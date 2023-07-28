HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS WI, 2nd ODI Full Scorecard: WI Win, Level Series 1-1

Team India lost to West Indies in the second ODI of the 3-match series on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Windies chases down target of 182 in 26.4 overs to level the series. The series will now be decided in the third ODI at Trinidad. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav failed to live up the standards as India batting and bowling fell flat even against low-on- confidence West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and co will look to win the third ODI now to win the series. On the other hand, West Indies were keen on getting a victory in this 2nd ODI as the India tour had been humiliating for them with zero wins in all the games played this far. In the first clash, 15 wickets went down against spin, it will be interesting to see how the pitch will do in the second game.

