Highlights | SL vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Sri Lanka Win By 82 Runs
Sri Lanka vs Scotland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Big Win For Sri Lanka Against Scotland.
Scotland would undoubtedly be disheartened as their chances were slim, and they let them slip away. They suffered a defeat by a margin of 82 runs. The Sri Lankan spinners, much like their Scottish counterparts, shone in this match. Hasaranga and Theekshana combined to take five wickets, dismantling the Scottish middle-order.
Despite being bowled out for 245, Sri Lanka made an impressive comeback, winning their fourth consecutive match in the league stage. This victory propelled them to the top of the group, securing their spot in the super sixes. Sri Lanka must be delighted with this achievement as it enhances their prospects of advancing to the main round. While Scotland can take pride in their overall performance, losing today's match will undoubtedly leave them feeling disheartened.
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Maheesh Theekshana After Winning Player of the Match
When I batted, the wicket was a bit sloppy. We wanted to bowl stump to stump, and with our variation we knew we could get them out. The first two three balls I kept it wider, but then I kept it wicket to wicket. I think my strength is bowling with the new ball, my team is using that well. We knew we had 10 overs to bat when I walked out, so I wanted to play till the end and get that extra 20-30 runs.
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Richie Berrington After Big Defeat
We were looking to utilize the early movement. Didn't manage to capitalize much. Was a fantastic effort in the last 15 overs to bowl them out under 250. We tried to be really smart with our fielding. The wicket was a little slower today. Greaves has come into the attack slightly earlier as well. But it has always depended on the situations. We were up with the rate all the way through. Disappointing that we fell so many runs short. Not our day with the bat. We will look to come back strong in the next game.
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Dasun Shanaka After Big Win
All the boys are excited for the next round. These two points were very crucial. The wicket was not easy to bat on compared to the other wickets. Credit to Nissanka and Asalanka. Collapses happen. We play positive cricket. Playing positively and getting out not a problem for us. Theekshana and Hasaranga always do the job for us. DDS and myself are there to bowl for the fifth bowling option. Chameera is also injured.
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Sri Lanka Dominates as Scotland Falls Short
Scotland will be disappointed as they let their chances slip away, succumbing to an 82-run defeat. The Lankan spinners, much like their Scottish counterparts, performed brilliantly. Hasaranga and Theekshana combined to take five crucial wickets, dismantling the Scottish middle-order. Despite a low total of 245, Sri Lanka showcased a strong comeback, winning four consecutive matches in the league stage and securing a spot in the super sixes as group toppers. This victory boosts their prospects of advancing to the main round. While Scotland can be pleased with their overall performances, the loss today will leave them disheartened.
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Evans Run Out as Sri Lanka Seals Victory
In the final moments of the match, Dhananjaya delivers to Greaves, who softly nudges the ball towards the on-side and attempts a single. The fielder at mid-wicket quickly throws the ball under-arm, catching Evans short of his crease. The third umpire is consulted, confirming Evans' run out by either Dhananjaya or Kusal Mendis. With this dismissal, Sri Lanka secures an 82-run victory.
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: SCO 9 Down
In a crucial moment, Dhananjaya's delivery prompts Greaves to attempt a second run. The ball is deflected towards short fine, where a slight fumble occurs. However, Chris Sole, unfortunately, fails to respond promptly and is ultimately run out by either Kumara or Dhananjaya, ending his innings at 17 runs with two boundaries.
Live Score SCO 155/9 (28.3) CRR: 5.44 REQ: 4.23
Scotland need 91 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Greaves and Chris Sole Shine as Scotland Fights Back
In the 25th over, Chris Greaves hits a six and a four while Chris Sole adds a boundary to revive Scotland's innings. The score after 25 overs stands at 127-8, with Greaves scoring 29 and Sole contributing 9. Hasaranga and Theekshana prove to be challenging bowlers for the opposition.
Live Score SCO 139/8 (26) CRR: 5.35 REQ: 4.46
Scotland need 107 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Greaves Shines with Boundaries as Scotland Struggles
Chris Greaves displayed impressive hitting skills, scoring a total of 16 runs, including a six, a four, and a couple of twos. However, Scotland faced difficulties as they lost wickets and struggled to build a strong score against their opponent.
