Highlights | ZIM vs WI, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Score & Updates: Zimbabwe Stun West Indies, Register Win By 35 Runs

The 25-run last-wicket partnership proved to be absolutely crucial for Zimbabwe in their remarkable victory. At first, Chatara had a disappointing start, conceding 24 runs in his first three overs. However, he made a stunning comeback by breaking a promising partnership between Holder and Chase, and later dismissing the lower-order batsmen. Zimbabwe fell short of at least 30 runs in their innings, but their unwavering belief and determination shone through.

It required a tremendous effort to bowl out a lineup that bats deep, especially with a below-par score. The passionate crowd played a significant role, constantly cheering and supporting their team, providing a boost to the players' morale. The West Indies seemed to have the match under control, but their complacency cost them dearly. They allowed the last wicket partnership to accumulate 25 runs, failed to bowl their overs on time, dropped catches, and played rash shots. Ultimately, Zimbabwe held on with great tenacity and turned the tables in their favour.

Williams showcased exceptional captaincy, making effective bowling changes to break partnerships. Despite losing two quick wickets on three occasions, Zimbabwe persevered, and in the end, they shattered the opposition's hopes. The Zimbabwean team now expresses their gratitude to the magnificent crowd by embarking on a lap of honour.