run against Afghanistan in 2nd ODI today?
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Babar Azam or Hashmatullah Shahidi? Mujeeb ur Rahman or Haris Rauf? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Afghanistan total in last game was lowest vs Pakistan
Afghanistan's total of 59 in the first ODI against Pakistan is the lowest by any team against Pakistan in the men's ODIs. The previous lowest was 64 all out by New Zealand in 1986 in Sharjah. Can Afghans bounce back in second ODI today?
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Check Predicted 11 Here
Babar Azam's Pakistan and Afghanistan can both ring in some changes for the second ODI between the two sides in Hambantota on Thurday. Check the Predicted 11 of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI HERE...
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Check Livestreaming details
Afghanistan are up against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Hambantota on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI LIVE HERE.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Hashmatullah Shahidi slams Afghan batters
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi slammed the performance of his batters after getting bowled out for 59 in the first ODI against Pakistan. "It was a chaseable (target), we had a good chance but their bowling didn't allow us. Out shot-selection wasn't good enough and it put pressure on us. Happy with our bowlers performance and looking forward to the next game, we will try our best. Gotta be smart in our shot-selection and today we didn't do that well," Hashmatullah Shahidi said after their loss in the first ODI.
AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI: Will Pakistan ring in changes
Babar Azam had said before the start of the series that Pakistan wanted to try out most players in the squad ahead of Asia Cup 2023. After their massive win in 1st ODI, will Pakistan bring in Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim Jr for the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan today?
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Babar Azam eyes series win
Babar Azam's Pakistan will eye a first-ever ODI series win over Afghanistan on Thursday after taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a massive 142-run win in the first game on Tuesday. Can Pakistan wrap up the series with another win today?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Hambantota today.