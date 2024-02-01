Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 1, 2nd Test Cricket Score and Updates: Jaiswal Near Double Century But India Lose Quick Wickets In 3rd Session
India Vs England Day 1, 2nd Test Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits his 2nd century of Test cricket to put India on top.
On Day 1 of the second Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive century guided India to a commanding position with a score of 225/3 at Tea. Jaiswal's unbeaten 125, marked by aggressive strokes, propelled India forward despite losing wickets regularly. Partnering with Shreyas Iyer, Jaiswal built a crucial partnership, with Iyer falling to Tom Hartley for 27. Debutant Rajat Patidar later contributed with boundaries, frustrating the English bowlers. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal set a solid foundation, dominating the first session. Jaiswal reached his half-century with flair, and India breached the 200-run mark in the 57th over. The day concluded with India in a strong position, showcasing their dominance in batting conditions.
Follow Highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal On His 1st Day Performance
"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now. The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end."
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: How Was The Day For India?
Jaiswal's brilliant unbeaten 179 dominated India's innings, but apart from Gill's 34, others struggled to convert starts. The debutant Bashir and Rehan took two wickets each for England, setting the stage for an intriguing second day.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Stumps
Ashwin faces Rehan Ahmed, defending a tossed-up delivery forward, scoring a boundary with a lofted shot over mid-on off a googly, and punching subsequent deliveries to mid-off and point off the back foot, ending the day without conceding any runs.
IND 336/6 (93) CRR: 3.61
Day 1: Stumps
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: KS Bharat Departs
Bharat departs, caught by Shoaib Bashir off Rehan Ahmed, expressing disbelief as he throws away his wicket, scoring 17 with two boundaries and a six.
IND 330/6 (91) CRR: 3.63
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: KS Bharat In The Middle
Bashir to Bharat and Jaiswal: Bharat defends a tossed-up delivery, sweeps for four, defends a darted-in length ball, Jaiswal drives for a single, and punches off the back foot to point. Notably, a fielder is positioned at deep square leg, and there's a slip and short leg for Bharat.
IND 308/5 (88.1) CRR: 3.49
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: India 5 Down
Axar is caught by Rehan Ahmed at backward point off Shoaib Bashir as the ball kicks up slightly, leading to an airborne cut shot, resulting in a simple catch and Axar's departure for 27.
IND 301/5 (85.5) CRR: 3.51
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 300 up for India
Bashir delivers to Jaiswal and Axar, Jaiswal drives and defends, Axar scores a run with a whip to deep midwicket, defends a rising delivery, Jaiswal nudges for a single, and Axar drives to long-on, bringing India's total to 300.
IND 300/4 (85.1) CRR: 3.52
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Inching Towards 200
Bashir challenges Jaiswal with a sharp-turning delivery, Axar punches a flat one to sweeper cover, Jaiswal drives a tossed-up delivery to long-off, Axar gets a single with a thick inside edge, and Axar defends a full ball before being beaten on a cut attempt.
LIVE Score
IND 297/4 (83) CRR: 3.58
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Boundary For Jaiswal
Bashir bowls to Axar and Jaiswal, with Axar defending two full deliveries around off, Jaiswal working a drifting full ball through midwicket for a single, and an edged cut from Jaiswal flying past slip for a boundary.
IND 289/4 (81.1) CRR: 3.56
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Drinks Break
India continues to dominate, though England maintains a tight bowling approach, preventing the scoring rate from escalating.
IND 277/4 (78) CRR: 3.55
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 14 Overs Left In The Day
Ahmed bowls to Axar, who blocks onto the pads, drives back to the bowler, plays a driven shot to extra cover, leans to block a pitched-up delivery, scores a boundary off a half tracker down leg, and drives down the ground but towards mid-off.
LIVE Score
IND 259/4 (76) CRR: 3.41
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Axar Joins Jaiswal In Middle
Ahmed bowls to Axar and Jaiswal, with Axar defending on the leg side, Jaiswal clipping for a single, Axar driving to Bairstow for a run, defending a length ball, driving for a single to long-on, and tucking a flighted delivery to mid-wicket.
IND 253/4 (74) CRR: 3.42
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Patidar Departs
Patidar, on debut, faces misfortune as he is bowled by a fuller delivery from Rehan Ahmed that bounces unexpectedly.
IND 249/4 (71.1) CRR: 3.5
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Patidar Showing His Class
Anderson delivers to Jaiswal and Patidar, including a good-length ball, a thigh pad-tucked single, a late-punched shot, a defended fuller delivery, a punched shot to backward point, and a tempting ball Patidar avoids playing.
IND 245/3 (69) CRR: 3.55
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Another Partnership For India
Ahmed bowls to Jaiswal and Patidar, Jaiswal drives to long-on, Patidar to long-off, defends a fuller one, scores two off a googly, survives extra bounce, and Jaiswal punches to deep mid-wicket for a single.
IND 234/3 (67) CRR: 3.49
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: ENG Searching For Wickets
Anderson varies lengths to Patidar, who confidently punches stylishly to cover and backward point, leaving deliveries outside off and down the leg side.
IND 228/3 (65.1) CRR: 3.5
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Tea Break
Tea is called, marking the conclusion of an impressive session for India, spearheaded by the outstanding Yashasvi Jaiswal, who secured his second Test century, reaching the milestone with a powerful six over long-on.
IND 225/3 (63) CRR: 3.57
Day 1: Tea Break
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 200 up for India
Root delivers to Patidar and Jaiswal, with singles through leg-side and midwicket, Patidar's shot for 200 celebrated by the crowd, Jaiswal fortunate with a cross-batted drive, and Patidar survives a leading edge.
IND 207/3 (58) CRR: 3.57
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Tight Overs By England
Patidar faces Bashir, driving a tossed-up delivery for a single, defending forward, flicking to short midwicket, punching to backward point, and tucking a back-of-length ball to backward square, with an amusing note about Bashir's handkerchief falling during the run-up.
IND 197/3 (56) CRR: 3.52
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: India On Top
Jaiswal scores runs off Hartley, including a driven single, a blocked back-of-length delivery, a fortunate sliced shot for two runs, a boundary with a full ball down the leg side, and a dancing down but narrowly avoiding being yorked on a fired-in delivery.
IND 195/3 (54) CRR: 3.61
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Shreyas Iyer Out
Iyer departs for 27 as a short ball from Hartley stays low, resulting in an under-edge caught superbly by Foakes, marking an unexpected wicket for England.
IND 179/3 (50.4) CRR: 3.53
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Hundred For Jaiswal
Jaiswal reaches his century in style, smashing a six off Tom Hartley, celebrating with joy by removing his helmet, flapping his arms, and blowing a kiss to the heavens.
IND 170/2 (48.4) CRR: 3.49
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Drinks Break
No wickets lost till the drinks break in 2nd innings, with England bowling tightly, especially Anderson at the session's start; Jaiswal, the more aggressive, is just 7 runs away from his maiden home century.
IND 163/2 (47) CRR: 3.47
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Thrash Hartley
Jaiswal scores three consecutive fours off Tom Hartley, including powerful drives through extra cover and down the ground, with a slight chance of a catch at slip on the third boundary.
IND 155/2 (45) CRR: 3.44
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Hits A Six
Root concedes a six to Jaiswal with a powerful hit, followed by a mix of deliveries including a defensive shot, Iyer scoring a run with a clip to deep square leg, and a series of defensive plays including a dancing attempt and a block to square leg.
IND 125/2 (40) CRR: 3.12
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Iyer Under Pressure
Hartley delivers a mix of deliveries, including a punched defensive shot by Jaiswal, Iyer scoring a run with a clipped shot to mid-on, and variations of fuller deliveries defended or cut to fielders in the covers.
IND 125/2 (40) CRR: 3.12
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: England Search For Wickets
Root concedes 9 runs in the over, as Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer manage singles, including Iyer capitalizing on a half-tracker for a boundary through square leg.
IND 122/2 (38) CRR: 3.21
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: England Keep It Tight
Hartley challenges Iyer with varied deliveries, featuring a defensive block, a thwarted single attempt, and flighted deliveries prompting defensive plays.
IND 112/2 (36.1) CRR: 3.1
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: James Anderson continue from other end
Anderson varies his pace, delivering a fuller ball defended by Jaiswal, witnessing a close call with a ball angling past outside off, followed by a series of defensive shots, and testing Iyer with a short one, resulting in a pulled single towards deep square.
IND 109/2 (34) CRR: 3.21
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: India Build Partnership
Root delivers a varied over, including a quick run for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's first runs of the session, facing turn and variations, and ending with a defensive block.
IND 105/2 (32) CRR: 3.28
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Siraj released from squad
Mr Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test.
- Update from BCCI
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE: Lunch called
That's lunch on Day 1 of 2nd Test after the Anderson over. India lost 2 wickets in this session. Had Gill not got out, one could have given the session to India. But guess, we need to call it a shared session now. Top stuff from young Bashir and veteran Anderson to get the two wickets while Yashasvi Jaiswal batting with a lot of sense and maturity, finished with fifty. India go to lunch with 100 on the board. Iyer off the mark too.
IND 103/2 (31)
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE: Jaiswal strikes fifty
Shreyas Iyer joins Jaiswal in the middle. Jaiswal goes big against Bashir and dances down the track to smash him for a big six. The next ball is cut away for four and Rehan Ahmed errs in the deep. Four more and Jaiswal gets to his fifty. Great knock by this youngster. He has shown great maturity with the bat.
IND 99/2 (30)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Anderson gets Gill
Bashir has been hit for two back to back fours by Shubman Gill who is looking confident today. Gill collects one more four on first ball of next over by Anderson. And Gill departs. He lures Gill into a cover drive and the outside edge flies to Woakes.
IND 75/1 (28.5)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Anderson back on
Alright, James Anderson returns to the attack. Gill collects a boundary to third man to finish the over. He needs luck riding his way too to come out of this slump.
IND 75/1 (27)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Jaiswal batting well
Shubman Gill is looking good. Yes, he is taking his time but he is looking more settled at the crease and is playing spin with the soft hands. Jaiswal dances down the track to steer Hartley for a single. He is batting really well. Feel either of them need to now start hitting the big runs. Rotation of strike equally important.
IND 68/1 (25)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: England going well
Hartley continues. Just 2 off the over. Gill and Jaiswal must try and smash some big runs here as they cannot let these debutants dominate. England will continue to be on top in such a scenario.
IND 61/1 (23)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: England on top
England on top here. They have not let India attack the deliveries and kept the batters thinking. Stokes has been smart with his bowling changes and field placements. Hartley and Bashir are bowling really well and not showing nerves or inexperience. Just 1 off the over.
IND 56/1 (21)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Counter-attack from India
Hartley continues. Jaiswal launches counter attack and even Gill joins in. They hit one four each in the over. 12 off the over. India needs this approach to tackle the spinners and not let them settle.
IND 53/1 (19)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Bashir strikes
OUT! Bashir strikes. He ges Rohit harma, the big wicket. He is ecstatic as he has got the wicket of Rohit, who walks back for just 14. Shubman Gill walks in at 3. India in trouble here.
IND 37/0 (17.3)
IND vs ENG LIVE: India Off To Slow But Solid Start
India are off to slow but solid start in the first innings of the 2nd Test. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not gone after good balls and looked to stay put at the crease. The aim, it seems, is to build a strong total on the board and bat for just 1 innings.
IND 40/0 (16)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Bashir into the attack
Bashir has come into the attack and he has bowled well so far. Hit a four boundary in his 2nd over by Jaiswal. Exciting to see Bashir go in this Test. He just has 6 FC games and has been fast-tracked into the Test squad by Stokes.
IND 37/0 (14)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Hartley into the attack
Tom Hartley, slow left arm, comes into the attack. He had a terrific debut and Indian openers will be cautious against him at the start. Anderson went wicketless after his first spell and needs a little bit rest now. Spin should continue from both the ends for a while. 4 off the over.
IND 27/0 (11)
LIVE Score IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Stokes on the ball
Ben Stokes has been excellent in the field placing as he is keeping slips for Jaiswal. Anderson continues to miss the outside edge of Jaiswal's bat. Stokes is also ensuring runs are hard to come by for Indian batters and the bowlers have stuck to the plan.
IND 20/0 (9)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: India very slow
Huge appeal for LBW by Anderson and Co for catch but Jimmy was not sure whether it hit the pad or bat first. Two back to back maidens as Root too had not give any in the last over. England keeping the ball in right areas.
IND 16/0 (7.1)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: England bowling well
Root bowls a good over. Just 1 off it. Anders continues from the other end. Rohit plays 3 dots before collecting one. Jaiswal defends the last 2 balls as England keep the line right.
IND 14/0 (5)
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Rohit off to confident start
Anderson continues. Rohit just pushes the ball to the square of the wicket on off side for three. Anderson angles it away from Jaiswal, beats the outside edge. The young left-hander is careful against the veteran pacer.
IND 12/0 (3)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Root from the other end
Root bowls the second over as England start with pace and spin. Jaiswal collects two boundaries in the over. The first one was not a very confident shot but he played a lovely cover drive for four two balls later.
IND 9/0 (2)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE Score: Good starts for Anderson
Anderson with ball in hand. He starts off with two wides down the leg side. Improves on the line of the ball, comes straighter. Jaiswal defends and defends. Jaiswal tucks the last ball to leg side for a single.
IND 1/0 (1)
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Rohit, Jaiswal open innings
Big day for India. They must win it. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal come out to open the innings. James Anderson begins the proceedings with the ball. Here we go.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Playing 11s: Rajat Patidar makes debut for India
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
IND vs ENG LIVE: Toss News
India have won the toss and they have opted to bat first.
IND vs ENG LIVE: Toss coming up shortly
We are not far away from the toss. Soon, the captains will be in the centre for the flip of the coin. Toss news and playing 11s coming up next here in next five minutes or so.
LIVE Updates IND vs ENG: Playing 11s coming up
England have already announced their playing 11 for the 2nd Test. You can check that below in our updates. India to announce it at the toss, which is not too far away. It will tale place at 9 AM IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
India Vs England 2nd Test LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 2nd Test between India and England will take place at 9 am IST. India captain Rohit Sharma and England skipper Ben Stokes will walk out for the toss at Vizag stadium.
India Vs England 2nd Test LIVE: When does the match start?
The 2nd Test between India and England starts at 9.30 am IST. The match is being played at Visakhapatnam. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match
IND vs ENG LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Washington Sundar
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: KS Bharat On Using Sweep
"In our team meetings we spoke about the things we could have done better and yes, we certainly have few plans (for this Test match). (We are) definitely looking at the way how they went about the first game, playing some reverse (sweeps). That's something we have definitely worked on. Playing in India, we play a lot of cricket on these tracks. It’s not that we don’t know how to sweep, reverse sweep or paddle-sweep, but on that particular day depending on the situation of the team, we as batters take our calls. It is very clear to us to bat with freedom. We have also practiced the reverse sweeps before the first game as well. But while playing out in the centre, it is the batters’ individual plan. If the team demands us to play in a certain way then we are up to it. But individually we have separate set plans and looking to do well as a batting unit in this game," said Bharat in the pre-match press conference.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Fragile India, Test Cricket's Magic
Despite India's weakened lineup, history indicates that Test cricket's unpredictability might play a pivotal role in the Vizag Test, making it a must-watch encounter.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Batting Coach's Plea
Vikram Rathour urges patience for Shreyas and Shubman, emphasizing the need for understanding their challenges. However, pressure might escalate if they fail again.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Struggling Duo - Shreyas and Shubman
Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill face scrutiny after a string of poor innings. Their performance in Vizag could be pivotal, with potential consequences for the playing XI.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Pitch and Weather
Vizag promises a dry pitch, reminiscent of Hyderabad, with a slow turn. Zak Crawley hints at a greener track, suggesting assistance for seamers.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: England's Bowling Woes
England misses Jack Leach, and the team might introduce either James Anderson or Shoaib Bashir, a rookie spinner, based on the pitch conditions.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Batter's Conundrum
With Rahul absent, either Sarfaraz Khan or Rajat Patidar is expected to make their debut, filling the gap in the middle order and adding depth to the batting lineup.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Sundar's Inclusion
Logic suggests that Washington Sundar might replace Ravindra Jadeja, offering a like-for-like option, potentially sidelining Kuldeep Yadav or Sourabh Kumar.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Debut Dilemma
With Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, and Dhruv Jurel in contention for a debut, the Indian management faces a tough decision on who will make the cut.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Young Guns Shine
England's young talents, Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley, dominated in the first Test, raising questions about India's ability to counter their exuberant skills.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Injury Woes for India
KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's absence due to injuries poses a challenge for India, forcing them to introduce young and uncapped players for the crucial Vizag Test.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
