WATCH: Rohit Sharma reveals WHY he withdrew appeal after Mohammed Shami 'MANKADED' Dasun Shanaka in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma displayed a good example of sportsmanship after Moahmmed Shami outfoxed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka batting on 98 by dislodging the bails without bowling the delivery on the non-striker's end. Soon after the incident, Rohit had a discussion with Shami and decided to withdraw the appeal.

"I mean look, I had no idea Shami will do that," said Rohit with a giggle.

"We wanted to get him out the way we thought of getting him out instead of that way. I think the way he batted he deserved not to get out like that (mankad). So yeah, I discussed with Shami and we withdrew the appeal," Sharma added.

Checkout the video of Rohit explaining why he withdrew the appeal below...

Captain Rohit Sharma on why he withdrew the run out at non striker's end appeal. pic.twitter.com/cZSo2tft8Q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

Shanaka was batting on 98 with just three balls remaining and was ready to do anything to get back on strike. However, Shami saw that Dasun is backing up too far at the non-striker's end and thus decided to run him out at 98. However, India's captain withdrew the appeal and the umpires called the ball dead. Later Shanaka got back on strike and completed his century with a boundary and a six on the last two balls of the match. Even though Sri Lanka lost the match by 67 runs, Shanaka displayed a good fighting performance individually.

After Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed fifties to propel India to a massive 373/7, Sri Lanka made 306/8 in reply, with Shanaka`s 88-ball 102 coming too late after opener Pathum Nissanka made 72 off 80 balls.



For India, young tearaway pacer Umran Malik picked figures of 3/57, while Mohammed Siraj scalped an impressive 2/30. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya had a wicket each. (With IANS inputs)