Live Score SCO 121/8 (24.1) CRR: 5.01 REQ: 4.84
Scotland need 125 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Jarvis dismissed LBW by Theekshana for a duck
Theekshana delivered a fuller ball that spun in, and Jarvis attempted to clip it but failed to judge the line correctly. The umpire wasted no time in raising the finger, signalling Jarvis's dismissal. Jarvis departed without scoring any runs, falling victim to Theekshana's bowling.
Live Score SCO 100/8 (21.2) CRR: 4.69 REQ: 5.09
Scotland need 146 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Mark Watt dismissed LBW by Hasaranga for 14
In a crucial moment, Hasaranga bowled a well-disguised googly to Mark Watt. The ball turned in sharply, causing Watt to misjudge the line and get trapped LBW. Watt's innings came to an end at 14 runs, including two boundaries.
Live Score SCO 100/7 (21.1) CRR: 4.72 REQ: 5.06
Scotland need 146 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Greaves and Watt contribute
Summary: In the 19th over, Theekshana and Hasaranga bowled well, restricting the Scottish batsmen. Greaves and Watt managed to score a few singles and a boundary, resulting in a total of 7 runs for the over.
Live Score SCO 93/6 (20) CRR: 4.65 REQ: 5.1
Scotland need 153 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Theekshana and Hasaranga's Spin Attack Restricts Scotland
Sri Lankan bowlers Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga display their skills, taking wickets and limiting scoring opportunities, as Scotland struggles to build a substantial total in their innings.
Live Score SCO 84/6 (18) CRR: 4.67 REQ: 5.06
Scotland need 162 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Dasun Shanaka Strikes
In a strong appeal from the Sri Lankan team, the umpire raises his finger, sending Michael Leask back to the pavilion. Although the ball may have been heading down the leg side, Leask misjudged the line and paid the price. The hero of the previous game against Ireland departs after a meagre score of 5 runs, including 1 four. Dasun Shanaka claims a wicket maiden.
Live Score SCO 80/6 (17) CRR: 4.71 REQ: 5.03
Scotland need 166 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Wanindu Hasaranga Strikes Early, Dismisses Christopher McBride
In a quick turn of events, Wanindu Hasaranga took only three balls to dismiss Christopher McBride. Despite a full toss outside off, McBride drove it uppishly, leading to a comfortable catch by Shanaka at short cover. Scotland's troubles deepen. McBride departs after scoring 29 runs (2 fours, 1 six).
Live Score SCO 74/5 (15.2) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 4.96
Scotland need 172 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Leask's Boundary Boost Scotland's Score
In the 13th over, Rajitha bowled a wayward delivery with 5 wides, followed by some good shots by McBride and Leask. Leask hit a boundary, helping Scotland.
Live Score SCO 73/4 (14.1) CRR: 5.15 REQ: 4.83
Scotland need 173 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Rajitha Strikes with LBW as Sri Lankan Bowlers Dominate
Sri Lankan bowlers display a strong performance, taking control after their batsmen underperformed. In a crucial moment, Rajitha delivers a nipping length ball that traps TS Mackintosh, resulting in an LBW dismissal for 3 runs off 8 balls
Live Score SCO 60/4 (12) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.89
Scotland need 186 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Sri Lanka On Top
Theekshana strikes again, dismissing Berrington with a sensational catch by Dhananjaya. Berrington had a previous opportunity but failed to capitalize on it. Theekshana's impressive bowling continues to impress as he fired a quick delivery towards the stumps. Berrington attempted to flick it towards the leg side but ended up with a leading edge, sending the ball soaring towards first slip.
Live Score SCO 60/3 (11.5) CRR: 5.07 REQ: 4.87
Scotland need 186 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Berrington's Struggle Continues
Richie Berrington faces difficulties against Sri Lanka's bowling attack, narrowly avoiding dismissal multiple times. Scotland's score stands at 39-2 after 7 overs, with Christopher McBride providing stability at the crease.
SCO 49/2 (8.5) CRR: 5.55 REQ: 4.79
Scotland need 197 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Scotland 2 Down
McMullen falls victim to Theekshana's pace as he is bowled out. The seam-up delivery fools McMullen, who anticipated spin. The ball beats his outside edge, resulting in messy stumps. McMullen departs after scoring 5 runs, including one boundary.
Live Score SCO 38/2 (6.2) CRR: 6 REQ: 4.76
Scotland need 208 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: McBride's Classy Shots Propel Scotland
Christopher McBride showcases his skills with a four through mid-wicket, followed by a six over long leg off Lahiru Kumara's bowling.
Live Score SCO 27/1 (4) CRR: 6.75 REQ: 4.76
Scotland need 219 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Poor Start For Scotland
Cross has been dismissed by Kumara, bowled out in spectacular fashion! What a remarkable response from the fast bowler. It was a length delivery that sharply deviated, striking Cross on the back elbow before crashing into the middle stump, sending it cartwheeling. Cross departs after scoring 7 runs off 4 balls, including a boundary.
Live Score SCO 14/1 (1.4) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 4.8
Scotland need 232 runs
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Mid-Innings
Sri Lanka posted 245 runs, with three balls unused, batting first. Despite losing early wickets, Nissanka's partnerships with Samarawickrama and Asalanka showed promise. Greaves and Watt dismantled the tail. Scotland should be cautious chasing the target of 246. Hasaranga poses a significant threat. This is the first time Scotland has bowled out Sri Lanka in an ODI. The chase begins in 30 minutes.
Sri Lanka have been bowled out for 245. Asalanka and Nissanka got fifties. But rest of the batters have disappointed. Scotland have been quite impressive with their bowling. Mark Watt picked 3 wickets while Chris Greaves got 4 wickets. Spinners have bowled here and watch out for the like of Hasaranga and Theekshana here.
Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Sri Lanka Aim To Cross 250
Lahiru Kumara and Theekshana are in the middle, the last men for Lankans. They are trying their best to go past 250. Theekshana has even scored a boundary and is showing a great fight.
SL 239/9 (47.2)
SL vs SCO, World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: SL 8 down now
Sri Lanka are eight down as Hasaranga departs. Thanks to a brilliant catch by Sole near the ropes off Greaves. Hasaranga scored 15 off 12 balls. Kasun Rajitha, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 226/8 (44)
Sri Lanka vs Scotland: Lanka 7 Down, On Back Foot
Sri Lanka are self-exploding as they lose 3 wickets inside 2 overs. Asalanka gone too. Earlier, in one over of Greaves, Dhananjaya and Shanaka fell in quick succession, off successive ball. Watt dismissed Asalanka to pick 7th wicket of the SL innings.
SL 215/7 (41.4)
SL vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Sri Lanka go past 200
Asalanka and Dhananjaya take Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark. Asalanka is a key wicket here for the islanders. Scotland must look to dismiss him as if he gets to a three-figure mark. And the fifth wicket falls as we write this. Dhananjaya departs for 23 bowled by Greaves.
SL 203/5 (39.2)
SL vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Time to fire
Asalanka is looking to up the ante. He slams a stunning fifty, his 8th in ODIs. He has played beautifully today and with a decent strike rate. This partnership is looking quite good at the moment.
SL 175/4 (35.2)
CWC Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Asalanka, Dhananjaya Rebuild
Asalanka is batting well in the middle and will need support of Dhananjaya to rebuild the Sri Lankan innings and maybe close it too on a high. Scotland have managed to bounce back in the game with some disciplined bowling.
SL 158/4 (33)
Sri Lanka vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Lanka In Trouble As Nissanka Departs
Sri Lanka lose a big wicket. Nissanka departs for 75. Big blow to the Lankans. Mark Watt provides the crucial breakthrough. Dhananjaya de Silva, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 146/4 (30)
Sri Lanka vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Asalanka, Nissanka Rebuild Innings
Asalanka has arrived at the crease with an attacking mindset as he is batting SR of just less than 100. Nissanka moves into 70s. A new, solid partnership is building for Lankans here.
SL 130/3 (25.2)
SL vs SCO LIVE: Samarawickrama Departs
Just when they looked to br growing big, Sri Lanka lose their third wicket in form of Samarawickrama. He made 26 off 35 balls including 4 fours. Evans with the wicket as Leask takes a good catch. Charith Asalanka, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 105/3 (21.3)
CWC Qualifiers SL vs Sco: Nissanka Fifty Helps Lankans Take Control
Sri Lanka are doing a good job at recovery. Nissanka's fifty has helped them a great deal here. Time for Scotland to break this partnership as this stand looks quite threatening for them. Already of 51 runs.
SL 94/2 (19)
World Cup SL vs SCO Qualifier: Nissanka Completes Brilliant Fifty
Nissanka is playing a good hand here. Already past the fifty-run mark. Sri Lanka rebuilding slowly but steadily. Sadeera Samarawickrama has also settled in well in the middle.
