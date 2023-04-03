Highlights | CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Superb bowling performance by Moeen Ali and batting display by Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK claim their first win of the season.
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated KL Rahu's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to claim their first win of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 3). It was the first home game of the season for MS Dhoni's CSK, who lost their opening match of IPL 2023 to defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets on Friday (March 31).
LSG, who managed to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs stage, have started off in 2023 season with a massive win. KL Rahul's side thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match in Lucknow on Saturday (April 1).
CSK, who had a disappointing time in 2022 season and failed to make the playoff stage, will look to return to winning ways early by posting a victory in front of their home crowd in Chepauk.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 6 here.
Chepauk stadium was filled with an ecstatic crowd eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved team after a long four-year hiatus, and they were not disappointed. Kyle Mayers initially stunned the crowd with his impressive power-hitting, bringing up a half-century in just 21 balls and giving LSG a strong start. However, the game took a turn once spin was introduced, with Moeen Ali and Santner putting on a masterclass. CSK's trademark fortress mentality was in full display, with Dhoni making all the right moves. Despite LSG's initial dominance, they fell apart and were 136/5 by the 14th over, with Moeen taking a wicket in each of his four overs. Deshpande, who had a shaky start, redeemed himself with some clever bowling at the death, taking down Nicholas Pooran and sealing LSG's fate.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Pooran Out
Pooran departs! Caught by Stokes off the bowling of Tushar Deshpande! Deshpande had a tough start in his first over, but he made a great comeback. He stuck to his strategy of bowling wide to Pooran, and his precise execution paid off. The ball was full and wide, and Pooran attempted to hit it down the ground but it ended up going flat towards long-off where Stokes took a comfortable catch. Pooran's innings comes to an end after scoring 32 runs from 18 deliveries, including two boundaries and three sixes. Tushar Deshpande gets the wicket.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: LSG 5 Down
Moeen Ali continues his impressive bowling display as he claims a wicket in each of his four overs, with this being his final over. He delivers a flat delivery on middle, and Marcus Stoinis backs away to make room for a big pull shot. However, the ball sneaks under his bat and crashes into the top of leg stump, leaving the Australian all-rounder completely bowled. Stoinis departs after scoring 21 runs off 18 deliveries, which included a single six. Moeen Ali has been outstanding with the ball and has once again proved his worth to the team.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: LSG 4 Down
Moeen Ali claims his third wicket with an excellent spell of bowling as Krunal Pandya becomes his latest victim. Pandya tried to dance down the pitch and launch a big shot straight down the ground, but he failed to get to the pitch of the ball and ended up miscuing it off the inside half of the bat. The ball flew straight into the hands of the fielder at long-on, who made no mistake in taking the catch. Krunal Pandya departs for just 9 runs off 9 deliveries, including a solitary six. Another excellent performance by Moeen Ali as he continues to impress with his bowling skills.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: CSK on top
The game has turned on its head as spinners continue to make a serious impact. Moeen Ali delivers a floated-up delivery outside off, and Rahul sees an opportunity to slog-sweep it. However, he fails to connect it well enough and hits it towards the longer boundary. Gaikwad stationed there catches the ball comfortably, resulting in another departure for the batting side. Rahul's innings comes to an end after contributing 20 runs off 18 deliveries, including two boundaries. He departs, caught by Gaikwad off the bowling of Moeen Ali.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Quick wickets for CSK
LSG lose their second wicket in as many overs as spin is introduced through Santner. Hooda attempts a slogsweep on one leg but fails to connect with the ball cleanly, resulting in a flat hit. Stokes stationed at long-on runs towards his right and leaps to catch the ball with ease. Hooda's innings comes to an end after scoring just two runs off six deliveries. He departs, caught by Stokes off Santner's bowling.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Moeen Ali Strikes
Moeen Ali announces his presence with a wicket in his very first over! Bowling at a pace of 94.6kph, he delivers a fullish ball on the middle stump. Mayers tries to slog sweep it on one leg but ends up hitting it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. Conway stationed there barely had to move an inch to catch the ball comfortably. Although Mayers had given his team a great start, his innings comes to an end after scoring a quickfire 53 runs off just 22 deliveries, including 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. This breakthrough brings some relief for the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Superb start by LSG
KL Rahul dominated Deepak Chahar while Kyle Mayers smashed Ben Stokes for two boundaries and a six. CSK looking for quick wickets. LSG need big opening partnership
LIVE CSK vs LSG score & updates: CSK eye big total
Ben Stokes 8 (8) caught by Yash Thakur bowled by Avesh Khan. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to push the paddle from here. CSK will eye a target over 200 runs now.
CSK: 178/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE CSK vs LSG score & updates: Dube departs
Shivam Dube 27 (16) caught by Mark Wood bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Lucknow Super Giants get another wicket as Dube departs. A good knock from the left-hander he has smashed 3 maximums and 1 four to get CSK in flow.
CSK: 160/3 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE CSK vs LSG score & updates: LSG bounce back
Mark Wood provides another breakthrough. Devon Conway 47 (29) caught by Krunal Pandya. Finally, Lucknow get both the set batters out. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube in the for Chennai Super Kings now.
