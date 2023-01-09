SL: 306-8 (50) | IND VS SL, 1st ODI Highlights and Scorecard: Dasun Shanaka's century goes in vain as India win by 67 runs
India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side will look to continue their winning run in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).
Trending Photos
Team India will begin their road to the upcoming 2023 ICC men’s 50-over World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting off in Guwahati with the first ODI on Tuesday (January 10). The game will see the return of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who skipped the three-match T20I series, which India won 2-1 on Saturday. India will look to post their 10th win in 13 ODIs at home since the start of 2020.
Also Read: Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Can Virat break Sachin's record of scoring most centuries in ODI cricket? - Check
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors have decided to focus on ODI cricket this year, keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup. However, the home side were already delivered a big blow even before the series can get underway with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action getting delayed yet again. Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to back injury since September 2022, was expected to return for the ODI series as was communicated by BCCI but it can now be confirmed that the Mumbai Indian pacers will not be taking part in the ODI series.
India will also be concerned about the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself is making a comeback from injuring after fracturing his finger in the second ODI against Bangladesh last month. The hosts enjoy a huge historical advantage of Dasun Shanaka-led side, having won 93 times against them out of 162 ODIs so far. The visitors have won 57 times against India till date.
Rohit Sharma will look to continue India’s winning run at home and bounce back from 1-2 ODI series loss suffered in Bangladesh last month. The first ODI will get underway in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).
Check Live Updates from India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI here.
IND vs SL: Rohit reveals reason behind withdrawing appeal
In the 49th over, there was drama as Shami 'MANKADED' Dasun Shanaka on 98 but Rohit Sharma immediately requested the umpire to withdraw the appeal.
WATCH: Rohit reveals REASON behind withdrawing appeal here
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: India win by 67 runs
Dasun Shanaka's century goes in vain as India win the first ODI by 67 runs. In the end, it was just too much for the Sri Lanka captain alone who scored an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls. Dominant performance from the Men in Blue in all departments to take the 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.
Watch: Umran Malik bowls fastest ball in history of Indian cricket, betters his own record - Check
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: Shanaka close to his century
Dasun Shanaka is batting on 87 off 78 balls at the moment. Sri Lanka have an impossible task up their sleeves at the moment with 93 runs needed in 14 balls.
SL - 281/8 (47.4 Overs)
READ: 'Gambhir is JEALOUS of Virat Kohli,' Fans ANGRY on India cricketer due to THIS
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Score and updates: Shanaka keeps SL alive
Dasun Shanaka is keeping India on their toes as he keeps on scoring boundaries and maximums. India desperate for his wicket at the moment as it is getting tense.
SL - 269/8 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Shanaka keeps SL alive
Dasun Shanaka is batting on 53 off 55 balls and keeping the hopes of Sri Lanka alive. A bit of panic from the Indian bowling attack can snatch the game out of their hands if they don't keep their socks up.
SL - 245/8 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Score: Pressure on Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is the only batter left from his side as they go 8 down with runs needed in 60 balls. India eyeing Shanaka's wicket to seal the deal in Guwahati.
SL - 220/8 (40 Overs), Shanaka 31 (40) & Rajitha 2 (7)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 8 down
Chips to the middle of the track and lifts a length delivery to locate the man. That was hit hard, but the skipper was more practising catching. The batter came too near to the ball and was unable to elevate it enough to clear the infield. Sri Lanka is down eight. Pandya's first defeat.
LIVE Score IND 373/7 (50) SL 216/8 (38.4) CRR: 5.59 REQ: 13.94 Sri Lanka need 158 runs in 68 balls
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: All eyes on Shanaka
Can Dasun Shanaka produce an extraordinary innings? He's currently taking his time but Sri Lanka need to get going if they want to stay in this contest. India are comfortable at the moment.
SL - 198/7 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Sri Lanka need a miracle
Sri Lanka in need of a miracle at the moment as they need 180 runs in the remaining 16 overs. Dasun Shanaka and Karunaratne in the middle for the Lankan Lions at the moment but India are on top.
