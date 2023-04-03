Highlights | CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated KL Rahu's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to claim their first win of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 3). It was the first home game of the season for MS Dhoni's CSK, who lost their opening match of IPL 2023 to defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets on Friday (March 31).

LSG, who managed to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs stage, have started off in 2023 season with a massive win. KL Rahul's side thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match in Lucknow on Saturday (April 1).

CSK, who had a disappointing time in 2022 season and failed to make the playoff stage, will look to return to winning ways early by posting a victory in front of their home crowd in Chepauk.