CSK: 122/2 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score: LSG clueless
Lucknow Super Giants are clueless at the moment as both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway keep on smashing the LSG bowlers all over the park. It is looking very ugly for the KL Rahul-led side at the moment.
CSK: 110/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score: CSK on top
Lucknow Super Giants are clueless at the moment as both CSK batters get off to a fiery start in their clash. Chennai Super Kings going all in at the moment with Gaikwad and Conway.
CSK: 82/0 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score: Gaikwad on fire
Ruturaj Gaikwad on fire at the moment, he is batting on 40 off just 18 balls with 2 boundaries and 3 maximums. Lucknow Super Giants need to take a wicket here as soon as possible as CSK batters could be deadly if they keep going like this.
CSK: 60/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score & updates: CSK off to a good start
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have got the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off to a great start in their clash against LSG. Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan with some rusty bowling at the moment.
CSK: 33/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score & updates: Action begins
Chennai Super Kings begin their innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Lucknow Super Giants will eye to get wickets early as Gaikwad is in fine rhythm this season.
CSK: 6/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score & updates: Dog delays play
Funny scenes in Chennai as a dog has delayed the start between Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants.
CSK: 0/0 (0 Overs)
IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG LIVE score & updates: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score and updates: Toss report
KL Rahul wins the toss, opts to bowl first. Chennai Super Kings will bat first.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score & updates: Who will lead CSK after Dhoni?
Chennai Super Kings will need a new leader once MS Dhoni retires from the IPL. Former teammate Virender Sehwag has suggested a proper replacement for the wicketkeeper captain.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score & updates: Toss to take place at 7
The toss of the match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains MS Dhoni and KL Rahul will be coming out shortly. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Spinners to play big role?
Stephen Fleming has been longing for this surface for many years, while playing away. The venue, which now has added canopies and opened up I, J, K stands, hosted the ODI series decider between Australia and India last month. In that match, spinners took 11 of the 20 wickets that fell, and Ravindra Jadeja delivered a remarkably economical spell of 10-0-34-0. As a result, it is anticipated that both teams will opt for spin-heavy team combinations.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Head-to-head
In their previous encounter last year, LSG successfully chased down CSK's total of 210/7 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, thanks to half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Ben Stokes under pressure?
"I think Ben Stokes, with his knee problem and the fact that he can't bowl and he's now just in there as a batter, almost puts him under a bit more pressure. Not that he can't cope with pressure, he is probably the best I've seen in an England shirt dealing with pressure," Vaughan said while speaking to Cricbuzz.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube/Prashant Solanki, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI
KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni/K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score and updates: Check Weather and pitch report here
The venue is expected to support the batters as it is known as a batters paradise in the previous IPL seasons. Good news for cricket fans is that the weather is expected to be clear.
CSK Vs LSG IPL 2023 LIVE score & updates: Predicted XIs
Is opener Quinton de Kock available for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). What about MS Dhoni's fitness level? He got inured in the last game, will he play today?
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK score: Probable XIs
CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who missed entire IPL 2022 season due to injury, recounts his fondest memories with CSK ahead of homecoming against Lucknow Super Giants tonight. Here's what Deepak Chahar has to say...
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder. Gaikwad will be making his debut in front of Chepauk crowd tonight against Lucknow Super Giants. Here's what Gaikwad had to say...
CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: KL Rahul eyes 4000 runs
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul needs to score 103 runs to complete 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Rahul score his 5th century in IPL vs CSK tonight to reach this landmark?
CSK skipper MS Dhoni is 'Thala' for the Chennai fans and 'Thala' is finally coming home after three years. CSK are hosting Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk tonight. Watch the fans' excitement for 'Thala' Dhoni here...
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni needs only eight more runs to become the fourth Indian batter to score 5,000 runs in IPL. The other Indians are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. Can Dhoni achieve this feat against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
Ruturaj Gaikwad or Kyle Mayers? MS Dhoni or KL Rahul? Who should be your top Fantasy Picks?
CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been dealing with a knee injury since before the start of IPL 2023 and was even in doubt for the opening fixture against Gujarat Titans. The former Indian captain was in a lot of pain after landing awkwardly on his knee during Friday’s match against Gujarat Titans. CSK will be playing their first game in Chepauk after over 3 years but will Dhoni be there to lead the side?
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Head-to-head record
IPL newcomers Lucknow Super Giants have met Chennai Super Kings only once in the T20 league in the past. In IPL 2022, LSG defeated CSK by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai en route to reaching the Playoffs stage. CSK finished second-to-last on the points table and failed to reached the playoffs in 2022.
CSK will miss the services of Sasanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana and Mathisha Pathirana again for the second match in a row. MS Dhoni might once again opt to bring in Tushar Deshpande as the impact player, although he was the most expensive bowler in the opening match against Gujarat Titans.
Chennai Super Kings are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the IPL 2023 tonight.
Chennai Super Kings are playing at their home ground in Chepauk after a gap of 4 years. MS Dhoni's side will look for a winning return to Chennai's fortress and also aim for their first win of IPL 2023 season as they take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants tonight.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 6 here.
