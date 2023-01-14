SL: 73 (22) | IND VS SL, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India record BIGGEST-EVER win in ODI cricket, whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in series
India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India eye to whitewash Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI match of the series. Check all the Live Scores and Updates from 3rd ODI here.
Team India and Sri Lanka will once again face other for the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday (January 15). The Men in Blue have been dominant so far in the first two matches and will aim for a clean sweep against the Dasun Shanaka-led side on Sunday. The Lankan Lions on the other hand would be aiming to win at least one match after already losing the 3-match series against Rohit Sharma's Team India. The superstars of the batting lineup like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returned to the squad after Hardik Pandya led a young Indian team in the T20I series against the same opposition.
Virat Kohli scored another century in the first ODI which means he got consecutive tons in the format after scoring one in the ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022. Rohit scored a fiery 83 with numerous shots which made the fans wonder if 'vintage' Sharma is back. KL Rahul played a gutsy knock in the 2nd ODI when Sri Lanka were knocking the door with wickets falling from the other end. All is going well for coach Rahul Dravid and Team India following their preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023. Check LIVE Score and updates for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI below.
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: India win by 317 runs
Kuldeep Yadav takes the last wicket and India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs. What a performance from every department. Batting was fire from Kohli, Rohit and Gill. Bowling was beautiful on a difficult wicket for bowlers by Siraj, Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. Sri Lanka whitewashed by Team India 3-0 in the ODI series.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Kumara and Rajitha frustrate India
Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha in the middle for Sri Lanka at the moment as they look to play as many overs they can of the remaining 29. What a performance by India, Rohit Sharma would be delighted with his bowlers performance on a wicket easy to bat on.
SL - 69/8 (21.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI scorecard: SL in a hurry
It looks like Sri Lanka are in a hurry to finish they game as they go 8 down in 16 overs against India. Latest casualty? Dasun Shanaka is bowled in by a beautiful delivery by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, he left the Sri Lanka captain with nothing to smile for tonight.
SL - 51/8 (16.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Score: India just 4 wickets away from victory
Sri Lanka are on their way to get whitewashed by an all-round Team India. Just four wickets more and the Men in Blue will win the series 3-0. Siraj has bowled a fiery spell for his team today, four wickets for him so far.
SL - 49/6 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Siraj on fire for India
Mohammed Siraj has taken four wickets so far for India and is looking in death touch at the moment. Sri Lanka are literally bring cornered by India in every department of this match now.
SL - 39/5 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Sri Lanka in deep trouble at the moment
Shami takes the third wicket for India. Asalanka 1 (4) caught by Axar Patel. What a disappointing start from the Sri Lanka side in their chase of 391. Surely, they need a miracle at the moment.
Moments later, Siraj takes another one as he clean bowls Fernando 19 (27). Team India on top at the moment.
SL - 35/4 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Score and updates: Sri Lanka have a big task
Sri Lanka have a big task up their sleeves as they need to score 391 runs to win against India in the third ODI. Mohammed Siraj has already handed his team an early breakthrough as they look to dominate Sri Lanka in every department. Avishka Fernando 1 (4) is caught by Shubman Gill in the second over.
SL - 7/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI: King Kohli is back
Social media is going crazy at the moment as Kohli smashed his 76th century for India in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: India finish at 390/5
Virat Kohli has guided India to mammoth total of 390 runs in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli smashed 166 off 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes. Shubman Gill is another major contributor in India's huge total today as he also scored 166 off 97 balls. Big task for the Dasun Shanaka-led side Sri Lanka now.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Kohli on FIRE
Virat Kohli is leaving nothing in the tank as he takes the Sri Lankan bowling attack to the cleaners. He is now batting on 140 off 99 balls with 11 fours and 6 maximums.
IND - 350/3 (46.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Kohli gets his 74th century
Virat Kohli completes his ton in just balls with 10 fours and 1 six. What a brilliant knock by the right-hander, this is his third century in the last two ODI series including this one and the one against Bangladesh in December 2022. Surely, the KING is back to his very best.
IND - 303/2 (43 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli is on 82 off 76 balls with 10 overs left for India. Can he score another century? That will be his third in four ODI matches so far from December to January 2023.
IND - 280/2 (40.1 Overs), Kohli 88 (77) & Shreyas 23 (18)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Kohli keep India on top
Virat Kohli keeps India on top with his extraordinary batting skills after Shubman Gill's departure. Team India are still eyeing that 400-run mark at the moment.
IND - 249/2 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Score: GONE!
Bowled him! Shubman Gill 116 (97) departs after a brilliant century. A sigh of relief for Sri Lanka as they finally break the partnership. Virat Kohli is still in the middle batting on 58 off 56 balls.
IND - 226/2 (33.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Shubman Gill completes century
Shubman Gill has completed his century in just 89 balls against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI. What a knock from the youngster who kept his place for this series. Gill's selection was questioned by fans after Ishan Kishan had to make space for him but he has replied in brilliant style.
11 fours and 2 sixes from Shubman Gill so far. Sri Lanka in deep danger as Virat Kohli also completes his fifty in just 48 balls.
IND - 210/1 (31.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Update: Shubman Gill nearing ton
Sri Lanka are in deep danger at the moment as Shubman Gill reaches close to his century and Kohli is also reaching close to his fifty. The partnership has now reached 92 runs off just 82 balls between the two and that tells how much of a danger Sri Lanka are in at the moment.
IND - 187/1 (29 Overs), Gill 94 (83) & Kohli 41 (42)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI score: Shanaka bring in Hasaranga
Sri Lanka need a wicket quickly and captain Dasun Shanaka has brought in leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in hope. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are looking dangerous after every over.
IND - 161/1 (25.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score: Gill and Kohli complete fifty partnership
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have stiched up a good partnership as they cross the 50-run mark. Sri Lanka need to find wickets if they want to win this contest.
IND - 149/1 (23 Overs)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Gill completes fifty
Shubman Gill reaches the fifty landmark. What a knock this has been from the youngster. He continues to shine. Had two bad games in this series but in this match, he has come into his zone. Kohli going strong at the other end.
IND 127/1 (20.1)
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE: Kohli takes charge
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has taken the charge now and is batting with some authority in the middle. He is looking busy at the crease like always which is always a dangerous sight for any opponent.
IND 115/1 (18.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Wicket!
Rohit Sharma falls for 42. Karunaratne with the wicket and Lankans are finally relieved after breaking this opening partnership which has already done enough damage. Virat Kohli walks in to bat at No 3 and starts off with a boundary.
IND 99/1 (15.4)
India vs SL LIVE: Difficult to break partnership
Both Rohit and Gill are now into 40s and the partnerships continues to swell. Lankans have to do something and break this dangerous looking stand. The pitch might looks a little dark but that is because of the colour of the soild, this is a nice track to bat on.
IND 90/0 (14.3)
IND vs SL 3rd ODI LIVE: Gill nears fifty
India on top as Gill and Rohit off to a flying start. Gill is already in his 40s and is nearing the fifty. Lankan bowlers are clueless at the moment and don't know where to bowl.
IND 86/0 (13)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India going great guns
Shubman Gill and Rohit Shrma are picking runs at quick rate now. Rohit also easing into his comfort zone after a slow start. Sri Lanka cannot find a way to pick wickets and break this opening stand.
IND 59/0 (9.1)
India vs SL LIVE: Gill off to fiery start
Shubman Gill is taking off now. He is smashing runs all over the park, putting pressure on the pacers and as a result Wanindu Hasaranga has come into the attack as Shanaka decided to bring in slow bowlers.
IND 44/0 (6.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rohit, Gill off to cautious start
Rajitha and Kumara bowling well. They are not allowing Rohit and Gill top open their arms. Good bowling this as pacers continue to bowl the hard length, no room allowed so far for the openers.
IND 10/0 (3.2)
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Gill, Rohit begin innings
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill begin innings after winning toss and opting to bat. Rohit takes strike. Rajitha open the attack and he bowls a maiden over. Good start for Lanka who need to a win in this match to avoid a whitewash.
IND 0/0 (1.1)
IND vs SL 3rd ODI LIVE: Check Playing 11 here
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Toss News
India win toss and they have opted to bat first.
Rohit announced 2 changes. Hardik and Umran are rested. Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in.
IND vs SL 3rd ODI LIVE: Toss at 1 pm IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka will flip coin toss at 1 pm IST. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST and the venue of the match is Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match will be live streamed at Hotstar and televised on Star Sports Network.
India vs SL 3rd ODI LIVE: India playing 11
With series already sealed we might see some changes in Indian playing 11.
India's probable playing 11 for 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Surya, Ishan, Hardik, Sundar, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj, Arshdeep
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: SKY and Ishan not in XI but why?
Suryakumar Yadav is possibly in best form of his career at the moment. Ishan Kishan has just made an ODI double hundred. Yet the two do not feature in India's playing 11 in ODIs. But why? Mohammad Kaif tells a reason.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Dream11 prediction
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka is yet another chance for the fans to earn some money with the perfect fantasy picks.
If you still wondering about who to pick and who to drop, check our predictions.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE: India playing 11
India have already so shall we see some changes take place in the playing 11? It is likely to happen like we have seen before. India has a strong bench strength that includes the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as well as Arshdeep Singh. It will be interesting to see the choices that Rohit Sharma makes today.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Live Streaming details
Another exciting round of clash between India and Sri Lanka awaits the fans. The action has moved to down south in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. India will aim for a whitewash while Sri Lanka played to avoid it and finish the tour on a high note.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Will Team India make a clean sweep?
Rohit Sharma-led Team India have a golden chance today to make a clean sweep on Sri Lanka. They are already 2-0 up in the series, having sealed it already. If India win today, thwy can inflict a white wash on the neighbours. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Toss at 1 pm IST.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Team India eye whitewash
Rohit Sharma and co will eye to whitewash the T20 Asia Cup Champions Sri Lanka on January. Dasun Shanaka and co on the other hand will eye to get atleast one win in the 50-over format.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score and updates: Rohit, Kohli to be rested?
Rohit Sharma is likely to test the bench strength now that the series is already under India's belt. The inclusion of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav has been demanded by the fans.
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Weather report
Rain to spoil the party at Thiruvananthapuram? Well, the weather report suggests that there is low chances of rain and it is expected to be sunny with some cloud cover on Sunday. India will aim a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Predicted XI of India
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Can Sri Lanka win this one?
After facing defeat in the first two games, Dasun Shanaka and co will be hungry for victory in the third one with nothing to lose. India have already won the series but Sri Lanka would be hungry for at least one win.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Mohammed Shami to be rested?
With the series already under the belt of Team India, fans can expect to see some new faces in the India playing eleven for the 3rd ODI. Arshdeep Singh could get a chance to prove himself in the 50-over format and veteran pacer Shami can be given rest.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score and updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match. The Men in Blue have already won the 3-match series. Sri Lanka will look to win atleast one match of the three for pride and confidence.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI score: Will Rohit Sharma field full strength eleven
With series already under the belt, it will be interesting to see if India play a full strength eleven against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series. It's a good chance for coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to test their bench strength.
