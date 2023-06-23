Highlights | ZIM vs WI, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Score & Updates: Zimbabwe Stun West Indies, Register Win By 35 Runs
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Zimbabwe upset West Indies.
Trending Photos
The 25-run last-wicket partnership proved to be absolutely crucial for Zimbabwe in their remarkable victory. At first, Chatara had a disappointing start, conceding 24 runs in his first three overs. However, he made a stunning comeback by breaking a promising partnership between Holder and Chase, and later dismissing the lower-order batsmen. Zimbabwe fell short of at least 30 runs in their innings, but their unwavering belief and determination shone through.
It required a tremendous effort to bowl out a lineup that bats deep, especially with a below-par score. The passionate crowd played a significant role, constantly cheering and supporting their team, providing a boost to the players' morale. The West Indies seemed to have the match under control, but their complacency cost them dearly. They allowed the last wicket partnership to accumulate 25 runs, failed to bowl their overs on time, dropped catches, and played rash shots. Ultimately, Zimbabwe held on with great tenacity and turned the tables in their favour.
Williams showcased exceptional captaincy, making effective bowling changes to break partnerships. Despite losing two quick wickets on three occasions, Zimbabwe persevered, and in the end, they shattered the opposition's hopes. The Zimbabwean team now expresses their gratitude to the magnificent crowd by embarking on a lap of honour.
This is it from the thrilling match between Zimbabwe vs West Indies game in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023. For more sports update stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Sportsmanship Spirit
Spirit of cricket _#ZIMvWI | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/IiOnE81IHt
— ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2023
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Who Qualified For Super Six?
Zimbabwe, Netherlands, and West Indies advance to the Super Sixes. Zimbabwe carries forward 4 points and NRR, while West Indies/Netherlands carry forward 2 points and NRR. This win boosts Zimbabwe's chances for the 2023 World Cup. Raza shines with bat and ball, and the team shows great teamwork. Emotional day for Zimbabwe.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Craig Ervine After Big Upset
I think I have just picked out a calf strain, so I didn't want to strain it. I would have loved to be in the middle rather than watch this from the sidelines. Not really. Sean Williams is an experienced campaigner and he had it under control pretty much the whole time (asked if he was sending across messages from the dressing room). Having to bat first, to negotiate the first 10-15 overs was tricky as the pitch was two-paced to start with. We did get a few good partnerships together. Raza and Burl played really well. Other didn't kick on and we were 20-30 short of what would ideally be a winning score. We wanna take each game seriously. Every team is dangerous. Today has been quite an emotional day for everybody. It's been a long time since I heard they closed the gates at 11 in the morning.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Shai Hope after a disappointing performance by West Indies
To be honest, too much is in my mind right now. Certainly a lot of hurt and disappointment. We let ourselves in the field. We want to play our best cricket, today we didn't do that. We let the chances slip. But we have to look at the positive as well. If we had to chase around 260, we would have taken that as a batting group. But we let ourselves down and we still have a lot of work to do and the tournament is not over yet. There will challenges on and off the field, trying to get the guys motivated will be a challenge. We need to be hard on ourselves. It is best to have a day off and get this loss out of the system, we to come hard come Monday and no excuses. Catches let us down, plain and simple. We've been asking to boys to create chances, they did that today but we let ourselves down. And then with the bat. If we had 260 to chase before the game started we would have happily taken that.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Sikandar Raza After Winning Player of the Match Award
All I asked from the boys, doesn’t matter what skills we have. What we want is fight and courage, skills will look after itself. That’s what we got today. Burl has been amazing, he has been hungry in the change room, he has shown dedication towards his batting. Great to see him get a 50 today, unlucky the way he was dismissed. I personally felt we were 20-30 runs short, but we knew we could save them in the field. We have the hunger to get to India, to book that World Cup slot. Our fast bowlers are all good - Blessing, Tendai Chatara, Ngarava all chipped in. The bowlers won us the game today. I don’t think we could win this game with skills alone, what we needed was the fan support and they turned up today. We’ll now do a lap of honor for these fans.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Big Win For ZIM
The 25-run last-wicket stand for Zimbabwe was crucial. Chatara had a disappointing start but came back strongly, breaking a promising partnership and cleaning up the lower order. This victory is one of Zimbabwe's great wins in ODIs. They fell short by at least 30 runs but had the belief to defend their score. Bowling out a lineup that bats till 11 with a below-par score required tremendous effort. The crowd's support lifted the players' morale, and now Zimbabwe is thanking them with a lap of honour. West Indies had the game in their hands, but their mistakes allowed Zimbabwe to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Live Score ZIM 268 (49.5)
WI 233 (44.4)
Zimbabwe won by 35 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: ZIM On Top
Chatara strikes gold as Roston Chase's stumps are shattered! What a moment of jubilation! With a cunning leg-cutting delivery, just short of length and outside off stump, Chase is enticed into playing the cut shot. Alas, he falls right into the trap set by the bowler. The sound of timber reverberates through the air, accompanied by the cheers and roars of the crowd. Chatara emerges victorious. Roston Chase's innings comes to an end as he is bowled by Chatara, scoring 44 runs from 53 deliveries, including 3 boundaries.
