SL: 73 (22) | IND VS SL, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India record BIGGEST-EVER win in ODI cricket, whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in series

Team India and Sri Lanka will once again face other for the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday (January 15). The Men in Blue have been dominant so far in the first two matches and will aim for a clean sweep against the Dasun Shanaka-led side on Sunday. The Lankan Lions on the other hand would be aiming to win at least one match after already losing the 3-match series against Rohit Sharma's Team India. The superstars of the batting lineup like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returned to the squad after Hardik Pandya led a young Indian team in the T20I series against the same opposition.

Virat Kohli scored another century in the first ODI which means he got consecutive tons in the format after scoring one in the ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022. Rohit scored a fiery 83 with numerous shots which made the fans wonder if 'vintage' Sharma is back. KL Rahul played a gutsy knock in the 2nd ODI when Sri Lanka were knocking the door with wickets falling from the other end. All is going well for coach Rahul Dravid and Team India following their preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023.