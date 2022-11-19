Highlights | IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to take 1-0 lead in series
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I here
Trending Photos
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will have another chance to begin their new journey in this format. After Men In Blue failed to win the T20 World Cup 2022, getting knocked out of the tournament in the semi-finals, they travelled to New Zealand for the T20I series followed by a ODI series. Hardik leads the team in T20Is and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the one-day outfit. The target for Indians in these T20s is to make a new roadmap before the next T20 World Cup, which is only 18 months away. However, the series began on a bad note for both the sides as it was completely washed out.
The Wellington weather played big spoilsport ensuring that even the toss did not take place between India and New Zealand in 1st T20I. Both the captains later shook hands and the campaign moved to Mount Maunganui. The weather here too is not pleasant and rain has been predicted on the match day, which is the Sunday (November 20). Team India got a traditional welcome to Mount Maunganui with Māori powhiri welcoming the touring Indian cricket team to Bay Oval. Let's hope there is at least a shortened match in our hands.
Hardik has many things on his side mind. One of the things is mindset of the top order. Will India open with Ishan Kishan or Rishabh Pant along side Shubman Gill? That will be interesting to see. Hardik would also want his pacers to deliver the goods, keep an eye out on Umran Malik.
Tauranga, here we come! __ _#TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/z5896YadzL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022
New Zealand too will belooking to reboot their side after they failed to reach the final fo the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost to Pakistan in the semi-finals. There are some new names in this squad led by Kane Williamson. It is going to one exciting series.
Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand second T20I in Mount Maunganui HERE.
This is it from India vs New Zealand live coverage of the 2nd T20I. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: From Suryakumar Yadav's century to Deepak Hooda's four-wicket haul, here are all key moments from the game
Read
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: SKY was named Man of the Match for his 111-run knock
Suryakumar Yadav: The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score. Secret (behind his freak shots) is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It's also about the work you do in the practice sessions. It's a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn't think too much about what was happening. Just had my game plan and it worked well. Fantastic crowd here.
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates
A convincing victory for #TeamIndia as they beat New Zealand by 65 runs with 7 deliveries to spare.
India lead the series 1-0.
Scorecard - https://t.co/mIKkpD4WmZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/BQXGGGgbx5
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: India win by 65 runs
Three wickets for Deepak Hooda in the 19th over as India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to claim a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Live Score IND 191/6 (20) NZ 126 (18.5)
India won by 65 runs
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Fifty for Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson reached fifty at a strike rate of 118 when the team was chasing 192. New Zealand are out of the game with almost 30 runs needed per over.
Live Score NZ 125/7 (18) CRR: 6.94 REQ: 33.5
New Zealand need 67 runs in 12 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: New Zealand need 81 runs in 3 overs
Adam Milne has joined Kane Williamson in the middle. Shreyas Iyer tried to save a six with an acrobatic effort on the boundary but the umpire gives it a six.
Live Score NZ 111/6 (17) CRR: 6.53 REQ: 27
New Zealand need 81 runs in 18 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Another one!
Santner 2 (7) caught and bowled by Siraj. New Zealand lose another wicket in their chase. All eyes on Kane Williamson now. New Zealand need a miracle at the moment.
NZ - 99/6 (16 Overs), Williamson 46 (45)
New Zealand need 89 runs in 22 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Kane Williamson struggling
Kane Williamson trying his level best to shift the gears but Arshdeep Singh is just too good for the New Zealand captain.
Live Score NZ 98/5 (15) CRR: 6.53 REQ: 18.8
New Zealand need 94 runs in 30 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: NZ 5 down
Yuzvendra Chala picks the big wicket of James Nessham. Kane Williamson is still playing a run-a-ball innings. Mitchell Santner has joined him in the middle.
Live Score NZ 91/5 (14) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 16.83
New Zealand need 101 runs in 36 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Williamson to carry
New Zealand with skipper Kane Williamson in the middle alongside Daryl Mitchell. Black Caps need to find their rhythm quickly if they want to win this contest.
NZ - 77/3 (11 Overs), Mitchell 5 (6) & Williamson 30 (30)
NZ need 115 runs in 54 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Phillips GONE!
BOWLED HIM! Yuzvendra Chahal with a beauty to hand India the 3rd wicket. Glenn Phillips departs for 12 off 6 balls. New Zealand need a partnership in this game to get the momentum back.
NZ - 72/3 (10.1 Overs), Williamson 29 (29)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Conway departs!
Washington Sundar picks the second wicket for India as Devon Conway departs. Arshdeep with another brilliant catch in the deep. Glenn Phillips comes to bat at No 4 for Black Caps. Sundar was lucky there as the ball was bowled at the legs.
NZ 63/2 (8.5)
New Zealand need 129 runs in 67 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match: Chahal into the attack now
Hardik Pandya employs spin from both the ends now. Sundar and Chahal in tandem. Remember, both of them lack match practice. Chahal sat out of all games in World Cup and Sundar has been out of action for a long time due to various injuries. Will take some time for two to get going.
NZ 54/1 (7.4)
New Zealand need 138 runs in 74 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: India still on top!
Conway and Williamson have not been allowed the freedom to play freely and it is showing on the scoreboard. Indian bowlers have been on the ball from the get go. Siraj comes in, gets smashed for four though on the first ball of the 6th over but bowls a nice comeback ball.
NZ 30/1 (5.3)
New Zealand need 162 runs in 87 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: NZ start slow
Bhuvneshwar has been on the money in this spell so far. Conway and Williamson taking their time to get going. Tough to bat suddenly on this track, not because of nature of wicket but because of kind of bowling on display. India on top.
NZ 13/1 (3.1)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: WICKET!
New Zealand lose the first wicket in form of Finn Allen in just the first over of the chase as Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Allen flashes the blade, ball takes the outside edge and travels low to Arshdeep Singh at third man and he takes a lovely catch covering some ground too.
NZ 1/1 (1)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Fiery knock from Surya!
What an innings we have just witnessed!
Wow .. @surya_14kumar !!! Not many better in the World at the moment _ #NZvsIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 20, 2022
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: What a finish!
Crazy finish to the match as Suryakumar Yadav smashes a ton before Tim Southee dismisses Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar to pick a hattrick. India put on 191/6 at the end of 20 overs. Chase coming up in quick time. Phew, what a game so far!
IND 191/6 (20)
Suryakumar Yadav 111 off 51 balls
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: 100 for Surya!
Second T20I hundred for Suryakumar Yadav, what a knock this has been from the masterful batter. World No 1 for reason. He brings up his 2nd T20I hundred, first was smashed against Ireland earlier this year.
IND 190/4 (19.3)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: SKY stat!
Just Suryakumar things, here's a state that reveals about his brilliance!
Suryakumar Yadav's strike-rate in the final overs (16-20) in T20Is is 247.24, by far the highest for any batter. No other player from Full Member nations has a SR of 200 in this phase (Min. 100 balls). #NZvInd
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 20, 2022
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Hardik, SKY look for big finish
After Suryakumar Yadav smashes fifty, he and Hadik will npw look to take India's target towards 180 or beyond. Three overs remaining now and at least 40 should be targetted off the last 18 balls. Let's see how many can India make from here.
IND 146-3 (17)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: FIFTY for Suryakumar!
Suryakumar Yadav smashes anothe fifty. He is looking in fine touch ehre. He is playing spin so well, it is difficult to take eyes off him. Full 360 game on show here as Surya pulls off another masterclass.
IND 129/3 (16)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Shreyas GONE!
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer falls, and what an unfortunate way to get out. He has himself to be blamed as his back foot hits the stumps when he plays the ball to fine leg region. He is out HIT WICKET. Hardik Pandya joins Surya in the middle, who is going all guns blazing at the moment.
IND 116/3 (13.3)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav show!
Suryakumar Yadav is putting up a show right now. Taking on the spinners, playing inside out strikes against Sodhi's spin. Brilliant stroke making which is synonymous with Surya. Shreyas looking solid in the middle.
IND 96/2 (11.5)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Ishan gone!
India lose their second wicket as Ishan Kishan falls. Ish Sodhi was troubling him and in this new over, he finally gets the prized wicket. Shreyas Iyer now back to the middle. Surya and Iyer in the middle for India. Iyer starts off with a boundary down the ground.
IND 73/2 (9.3)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Play resumes!
Play resumes. Good thing that no overs have been lost. Ish Sodhi comes and almost gets Ishan Kishan, LBW. But review saves Ishan and ball was missing stumps. Next ball he sweeps for one run.
IND 54/1 (7.3)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Covers are off!
Good news. We can see he ground staff taking the covers off and it seems we have a match starting soon. Umpires in the middle though with umbrella in hand. It is definitely not raining as covers would not come off then. Let's see when we can have a start time.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Drizzle is on
Good news is that the intensity of rain has lessened and the grounfd staff is in the middle to make the conditions ready but broadcasters tell that it may start to rain heavily again. Let's wait and watch here.
IND 50/1 (6.4)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: We are back waiting!
It has been quite frustrating as fans to be waiting and waiting for the match to start and then resume due to showers in New Zealand. Feel for the crowd at the stadium, who are braving the weather conditions to be still there. New Zealand had removed Pant before India went past 50 under 7 overs. Then the rain arrived. Keep watching this space for more updates.
IND 50/1 (6.4)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match: Rain back after India go past 50
Ishan Kishan takes India past 50 in the seventh over and right after that, players come off the pitch as it has started raining again. The ground staff is covering the pitch again as the rain has intensified. What a spoilsport this is.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
IND 50/1 (6.4)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Pant gone!
Rishabh Pant is out, for just 6. Bad outing for him. Suryakumar Yadav joins Ishan Kishan in the middle now. Brilliant catch by Southee and Ferguson has his man. India lose their first wicket.
IND 38/1 (5.3)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Ishan Kishan taking on bowlers!
Alright, Ishan Kishan has taken the onus upon himself to take on the attack by the New Zealand pacers. He smashed Ferguson for a six over deep mid-wicket boundary and then hit Milne for four in the next over.
IND 36/0 (5)
LIVE Score IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match: India off to solid start!
This is a great start from Team India. Tough conditions to bat in, ball swinging and it is windy out there. Pant and Kishan have given a solid start and their intent is clear, which is to give a solid start.
IND 27/0 (3.1)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: India begin innings!
A new opening pair for India with the bat as Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant come out to bat. They look to attack from the get-go. Tim Southee with the ball in hand, looking to swing it both the ways.
IND 2/0 (0.4)
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Check Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Toss News!
Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand have asked Team India to bat first on this green pitch.
Playing 11s coming up next.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Weather Update: Pitch report
Ajay Jadeja and Anjum Chopra say that teams should bat first after winning the toss. The track looks more brown than green and the batters may like to score runs on this pitch. The weather is holding up nicely. We can see the sunlight now at the ground.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Weather Update: Toss at 11.30 pm IST
Toss News: Captains Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya are likely to come out for toss at 11.30 pm IST. The rain has eased in Mount Maunganui and we may have a timely start, which is a great news after the first T20I was completely washed out in Wellington. Stay tuned for more updates here.
Rain has eased off. Covers coming off. Fingers crossed.....#NZvINDonPrime
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2022
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Weather Update: Stops raining!
The journalists who are in New Zealand have been tweeting the good news that the rain has stopped for now in Mount Maunganui. We are hoping for a timely start. Toss at 11.30 pm IST and match starts at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned for all updates.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Weather Update: DK on Pant
Dinesh Karthik has opened up on Rishabh Pant, speaking about the slot at which the Indian vice-captain must bat against New Zealand in the T20I series.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Weather Update: Raining in Mount Maunganui
Bad news! A member of the broadcast team just tweeted out a photo, informing that weather in Mount Maunganui is not suited for cricket at the moment as it is raining heavily. AccuWeather had predicted a rainfall of 90 percent in day time and 42 percent in evening and night. The match starts at 7 pm local time so hopefully, we will have a shortened game.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: A special welcome to Team India
Hardik Pandya and his boys arrived at Bay Oval on Saturday and were welcomed in a special way by Maori powhiri. A powhiri is a Maori welcoming ceremony involving speeches, cultural performance, singing and finally the hongi.
Check pics below:
_ _ Snapshots from #TeamIndia's traditional welcome at Mt. Maunganui
Image Courtesy: Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/K4yUiScPO7
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2022
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav to destroy bowling attack
Suryakumar Yadav is the World No 1 T20 batter and fittingly so. He is the new Mr 360 and plays all over the ground. The shorter boundaries in New Zealand will not be huge problem for Surya, who has range of shots up his sleeve. Watch out for Surya as he takes on the quality pace and spin attack of Black Caps.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Dream 11 prediction!
Are you confused with your fantasy team ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? We have got you suggestions. There are many big players playing today's match and it is important to pick the right ones, those whose chances are bright, keeping conditions in New Zealand in mind.
Check our Dream11 prediction for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I here
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Key matchups!
There will be some exciting matchups to watch out for.
Santner vs Sanju Samson can be on. Sanju likes to go against the spinners and Santner would like this challenge a lot.
Pant vs Spinners is one. Rishabh has a liking for the turning deliveries and he likes to hit against the spin.
Shubman Gill vs Southee: Gill enjoys the conditions in New Zealand. And let's see how he goes in these conditions.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Key players to watch out for
Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik and Rishabh Pant will be some key players to wath out for from India whereas Finn Allen, Tim Southee and Glenn Phillips are some players to watch out for New Zealand side.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Umran Malik to play?
Right-arm fast bowler Umran Malik has picked 2 wickets and has an economy of 12.44 in his 3 T20I matches played for India so far. Will he get a chance to play?
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Livestream details!
Know all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I to be played at Wellington on Sunday, November 20.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Changes in BCCI
Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times as BCCI have sacked the selection committee.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Alex Hales slams India's batters
Alex Hales told Zeenews English his thoughts on where India lost the semifinal against England in the T20 World Cup 2022. Read his full statement.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Head to head records!
In the 22 T20I matches between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue lead with 11 wins against Kiwis 9 in T20I matches. However, both won 9 games with two matches being tied and two being abandoned.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Weather report!
After the first T20I spoiled by rain, will it happen again in the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand?
As per AccuWeather's forecast, there is a 90% chance of precipitation in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday (November 20). There will be 84% Humidity, with a wind gusts of 52 km per hour. There will be cloud cover of 84 percent. Probablity of precipitation will decrease to 42 percent in the evening and night time. Hopefully, unlike Wellington, we hope to see some overs being bowled in the match for the fans.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Predicted 11!
India: Hardik Pandya(C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(C), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Squads!
India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Ashwin on Shashtri's dig at Dravid
Ravichandran Ashwin has come to the defence of India Team head coach Rahul Dravid and revealed why he decided to skip India vs New Zealand T20I series.
LIVE IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Updates: Kane Williamson vs Hardik Pandya
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The first T20I was washed out. The 2nd T20I could also see rain affecting game. We can only hope for a shortened game to ensure the series gets kickstarted.
In this blog, we will make a nice build up and send you important updates related to the game, including previews, head to head and weather updates among other things.
So stay tuned for more updates. Follow our Live blog here.
More Stories