Live Score WI 224/9 (42.4) CRR: 5.25 REQ: 6.14
West Indies need 45 runs in 44 balls
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: WI 8 Down
Keemo Paul falls victim to Raza's bowling prowess! LBW given! Oh, Keemo, Keemo! In a situation where Roston Chase is battling hard to anchor the innings, what compelled Keemo to attempt such an audacious shot? Instead of providing steady support to his partner, he opted for a flashy reverse sweep but failed to connect. The ball struck him directly in front of the middle stump, leaving no doubts for the umpire. Raza unleashes a roar akin to a lion, truly asserting his dominance for Zimbabwe. Keemo Paul is dismissed LBW by Raza, managing only 1 run from 6 deliveries.
Live Score WI 222/8 (41.4) CRR: 5.33 REQ: 5.64
West Indies need 47 runs in 50 balls
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: West Indies In Deep Trouble
Holder falls into Gumbie's trap! Chatara strikes as Gumbie takes the catch! Oh, Jason Holder, what a blunder! It was a straightforward catch for the keeper, a simple delivery outside the off stump. Holder attempted to guide it delicately, but instead, he directed it straight into the waiting hands of the diving keeper. Gumbie's excellent catch to his right dismisses Holder. He is caught by Gumbie off Chatara, scoring 19 runs from 27 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score WI 219/7 (40.4) CRR: 5.39 REQ: 5.36
West Indies need 50 runs in 56 balls
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: WI 6 Down
Muzarabani delivered a straightforward length delivery that subtly angled back in towards Powell. Unfortunately for the batsman, he failed to defend the ball, leading to an impact in line with the middle stump. It appeared that the ball would have at least grazed the leg stump. However, Powell displays visible dissatisfaction with the decision. Surprisingly, it didn't seem like a case of the ball missing the leg stump. One can only wonder what might have caused his disappointment. Powell's innings comes to an end after a brief stay, scoring just 1 run off 2 balls. The wicket marks the sixth dismissal for the batting side.
Live Score WI 186/6 (33.5) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 5.13
West Indies need 83 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: ZIM On Top
What a crucial breakthrough for Ngarava! The crowd goes wild as Pooran departs, given out lbw. Ngarava delivers precisely what was needed, taking a wicket in his very first over of this spell. He aimed for a yorker, but the ball dipped unexpectedly, catching Pooran off guard and striking him on the pads. Pooran failed to connect with his attempted clip, and the umpire swiftly raised his finger in response. Though visibly displeased, Pooran has to accept the decision since the tournament does not allow the use of the Decision Review System (DRS). Pooran's innings comes to an end as he walks off, having scored 34 runs off 36 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score WI 177/5 (32.2) CRR: 5.47 REQ: 5.21
West Indies need 92 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Hope Departs
Shai Hope's dismissal brings joy to Sikandar Raza and he jubilantly takes a lap. The delivery was bowled with seam up, skidding low. Hope, on the backfoot, attempted to defend but misread the line, leading the ball to crash into the middle and off stumps. The crowd erupts with excitement! Shai Hope departs, scoring 30 runs off 39 balls, including 3 boundaries.
Live Score WI 156/4 (28.5) CRR: 5.41 REQ: 5.34
West Indies need 113 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: West Indies 3 Down
Mayers attempted a big shot! He danced down the track to a full delivery outside off stump, looking to launch it over long-off. However, Muzarabani, standing tall at 6ft7, was stationed near the boundary ropes. He leaped up and took a superb catch just inside the rope. Zimbabwe celebrated as they desperately needed that wicket. Mayers departs after scoring a valuable 56 runs from 72 balls, including 8 fours and 1 six. The wicket belongs to W. Masakadza, caught by Muzarabani.
Live Score WI 133/3 (23) CRR: 5.78 REQ: 5.04
West Indies need 136 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: West Indies Bounce Back
Mayers cuts a short delivery for a couple of runs. Hope drives one to sweeper cover for a single. In the other game, Netherlands beat Nepal, securing qualification for Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and West Indies. Points carry forward, so nothing can be taken lightly.
