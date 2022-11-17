Highlights AUS VS ENG, 1st ODI Cricket Match Updates and Scorecard: Australia win by 6 wickets
Australia Vs England 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hosts Oz will take on England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval today.
Trending Photos
Pat Cummins-led Australian team will take on newly crowned T20 World Champions England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 17). The series will be build-up for both sides in the lead up to the 50-over ODI World Cup in India next year.
Travis Head will replace retired former skipper Aaron Finch as the new opener along side David Warner in the first ODI. With Glenn Maxwell getting injured in a freak accident and breaking his leg, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will bolster the middle-order.
For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes remains retired from the 50-over format for now. But James Vince and Sam Billings will be looking to bolster their chances of securing a permanent berth in the defending ODI champions’ line-up. Fast bowler Olly Stone is set to return to the side as well playing his first ODI in four years while T20 World Cup 2022 ‘Player of the Tournament’ Sam Curran will look to continue his fine form in the ODI series as well.
Adelaide is all set for an exciting #AUSvENG opener
or - which team will start the series with a win? [?]
Stream the 1st ODI, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/0oc4HYMkL1 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 16, 2022
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald indicated that cricket in the country could start seeing players who would be playing in all three formats of the game. He also praised veteran opener David Warner for having the impressive capacity to play in all formats of the game for Australia, ahead of the first ODI.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Australia vs England first ODI at the Adelaide Oval HERE.
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Australia win!
That's it! Australia win by 6 wickets and take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Australia have dominated the whole match with contributions from the bowlers and then Head, Warner and Smith striking fifties.
Final Scorecard:
ENG 287/9 (50)
AUS 291/4 (46.5)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Smith and Green taking Aus close to win
Smith and Green taking Aussies closer to win, just 16 runs needed now. And Australia will go 1-0 up in the series.
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Smith dominates!
What a comeback this has been for Smith. Warner earlier was superb with his 86 and now Smith joins the run-scoring form. Australia just a few runs away from the win now.
AUS 257/4 (42.1)
Australia need 31 runs in 47 balls
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Carey gone!
Alex Carey departs for 21. Dawson with the wicket, his first. England still in the fight but they know the match is way past their reach now. Cameron Green joins Smith in the middle.
AUS 250/4 (40.4)
Australia need 38 runs in 56 balls
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Australia inch closer to win
Steve Smith scores fifty and now Alex Carey beginning to look solid. Australia closes in on a spectacular win here in Adelaide.
AUS 242/3 (38.1)
Australia need 46 runs in 71 balls
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Smith hits fifty
Steven Smith hits fifty and it looks like he will guide Australia over the line. Brilliant knock from the right-hander so far to keep his team on top.
AUS - 240/3 (37 Overs)
Australia need 48 runs in 78 balls
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Australia hang on!
England attack with David Willey in search of a wicket but Alex Carey and Steven Smith have slowed down England's momentum as they need less than run-a-ball.
AUS - 222/3 (34.1 Overs)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Smith & Carey to carry
Australia with Steven Smith and Alex Carey in the middle as they need 74 runs to win. England going all attack on both batters to find a wicket.
AUS - 214/3 (32 Overs)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: England bounce back
Australia lose David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession as Willey takes two wickets. Australia still need 82 runs with Steven Smith in the middle for them.
AUS - 206/3 (30.2 Overs)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: England with no answer
Australia still on top with Steven Smith and David Warner in the middle. The bowling attack of England are clueless at the moment as they search for a wicket desperately to get back into the contest.
AUS - 196/1 (27 Overs)
Australia need 92 runs
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Smith coming into groove!
Steve Smith is now looking to get going after getting his eye in. Warner grows into his innigs, enters 70s. Australia inching towards a big win here.
AUS 173/1 (24.2)
Australia need 115 runs
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Score: Smith taking his time
Steve Smith is taking his own sweet time to get going. Warner there with him as England look to pick another wicket and try and push Australia on back foot now. They can till make a game out of this England with wickets.
AUS 160/1 (22.2)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Head back to the hut!
Travis Head falls and that's the fall of first wicket for Australia. Chris Jordan picks the wicket and breaks the opening stand. Warner has been joined by Steve Smith in the middle.
AUS 149/1 (20.3)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Score: Australia still on top!
This is a brilliant opening stand for Australia. Even spinner is not able to break this stand as Buttler runs out of options. Head hits another boundary as we write this.
AUS 140/0 (18.5)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Head gets his fifty too!
Travis Head smashes his fifty as well. Both Warner and he have surprised and shocked England here, putting them under extreme pressure with the bat. Buttler finding it difficul to control the game right now.
AUS 124/0 (16.3)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Warner gets his form back and fifty!
David Warner comes good in the first ODI. He smashes a fifty and is looking his previous best again. Head looking good at the other end as well. England in all sorts of pressure as Dawson comes into attack.
AUS 96/0 (14.2)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Warner inches closer to fifty!
David Warner is into his 40s now. He is looking to attack the England bowlers who seem to have no answer to the opening pair of Warner and Head at the moment.
AUS 90/0 (12.2)
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Head, Warner keep Australia going
Warner and Head continue to build on the good start as the England pacers struggle. Time for Buttler to rejig his bowling plans and maybe bring in spinners.
AUS 65/0 (10)
Australia need 223 runs
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Australia go past 50
Head and Warner have given a strong start to Australia in chase of 288. Australians have gone past the landmark of 50 now and they are running nicely between the wickets. Warner too looking good.
AUS 53/0 (8.2)
AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates: Warner looks to up the ante
David Warner started off scratchily but is beginning to look good. He just played a scoop off Willey for six and is middling the balls now. Watch out for him as England look to break opening stand.
AUS 43/0 (6.3)
Australia need 245 runs
AUS vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Aus off to solid start
This is a slow but solid start from Travid Head and David Warner. Stone and Willey have been disciplined too and some of the deliveries have missed the edge by a whisker.
AUS 26/0 (4.4)
AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates: Slow start for Australia!
This is a slow start for Australia with the bat. Eight off the first over but Olly Stone bowled a maiden in the next over. Run out chance to dismiss Warner in the third over but he is safe.
AUS 9/0 (2.2)
AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates: Incredible save from Agar!
Australia's Ashton Agar pulled off a brilliant save vs the England in the first ODI and has gone viral on the internet. It was done at the deep mid-wicket region to avoid Malan, the ton maker, a six.
Watch Agar's brilliant save at boundary here
AUS vs ENG LIVE Updates: Strong total on board for ENG
Dawid Malan ton has helped England reach 287/9 at the end of 50 overs. Not to forget, England had lost half of their side with not many on the scoreboard. He was there almost till the end, scoring a ton and ensuring England have a good total on the board.
ENG 287/9 (50)
AUS vs ENG: England look for 300
Mark Wood has joined Willey in the middle and this pair will look to go past 300. That will be a confidence booster for the visitors here. Starc has completed his spell. 10 overs, 45 runs and 1 wicket.
ENG 268/8 (47)
AUS vs ENG: Dawid Malan falls for 134
Adam Zampa picks up another wicket as Dawid Malan holes out for 134 off 128 balls with 12 fours and 4 sixes. David Willey is batting on 17.
England are 259/8 in 45.2 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Brilliant save by Ashton Agar
David Willey moves along to 17 off 23 balls with his second boundary of the innings off Pat Cummins. Ashton Agar makes brilliant save on the boundary to save six off Dawid Malan, concedes just 1 as Malan moves to 132
England are 257/7 in 45 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Dawid Malan smashes Adam Zampa
Dawid Malan closes the 44th over with a six and four off Adam Zampa to move along to 130 off 123 balls. David Willey is batting 11.
England are 247/7 in 44 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Dawid Malan on charge against Ashton Agar
Dawid Malan smashes Ashton Agar for a six and four to move along to 117 off 116 balls. David Willey is batting on 9.
England are 232/7 in 42 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Dawid Malan completes 2nd ODI century
Dawid Malan completes his second century in ODI cricket off 107 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes with a sngle off Ashton Agar. David Willey gets first boundary to move along to 8 and Malan is batting on 103.
England are 215/7 in 40 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Adam Zampa gets Chris Jordan wicket
Adam Zampa catches Chris Jordan leg-before and reviewed by the England pacer. But it's 'three reds' as Jordan is dismissed for 14. Dawid Malan is batting on 96 off 100 balls.
England are 199/7 in 36.5 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Dawid Malan closes in on century
Dawid Malan has moved along to 95 off 98 balls, closing in on his second ODI century. Chris Jordan is batting on 13 off 15 balls.
England are 197/6 in 36 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Huge mix-up results in Liam Dawson dismissal
Liam Dawson is run-out for just 11 after a huge mix-up with Dawid Malan, Ashton Agar direct hit sends him home. Dawid Malan is unbeaten on 70.
England are 158/6 in 30.2 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Dawid Malan on song
Dawid Malan welcomes Ashton Agar with his seventh four to move along to 70 off 79 balls with 2 sixes. Liam Dawson is batting on 11 at the drinks break.
England are 157/5 in 30 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Dawid Malan takes on Pat Cummins
Dawid Malan smashes Australia captain Pat Cummins for a six and a four in that over to move along to 62 off 69 balls. Liam Dawson batting on 6.
England are 144/5 in 27 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Dawid Malan completes fifty
Dawid Malan brings up his 50 off 64 balls off Adam Zampa. Malan hammered Pat Cummins for six in the last over to move along to 49. Liam Dawson is batting on 5 while Malan is on 51 off 65 balls with his third ODI fifty.
