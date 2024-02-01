Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 1, 2nd Test Cricket Score and Updates: Jaiswal Near Double Century But India Lose Quick Wickets In 3rd Session

On Day 1 of the second Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive century guided India to a commanding position with a score of 225/3 at Tea. Jaiswal's unbeaten 125, marked by aggressive strokes, propelled India forward despite losing wickets regularly. Partnering with Shreyas Iyer, Jaiswal built a crucial partnership, with Iyer falling to Tom Hartley for 27. Debutant Rajat Patidar later contributed with boundaries, frustrating the English bowlers. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal set a solid foundation, dominating the first session. Jaiswal reached his half-century with flair, and India breached the 200-run mark in the 57th over. The day concluded with India in a strong position, showcasing their dominance in batting conditions.