Live Score WI 104/2 (19) CRR: 5.47 REQ: 5.32
West Indies need 165 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Drinks Break
The game is finely poised with both teams having their moments. Zimbabwe's decision to start with spin gave West Indies an advantage initially, but Ngarava and Muzarabani struck back with quick wickets, keeping the batters in check. However, just before the drinks break, Mayers took on Muzarabani to shift momentum.
Live Score WI 83/2 (16) CRR: 5.19 REQ: 5.47
West Indies need 186 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: ZIM Bounce Back
In the 10th to 13th overs, Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers struggled to score runs. Zimbabwe's bowlers kept the pressure on, with Mayers finding it difficult to break free. West Indies' score was 60-2 after 13 overs.
Live Score WI 63/2 (13.5) CRR: 4.55 REQ: 5.7
West Indies need 206 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: West Indies 2 Down
Charles's innings comes to an abrupt end as he is caught by Madhevere off Ngarava's delivery! It's a disappointing dismissal for Charles, who couldn't resist the temptation to go for a big shot. Ngarava bowled a short delivery that didn't have much pace, causing the ball to slightly hold up on the surface. Charles was caught off guard, arriving late for his pull shot, resulting in a gentle lob towards mid-wicket. It's an easy catch for the fielder, and Zimbabwe's spirits are high now. The crowd is buzzing with excitement and energy. Charles departs, caught by Madhevere off Ngarava's bowling, having scored just 1 run off 5 balls.
Live Score WI 55/2 (9.5) CRR: 5.59 REQ: 5.33
West Indies need 214 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Brandon King Departs
Brandon King falls victim to Blessing Muzarabani's bowling prowess, as he is caught by Raza! Muzarabani showcases his strength in a jubilant celebration. The delivery was a forceful one, landing just outside off stump. In an attempt to guide it past the slip fielder, Brandon King inadvertently finds Raza, positioned between the second and third slip. This marks an early success for Zimbabwe, as the first over of rapid, swinging deliveries claims a wicket. Brandon King departs, caught by Raza off Muzarabani's delivery, after scoring 20 runs off 12 balls, including two boundaries and a six.
Live Score WI 43/1 (8) CRR: 5.38 REQ: 5.38
West Indies need 226 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Steady Start By West Indies
Mayers and King struggled to score runs as they faced tight bowling. Mayers felt the pressure but managed to score some runs. Zimbabwe surprised with spin bowling despite swing conditions. After 2 overs, West Indies scored 12 runs without losing a wicket.
Live Score WI 14/0 (3.2) CRR: 4.2 REQ: 5.46
West Indies need 255 runs
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Mid-Innings
West Indies batted for four hours, recovering after Zimbabwe's strong start. They took four wickets for 49 runs, while Raza and Burl rebuilt the innings. Burl survived an LBW appeal but was wrongly given out after scoring fifty. Raza also reached fifty but fell trying to increase the pace. Zimbabwe's last-wicket stand added 25 runs, setting a below-par target. West Indies are favorites, but a close contest could ensue if they underestimate the hosts. No floodlights at the venue; light could be a concern later.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe finish at 268
That's it. Zimbabwe finish at 268 runs after 49.5 overs setting a challenging target for the West Indies. Let's see how the opposition performs during their chase. Brilliant knocks from Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and more got their team to this total.
ZIM: 268 (49.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM VS WI WC Qualifier score: Big wicket
Sikandar Raza 68 (58) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Kyle Mayers. Zimbabwe are seven down now as Sikandar Raza departs, Richard Ngarava and Weillington Masakadza are in the middle now.
ZIM: 232/7 (45.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM VS WI WC Qualifier score: Raza on fire
Sikandar Raza is batting on 64 off 54 balls with 6 fours and 2 maximums so far. Zimbabwe have bouned back into this contest in style and they will now eye at least 280 runs on the board with 5 wickets in hand.
ZIM: 225/5 (44.2 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Burl hits fifty
Ryan Burl is shifting gears now as Zimbabwe only have ten overs left with Sikandar Raza and Burl in the middle settled well. Zimbabwe will push the run-rate from here on.
ZIM: 193/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe bounce back
Zimbabwe have finally found a way back into this contest as both batters in the middle stitch up a partnership of 71 runs from 81 balls. Raza is batting on 41 off 41 with Ryan 35 (46)*.
ZIM: 183/4 (38.2 Overs)
LIVE WI vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe rebuild
Zimbabwe have stiched up a partnership with Ryal Burl and Sikandar Raza in the middle. They need to put at least 280 runs on the board looking at the conditions at the Harare Sports Club.
ZIM: 173/4 (35.4 Overs)
LIVE WI vs ZIM WC Qualifier: All eyes on Raza
All eyes are on Sikandar Raza in the middle with Ryan Burl on the other end. Zimbabwe are in desperate need of a partnership. West Indies know they have to dismiss Raza before he gets going and causes trouble.