SL - 194/7 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: Sri Lanka lose another one
Pathum Nissanka, who batted brilliantly so far has been trapped! Umran Malik gets the job done for India. Nissanka 72 (80) caught by Axar Patel. India on top at the moment.
SL - 161/5 (30.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Score: Sri Lanka need to get going
Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka is in the middle now with Pathum Nissanka and they need to get going soon as the asking rate goes over 10 runs per over. Team India hunting for wickets.
SL - 151/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: GONE!
Shami strikes! Dhananjay de Silva 47 (40) caught behind by KL Rahul. Big wicket for India as the partnership was looking dangerous. Sri Lanka have to rebuild again just after the moment they were looking like they will bounce back into the contest, they have lost a key wicket.
SL - 137/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Score and updates: Nissanka hits fifty
Pathum Nissanka has completed his fifty and now the pressure is on the Indian bowlers as Sri Lanka buildup a solid partnership. Dhananjay de Silva has been batting very nicely since coming into the middle.
SL - 114/3 (22 Overs), Nissanka 52 (60) & de Silva 30 (28)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: Spin-twins attack Sri Lanka
Spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma as India eye to break the partnership between Silva and Nissanka.
SL - 98/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: Chahal brought into the attack
Team India bring in Yuzvendra Chahal in search of wickets as pressure sulks in on the Sri Lanka batters. Dhananjay de Silva and Nissanka cannot take too much time to get the flow of runs going as the required rate is going up every ball.
SL- 75/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI updates and score: India on top
Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are getting comfortable in the middle as India eye another wicket to put more pressure on Sri Lanka. Umran Malik has been brought into the attack by skipper Rohit Sharma.
SL - 64/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND VS SL 1st ODI: Will Virat surpass Sachin?
It is almost sure that Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most centuries in ODI cricket. He just needs five more tons to overtake Sachin. However, he will not be able to surpass his runs tally.
CLICK to read full news
LIVE IND VS SL 1st ODI: Siraj claims another wicket
Siraj clean bowled Kusal Mendis as the batter leaves big gap between bat and pad. India pacer claims two wickets without giving away a single run.
A wicket maiden over from @mdsirajofficial _
Live - https://t.co/262rcUdafb #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/S6T83RCmp2
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
LIVE Score SL 25/2 (5.5) CRR: 4.29 REQ: 7.9 Sri Lanka need 349 runs
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE Score: GONE!
Mohammed Siraj strikes! Fernando 5 (12) caught by Hardik Pandya. India get the early wicket they were looking for and Sri Lanka are in trouble at the moment. A wicket-maiden by Siraj to get India on top.
SL - 19/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: SL begin chase
Sri Lanka begin their mammoth chase of 374 runs against India with Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando. Team India eye early wickets to get complete control of the match.
SL - 12/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India on top
Innings Break!#TeamIndia packed a punch _ with the bat!
1_1_3_ for @imVkohli
8_3_ for Captain @ImRo45
7_0_ for @ShubmanGill
Scorecard _ https://t.co/262rcUdafb#iNDvSL pic.twitter.com/vGpw3qb0QE
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
LIVE Score IND 373/7 (50) CRR: 7.46 Innings Break
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India finish on top with Virat Kohli's century
India's premier batsman Virat Kohli has resumed his normal service as he scores back-to-back centuries for the first time since 2019. He scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh and now another one in the series opener against Sri Lanka. Riding on a solid platform built by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, India posted a mammoth total. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also chipped in with some quick runs
LIVE Score IND 373/7 (50) CRR: 7.46 Innings Break
___#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/DgdSlDSbpg
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: 45th ton for Virat Kohli
_______ __.__ ___ _____ _____ __
A brilliant hundred from @imVkohli as he brings up his 45th ODI ton.
Live - https://t.co/262rcUdafb #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/n1Kc9BCBwO
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
Back to back ODI hundreds for @imVkohli __
Live - https://t.co/MB6gfx9iRy #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Crmm45NLNq
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
LIVE Score IND 366/7 (48.4) CRR: 7.52
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya departs
In an effort to make quick runs, Hardik Pandya smacks out high and down to long-on. Rajitha did a nice job of bowling; he chose the slower pitch and pushed it outside of Hardik's striking area. Hardik eventually dragged the lofted drive high and down Hasaranga's throat at long-on, where Hasaranga took a reverse cupped catch to finish Hardik's brief stay in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 335/5 (45) CRR: 7.44 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: KL Rahul gets bowled
KL must walk back to the hut after being bowled around the legs. He is shocked. As unlucky as it gets, India loses another batter just as he was changing up his approach. When KL tried to paddle the slower ball around the corner while it was on the pads, it flicked the back thigh before bouncing into the leg-stump. KL appeared to be a man on a mission, which was good news for Sri Lanka.
LIVE Score IND 322/4 (43.3) CRR: 7.4
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Rahul, Kohli on FIRE
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are in dangerous mood for Sri Lanka at the moment as they take India past the 300-run mark in just 40.4 overs.
IND - 303/4 (40.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: India eye big total
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are keeping the runs coming in at good pace at the moment. Sri Lanka look clueless as both batters get going taking the charge against them.
IND - 279/1 (38.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Sara Khan trends after Gill's fifty
Team India opener Shubman Gill continued his brilliant run of form in ODI cricket scoring his fifth ODI half-century on Tuesday (January 10) against Sri Lanka. Gill was dismissed on 70 (60) after guiding India to a fiery start alongside captain Rohit Sharma. The right-hander was trapped Leg Before Wicket (LBW) by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, which brought an end to a fine innings. After his fifty, fans on social media re-ignited his dating rumour with Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Fifty for Virat Kohli
So all the India's top three has scored a fifty in this innings. I do not remeber when was the last time this happend. Virat has scored 52 runs in 49 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six. He will look to shift gears now.
LIVE Score IND 258/3 (36.1) CRR: 7.13 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI Score: Shreyas Iyer GONE!
GONE! Shreyas Iyer is caught at deep square after he tries to clear the rope once again with a sweep-shot. He was successful against Hasaranga but Dhananjay de Silva traps him. KL Rahul walks in at number 5 for India now.
IND - 217/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Score: Sri Lanka in trouble
Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli are looking in dangerous mode at the moment. Iyer is coming down the wicket and smashing the Sri Lanka spinners all over the park. India pushing the paddle now.
IND - 213/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL: Kohli, Shreyas take control
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle for India after their side lose both openers. Sri Lanka desperate to get a wicket and change the momentum of the game in their favor.
IND - 185/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Rohit Sharam misses out on a well-deserved century
India's captain misses out on what could have been a well-deserved century in the first ODI as he gets clean bowled against Dilshan Madushanka in the 24th over if the innings. Rohit scored 83 runs in 67 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer has joined Virat Kohli in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 180/2 (23.4) CRR: 7.61 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shubman Gill departs
Shubman given out by Nitin Menon. Gill glances at his captain for a review, but the latter isn't looking at him so he continues on. In order to get the much-needed wicket for Sri Lanka, their captain set the example. On a good length and nipping back into the right-hander, Gill shuffled across and played all around the flick, was beaten and struck on the pad, in front of middle and leg, and would have been crashing into the leg-stump. The partnership has ended.
LIVE Score IND 144/1 (20) CRR: 7.2 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Shubman Gill hits fifty
Shubman Gill is proving Rohit Sharma's decision to back him over Ishan Kishan right. He has smashed 11 boundaries for his 69 so far, batting at strike rate of 118.
LIVE Score IND 141/0 (19.1) CRR: 7.36 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Fifty for India captain
LIVE Score IND 108/0 (16) CRR: 6.75 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Fifty for India captain
What a fifty for Rohit Sharma! Coming back from an injury and stamping his authority from game one. He is batting with a strike rate of 125. The India captain has smashed seven boundaries and two pulls for sixes. He will look to touch triple figure mark now and we all know how much he loves to bat against Sri Lanka.
LIVE Score IND 95/0 (14) CRR: 6.79 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Strong partnership between India openers
India opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are giving India a solid start. With over seven runs per over being scored in first six overs. India duo completed the fifty partnership within seven overs.
LIVE Score IND 59/0 (7) CRR: 8.43 Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Here we go then!
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting for Team India. This is going to be the preferred opening choice after Shikhar Dhawan does not get picked in ODIs as well. Kasun Rajitha is the opening bowler for Sri Lanka. Orthodox field set up by the visitors.
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Here's how fans reacted to Ishan and Surya not being in the playing XI
Even after scoring a century in the last T20I match against Sri Lanka Suryakumar Yadav has been dropped from the first ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.
Check fans reactions here
IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav DROPPED
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirms that last ODI's double centurion Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who scored century in last T20I game, have been dropped for the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka. Here are the Playing XI for 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka...
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka wins TOSS, SL bowl FIRST
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI against India at Guwahati. Team India will be batting first.
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Toss to take place at 1pm
The toss for the first ODI between India vs Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati is set to take place at 1pm. What will the captains Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka elect to do if they win the toss?
IND vs SL: Virat Kohli praises Wanindu Hasaranga
Former India captain Virat Kohli picks Wanindu Hasaranga as the match-winner in the Sri Lanka team in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10). Watch Kohli speak about Hasaranga here...
_ King Kohli showers praise on __ spin-sensation Wanindu Hasaranga and identifies him to be #TeamIndia's toughest challenge.
Will #ViratKohli get the better of Hasaranga in the Mastercard #INDvSL ODI Series?
Tune-in Today| 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/T0rwTSW3bk
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 10, 2023
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli close to HUGE landmark
Former India captain Virat Kohli is just 29 runs shy of scoring 12,500 runs in ODI. Kohli is currently sixth highest run-getter in ODI with 12,471 runs in 265 matches at an average of 57.47. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in ODI with 18,426 runs in 463 matches.
IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav to be DROPPED?
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are unlikely to find a place in India's Playing XI for the first ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Check India's Predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka HERE.
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma eyes BIG landmark
India captain Rohit Sharma needs only 46 runs to complete 9500 runs in ODI cricket. Rohit has scored 9,454 runs in 235 ODIs at an average of 48.73 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties so far. Can Rohit achieve this feat in the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati today?
IND vs SL: BIG scoring venue in Guwahati
The ACA Stadium in Guwahati has hosted only one ODI before this - India taking on West Indies in 2018. The Windies posted 322 after batting and Team India chased it down with ease, strolling to victory in 43 overs. Will we witness another high-scoring encounter between India and Sri Lanka as well?
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli or Kusal Mendis, Rohit Sharma or Dasun Shanaka?
Virat Kohli or Kusal Mendis, Axar Patel or Wanindu Hasaranga, Rohit Sharma or Dasun Shanaka. Who whould be you top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Dream 11 Predictions HERE.
IND vs SL: Virat Kohli eyes another MASTERCLASS
Former India captain Virat Kohli has scored 2,220 runs in 46 innings against the Sri Lankans, second only to his tally against the West Indies. Kohli has scored 8 hundreds and 11 fifties in ODIs vs SL.
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Check Live Streaming details
India will host Sri Lanka in the first game of three-match ODI series at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).
Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming details here.
IND vs SL: India are GIANTS at home in ODI
Team India have been phenomenal in ODI matches played at home since 2020. Out of 12 matches played, Rohit Sharma's side have won 9 games played at home. Can India continue their winning run against Sri Lanka today?
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan to be left out?
Ishan Kishan vs Shubman Gill it is going to be. Ishan is coming into the match after scoring a double-ton in the last ODI game, while Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well in the recent past in fifty-overs cricket. However, Rohit Sharma clarified that Shubman will be his opening partner for this series's opening game.
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Who do you think will form India's fast bowling attack
Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are the fast bowling options for Team India. Only three from the above will play and Hardik is most likely to play. Who do you think will be the other two?
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel
India has a strong set of spin bowling options in the name of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. It will be an interesting choice for captain Rohit Sharma to pick between Sundar and Kuldeep.
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma set to make comeback
Nets _
Fan meet-ups _ _#TeamIndia skipper @ImRo45 is all geared-up for #INDvSL ODI series opener __ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/o6SOrUblBg
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2023
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav vs AB de Villiers
Suryakumar Yadav has become the talk of the town as he has scored as many as three T20I centuries in the last year with a strike rate of 200 or more while batting at number four. India captain Rohit Sharma is the only player with more centuries than SKY but he opens the batting and everyone else in the top 5 batsmen with the most centuries in T20Is opens the innings. This means that India has just discovered once in a generation player who bats down the order and plays match-winning innings with a high strike rate, smashing bowlers all around the park. But wait we have heard these adjectives for someone else as well.
CLICK
LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav likely to be dropped as Shreyas Iyer is number four in ODIs
Raw emotions _
A Suryakumar fandom frenzy __
A special reply to an Instagram story _
Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot _#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Who will open with Rohit Sharma?
Captain @ImRo45 was all praise for youngsters @ShubmanGill & @ishankishan51 ahead of the #INDvSL ODI series starting tomorrow ____@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/vlZyeGpChP
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2023
CLICK
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah
'Bumrah has been working very hard at NCA on his rehab.'#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status on the eve of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AWQqJTtHr0
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2023
CLICK
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma opens up about his retirement plan from T20I
The fact that Hardik captained India's T20I team against Sri Lanka led to rumours that Rohit would only captain the team in ODIs and Tests during what seemed to be a pivotal time for India. Before the ODI series, though, came out to address speculation over his T20I future and declared that he "had not decided to give up" in the format.
CLICK
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Weather Report
On Tuesday, Guwahati's weather is predicted to be largely sunny. Since there is only a 1% probability of precipitation during the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, it is extremely unlikely that rain will interfere with play. On the day of the game, the wind is anticipated to be approximately 9 km/h, and the temperature may range from 26 to 12 degrees Celsius. It is anticipated that the humidity will be approximately 54%.
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction
Kusal Mendis (SL), KL Rahul (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (C) (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (VC) (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND), Kasun Rajitha (SL), Mohammed Shami (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Pitch Report
India defeated a young West Indies team in the lone ODI played here in 2018, easily chasing down a 322-run target against them. Six of the 10 wickets that fell during the game were to spinners, showing that there was support for the spinners. Early on, there shouldn't be much swings available, allowing batters to start swinging aggressively after the first ball. After winning the toss, chasing might be the best course of action because dew is likely to affect the second innings.
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madhushanka, Maheesh Teekshana, Lahiru Kumara.
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Fans blame IPL for Jasprit Bumrah's delay in recovery
India's star pacer has not played cricket since India vs Australia T20I series at home. He even missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, fans were eager to see him back into the action in the Sri Lanka series. Now that he has been ruled out of the three-match 50-over series, fans are questioning if BCCI is reserving him for IPL 2023.
CLICK
Live IND vs SL 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of series
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback into the national side has been delayed further with the Mumbai Indians fast bowler being ruled out of the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10). Bumrah was added late into the Indian squad for the ODIs but it has now been learned that the fast bowler will not be available for the series.
CLICK
IND vs SL: Skipper Rohit Sharma set for comeback
India captain Rohit Sharma will be playing his first game of 2023 and returning to lead the side after fracturing his finger in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh last month. Rohit subsequently missed two-match Test series against Bangladesh and the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as well.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Guwahati.
More Stories