SL 80/2 (17)
Sri Lanka vs Scotland LIVE: SL go slow
Nissanka is nearing his fifty but the Scotland bowlers have managed to keep the batters on back foot. Sri Lanka not given the ease to score runs at will which is a great sign for bowlers. This is a tough pitch to bat on.
SL 64/2 (15.1)
Sri Lanka vs Scotlan LIVE Updates: Nissanka Nearing His Fifty
Nissanka has batted well so far despite wickets falling at the other end. He is 11 short of a fifty and Lankans will hope he goes on to get a big one and get Lankans past 300 too.
SL 56/2 (13.1)
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Scotland Push Lankans On Back Foot
Sri Lanka have now lost their second wicket in the match. Kusal Mendis walks back for just 1. Sole is on fire as he picked up the second wicket of the match for Scotland.
SL 44/2 (9.5)
Sri Lanka vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Scotland Off To Good Start With Ball
Scotland are bowling very well here. They are not daunted by the tag of the Lankans. The bowling has been very disciplined and not at all erratic. Sri Lanka playing carefully as they don't want to lose more wickets at the start and go on back foot.
SL 43/1 (7.3)
Sri Lanka vs Scotland LIVE: Karunaratne Departs As SL Lose 1st Wicket
Chris Sole strikes as he gets rid of Karunaratne with a terrific inswinger that the left-handed batter could not read and has to depart now. Scotland with an early blow to Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 36/1 (5.1)
SL vs SCO LIVE Score: Nissanka, Karunaratne Begin Innings
Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne off to solid starts with the bat in hand. 11 off the first tw overs. Scotland need to break the opening stand as soon as possible.
SL 11/0 (2)
SL vs SCO World Cup Qualifier LIVE Updates: Scotland Win Toss, Opt To Field
Scotland win the toss and they have opted to field first.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Scotland (Playing XI): Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Alasdair Evans
Sri Lanka vs Scotland LIVE: Ahead of toss news, take a look at two squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera
Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill, George Munsey, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Jack Jarvis
Cricket World Cup LIVE: Toss, Playing 11 News Coming Up Soon
Captains Richie Berrington and Dasun Shanaka will be soon out for the toss news. The playing 11s will be announced right after the flip of the coin. Stay tuned for the updates here.
World Cup Qualifier SL vs SCO LIVE: Toss at 12 pm IST
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Scotland clash will take place at 12 pm IST, with the first ball being bowled at 12.30 pm IST.
SL vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Mark Leask is man-in-form for Scots
All-rounder Mark Leask is the man-in-form for Scotland, having smashed 91 not out against Ireland earlier in the tournament. Can Leask fire against Sri Lanka in their last Group B match as well?
SL vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland cricket battles racism charges
Scotland cricket is battling racism charges after a report last July found the Scotland cricket board to be institutionally racist and at broader level to be exclusionary. The review was necessitated by the allegations of former cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh of the racism they had faced playing for and in Scotland. Can the Scots bounce back and enter the Super Six stages with an all-win record after a victory over Sri Lanka today?
Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dimuth Karunaratner leading run-scorer for SL
Former Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne is the leading run-scorer for his country at the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Karunaratne has scored 216 runs in 3 matches with 1 century and 2 fifties to his name so far. The SL opener has scored at least a half-century in every match so far, can he continue his golden run against Scotland today?
SL vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming details
Sri Lanka are up against Scotland in match No. 19 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Wanindu Hasaranga sets new record
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga became the first spinner in ODI cricket to claim five-wicket hauls in three successive matches. Hasaranga matched the 33-year-old record set by former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis. Can Hasaranga become the first and only bowler to claim five-wicket hauls in four consecutive ODIs today against Scotland?
SL vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka eye all-win record
Former champions Sri Lanka will look to enter the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with an all-win record as they get ready to take on Scotland in their final Group B match. The two top team from the Super Six stages will qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
SL vs SCO: Match Details
Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Scotland (SCO), ICC CWC Qualifier 2024, Match 19
Match Date: June 27 2023 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
LIVE WC Qualifier SL vs SCO: Probable XIs:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole.
SL vs SCO LIVE WC Qualifier: Pitch report
Sri Lanka have all the three games they have played at the Queens Sports Club in dominant fashion. Twice, they got more than 300 runs on the boards. Slow bowlers will have a good say in this contest but the conditions are likely to support the batters.
LIVE SL vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Full Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera
Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill, George Munsey, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Jack Jarvis