ZIM: 147/4 (32 Overs)
LIVE WI vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Gone!
Big wicket! Sean Williams 23 (26) caught by Keemo Paul bowled by Alzarri Joseph. West Indies in complete control of the contest as Zimbabwe lose another wicket and it is quite an important one.
ZIM: 115/4 (27 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: Gumbie gone
Joylord Gumbie 26 (50) LBW by Keemo Paul. Zimbabwe lose their opener as West Indies finally break the opening stand with Keemo Paul getting the job done.
ZIM: 71/1 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: ZIM looking good
Zimbabwe are off to a fine start as both openers have got a good look at the conditions and it looks like they will eye a huge total from here on.
ZIM: 48/0 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: ZIM on top
Zimbabwe are off to a steady start with their captain Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie in the middle. West Indies would be looking to find an early wicket and put some pressure on the opposition.
ZIM: 23/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: WI eye wickets
West Indies are looking for wickets with Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph starting the bowling for them. Zimbabwe openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie take their time to settle in.
ZIM: 10/0 (3.3 Overs)
ZIM vs WI, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Holder starts with a maiden
Top start from West Indian opening bowler Jason Holder as he bowls six dots on the trot. Good, positive start for West Indies. Alzarri Joseph will share the new ball with him.
ZIM 1/0 (1.1)
LIVE Updates Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Ervine, Gumbie Begin Innings
Gumbie and Ervine open the innings for Zimbabwe. Gumbie take strike. Jason Holder gets the new ball in hand. And Action!
World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates: Windies Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Shai Hope wins the toss for West Indies and the will bowl first vs Zimbabwe in this top of the table clash.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
We are just fifteen minutes away from the toss time. Shai Hope and Craig Ervine will soon be in the middle for the flip of the coin. Follow this space for the toss news, playing 11 and live updates.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Bowlers Need To Step Up
West Indies have won both the matches but there is one major concern for them. Their bowlers have failed to bowl out opponents on one out of two occasions. USA played out 50 overs, scoring 258 for 7. In the second match, Nepal played 19.4 overs to score 238. It is important to West Indies bowlers to dominate proceedings as they are better teams than most participating in the competition.
LIVE Updates ZIM vs WI: Huge Task For Craig Ervine
Craig Ervine is in great form at the moment with two scores of over fifty in the two matches so far. West Indies are a big challenge. They too have won both of their matches. Ervine must lead with a good show with the bat in hand.
ICC World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI LIVE: Toss at 12 PM IST
The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will start at 12.30 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12 pm IST, half an hour before the match.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Who's The Leading Run-Scorer?
Shayan Jahangir of USA is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with a total of 210 runs from 3 matches so far. Second on the list is Sean Williams of Zimbabwe with 193 runs from 2 matches. Shai Hope is not far behind with 18 runs in 2 games.
Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Windies Key Players
Shai Hope struck his 15th ODI century in the game vs Nepal. Nicholas Pooran was at his brutal best when he scored a ton in the same game. Kyle Mayers has not got going in the tournament so far but he can never be kept out with his all-round skills.
ZIM vs WI Live Score: Key Players For Zimbabwe
Craig Ervine has been in superb form with the bat in hand. He has struck two fifties in the tournament and all eyes will be on him in this crucial tie vs West Indies. Richard Ngarava has been among wickets as well. Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams will also play a big role in the Zimbabwe set up.
ZIM vs WI ODI LIVE: Watch Out For Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran slammed 115 off just 94 balls in the last match vs Nepal. His innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes respectively. He is looking in good form in this tournament and Windies will hope he fires again vs Zimbabwe in this crucial tie.
ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates: Big blow to Windies
Yannic Cariah underwent a surgical procedure to repair a fracture to his nose. His return date is not confirmed yet.
_Player News_
Yannic Cariah underwent a surgical procedure to repair a fracture to his nose.
A decision on when he can return to play will be made in the coming days, as the medical team support his recovery. #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/7nCAWSYyCc
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 23, 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Nepal Take On Netherlands
In other match in Group A, Netherlands will take on Nepal. This match will be played in Harare too, at another ground. Netherlands have won 1 out of their 2 games while Nepal have won just one in three.
ZIM vs WI LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The match will have its TV broadcast on Star Sports Network while it will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. This is the biggest match of the Qualifier so far in the group stage and it is expected to get good numbers from the viewers.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies CWC 2023 Qualifier Live
This is the biggest match in the Group stage as two-time World Cup champions take on the hosts of the tournament. Zimbabwe and West Indies have been victorious so far and it will be interesting to see who wins this match. The match will start at 12.30 pm IST.
ZIM vs WI CWC Qualifier LIVE: Full Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd