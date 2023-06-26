Highlights | SL vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Sri Lanka Win By 82 Runs

Scotland would undoubtedly be disheartened as their chances were slim, and they let them slip away. They suffered a defeat by a margin of 82 runs. The Sri Lankan spinners, much like their Scottish counterparts, shone in this match. Hasaranga and Theekshana combined to take five wickets, dismantling the Scottish middle-order.

Despite being bowled out for 245, Sri Lanka made an impressive comeback, winning their fourth consecutive match in the league stage. This victory propelled them to the top of the group, securing their spot in the super sixes. Sri Lanka must be delighted with this achievement as it enhances their prospects of advancing to the main round. While Scotland can take pride in their overall performance, losing today's match will undoubtedly leave them feeling disheartened.