England are 132/5 in 26 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Adam Zampa dismisses Jos Buttler
Adam Zampa picks up the huge wicket of England skipper Jos Buttler, who holes out to Ashton Agar at long-off for 29. Dawid Malan is batting on 42.
England are 118/5 in 23.1 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler bring up 50-run stand
Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler continue their rescue job as the 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket comes up in 60 balls. Buttler is batting on 29 off 33 balls and Malan is unbeaten on 42 off 53 balls.
England are 118/4 in 23 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Jos Buttler watchful against Mitchel Starc
England captain Jos Buttler is watchful against Mitchell Starc, moving along to 21 off 25 balls. Dawid Malan is batting on 38 off 49 balls.
England are 105/4 in 21 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Ashton Agar DROPS Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler dropped in back-to-back over. Ashton Agar spills a difficult chance at backward point off Malan of the bowling of Mitchell Starc on 33. Jos Buttler was dropped by Marcus Stoinis off his own bowling in the last over. Malan is batting on 34 and Buttler on 18 off 19 balls.
England are 97/4 in 19 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Jos Buttler in fine touch
England skipper Jos Buttler carries on his form, moves along to 14 off 13 balls with a couple of early boundaries. Dawid Malan is batting on 30 off 35 balls.
England are 88/4 in 17 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Dawid Malan smashes Cameron Green
Dawid Malan gets his fifth four, swivles around to smash Cameron Green to the fence. Malan move along to 28 off 30 balls. Jos Buttler is batting on 8.
England are 79/4 in 15 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Marcus Stoinis STRIKES early
Marcus Stoinis has struck in his first over as England lose their fourth wicket. Sam Billings is bowled for 17 after smashing Stoinis for a boundary. Dawil Malan is unbeaten on 23.
England are 66/4 in 13.2 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Dawid Malan gets 4th four
Dawid Malan sweeps Ashton Agar get his fourth boundary and move along to 20 off 24 balls. Sam Billings is batting on 11.
England are 57/3 in 12 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Sam Billings gets first boundary
Sam Billings dispatches Australia captain Pat Cummins for his first boundary to move along to 7 off 9 balls. Dawid Malan gets third boundary in that over to move to 14 off 20 balls.
England are 47/3 in 10 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Pat Cummins gets his 2nd wicket
England in big trouble now as Australia captain Pat Cummins takes his second wicket. James Vince is caught behind for 5 off 6 balls. Dawid Malan is batting on 6.
England are 31/3 in 7.1 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Dawid Malan get 1st four
Dawid Malan gets his first boundary off Mitchell Starc to move along to 6 off 11 balls. James Vince is batting on 5 off 5 balls.
England are 31/2 in 7 overs vs Australia
AUS vs ENG: Mitchell Starc knocks over Jason Roy
Mitchell Starc gets Australia's second wicket, sends Jason Roy packing for 6 off 11 balls. Starc swings it back like Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20 World Cup 2022 final to get through Roy's defence. James Vince joins Dawid Malan in the middle.
England are 20/2 in 4.2 overs vs Australia
1st ODI: Pat Cummins dismisses Phil Salt
Phil Salt get his second and third boundaries of the innings, this time off Australian captain Pat Cummins to move along to 14. But Cummins strikes back immediately as Salt edges to Steve Smith in 2nd slip. Jason Roy is batting on 4
England are 18/1 in 4 overs vs Australia
1st ODI, AUS vs ENG: Phil Salt off the mark with 4
England opener Phil Salt is off the mark with four down the ground off Mitchell Starc. Jason Roy is batting on 1, Salt is batting on 4.
England are 5/0 in 1 over vs Australia
AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Playing XI
Here are the Playing XI of Australia vs England first ODI...
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone
AUS vs ENG, Toss Update: Pat Cummins wins TOSS, Australia bowl 1st
New Australian ODI skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first ODI. "It looks like a really good wicket that will stay the same throughout so we'll try and chase something down tonight. We're really excited. We've had a good freshen up the last week," Cummins says at the toss.
1st ODI, AUS vs ENG: Luke Wood set to make DEBUT
We'll have a debut from England as Luke Wood is handed his maiden ODI cap by Phil Salt. We are moments away from the toss for the first ODI now.
Our world champions are back in action
[?] 03:20 GMT
Adelaide Oval
@btsportcricket
@bbctms
https://t.co/2GKwlngXo8#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/KiD9ctYpCC
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 16, 2022
AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details
Pat Cummins will lead Australia for the first time in ODI after the retirement of regular skipper Aaron Finch. Australia will take on new T20 World Champions and reigning ODI champions England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval today.
Check Live Streaming details of Australia vs England 1st ODI here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Australia vs England first ODI today.
More Stories