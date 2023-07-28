HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS WI, 2nd ODI Full Scorecard: WI Win, Level Series 1-1
India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hardik Pandya-led India lose to West Indies by 6 wickets in the 2nd ODI as the series is now level 1-1.
Team India lost to West Indies in the second ODI of the 3-match series on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Windies chases down target of 182 in 26.4 overs to level the series. The series will now be decided in the third ODI at Trinidad. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav failed to live up the standards as India batting and bowling fell flat even against low-on- confidence West Indies.
Rohit Sharma and co will look to win the third ODI now to win the series. On the other hand, West Indies were keen on getting a victory in this 2nd ODI as the India tour had been humiliating for them with zero wins in all the games played this far. In the first clash, 15 wickets went down against spin, it will be interesting to see how the pitch will do in the second game.
Follow LIVE updates and score from India vs West Indies 2nd ODI HERE.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE: Check Rahul Dravid Report Card
Rahul Dravid, India head coach, has been very poor in his tenure so far. India are at risk of losing another ODI series. Mind you, they have not won many in last one year.
India vs WI 2nd ODI: Why were Kohli and Rohit rested?
Rahul Dravid spoke on resting Kohli and Rohit in the 2nd ODI. "In the series like this, with only two-three matches to go before the world cup and Asia cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us answers. He also said outside noise and criticism did not matter to him as he is willing to give youngsters a chance.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Updates: Kohli Upset With Loss
Virat Kohli was not entirely happy looking at the poor cricket played by India in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies. Camera captured his 'frustration' during the moment.
IND vs WI LIVE Updates: When Is Third ODI?
West Indies have been able to level the series 1-1 and all eyes are now on the third ODI. The series-deciding last match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad on August 1. Kohli and Rohit should be back for this match.
IND vs WI LIVE: Fans Troll Team India After Loss
Upset Indians fans took to Twitter to rant about the dismal performance of the Indian cricket team after loss in the 2nd ODI. Dravid and Rohit were roasted by the fans.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Dravid defends team selection
While the fans are upset over management's decision to rest Kohli and Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid defended the move. Watch what he said after the match.
Head Coach Rahul Dravid explains #TeamIndia's selection in the second #WIvIND ODI _ pic.twitter.com/65rZUtuIaV
India vs West Indies LIVE: Hardik on why India lost
"We didn't bat in the way we were supposed to. The wicket got much better than the first innings. Disappointing, but got to learn many more things. The way the openers batted, the way Kishan batted, it's important for Indian cricket. Thakur kept our hopes alive. Hope batted well, they held their nerves and got over the line. I have to bowl more overs to get ready for the World Cup. Being a turtle at the moment, not a rabbit. Hoping everything goes well during the World Cup. They will be tested, we will be tested now that the series stands 1-1. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players."
IND vs WI 2d ODI LIVE: India lose by 6 wickets
Huge blow to India as they lose the second ODI by six wickets. Experimentation did not work as West Indies, who are low on confidence right now, make short work of India. The series is now 1-1 level.
IND 181 (40.5)
WI 182/4 (36.4)
West Indies won by 6 wkts
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: WI off to a fine start
West Indies off to a fine start with Kyle Mayers taking the charge. He is batting on 26 off 19 balls with 3 fours and a maximum.
IND: 30/0 (4.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: West Inides begin chase
West Indies begin their chase of 182 runs with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. Mayers is on fire with 3 fours at the moment.
IND: 18/0 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Innings break
West Indies need 182 runs to win now after bowling out India for 181 runs. Mukesh Kumar 6 (7) caught & bowled by Motie to finish the job. All eyes on the WI batting lineup now.
IND: 181 (40.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rain stops play again
Rain stops play again after Shardul Thakur 16 (22) LBW by Alzarri Joseph. India are 8 down at the moment and West Indies look in complete control of this contest at the moment.
IND: 167/8 (37.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Hopes with Thakur
Shardul Thakur in the middle batting on 16 off 20 balls with two boundaries so far. India pin hopes on the all-rounder along with Kuldeep Yadav.
IND: 167/7 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies on top
West Indies on top at the moment with Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie into the attack. India in a tricky situation with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle.
IND: 157/7 (35 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: IND 7 Down
West Indies on top as India go 7 down with Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja's wicket. Shepherd and Motie into the attack for West Indies.
IND: 153/7 (33.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Surya in groove
Suryakumar Yadav looking in fine touch at the moment as he is batting on 20 off 18 balls with 3 fours so far. Motie and Shepherd into the attack for West Indies.
IND: 141/5 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: IND look to rebuild
India look to rebuild with Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. West Indies eager to get another wicket.
IND: 132/5 (28.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Play resumes
Rain has stopped and Ravindra Jadeja walks in the middle to join Suryakumar Yadav. Jayden Seales and Yannic Cariah into the attack for West Indies.
IND: 123/5 (25.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Covers taken off
Rain has stopped at the moment as the covers are being taken off. We can have a restart soon in this contest. Jadeja will come to bat now alongside Suryakumar Yadav now.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Ground staff get into work
The rain has eased a little now as the ground staff are seen getting some work done at the moment. Hopefully, we will have a start soon.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rain stops play
India lose Sanju Samson right before the rain stops play as he is caught by King at slip. Hopefully, it is a short break.
IND: 113/5 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Gone!
Hardik Pandya 7 (14) caught by Brandon King bowled by Jayden Seales. West Indies on a roll as India keep losing wickets at the moment.
IND: 113/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Another one!
Axar Patel 1 (8) caught behind by Shai Hope bowled by Romario Shepherd. West Indies mean business in this clash. Pandya walks in at number 5.
IND: 101/3 (21 OVers)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies bounce back
West Indies are right back in this contest with two quick dismissals of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Sanju Samson is joined by Axar Patel in the middle.
IND: 97/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Two wickets in two overs!
Shubman Gill 34 (49) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Motie. Gill takes the charge but miscues it and gets caught near the boundary rope. In the next over, Ishan Kishan is caught at point.
IND: 95/2 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI score: WI in trouble
16 overs gone and West Indies still could not find that first breakthrough as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan continue to grow on this great start.
IND: 85/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI score: Motie comes in
West Indies bring in spinner Motie into the attack searching for wickets at the moment. He had a caught and bowled chance but it was hit too hard by Kishan.
IND: 62/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI score: India on top
Team India look to attack now as both batters are well settled in the middle looking to get the run-rate up now.
IND: 51/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI score: India in control
India are off to a fine start with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. West Indies are desperate for an early breakthrough at the moment but both openers display some brilliant batting skills.
IND: 46/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI score: Kishan gets going
Ishan Kishan gets two consecutive boundaries off Kyle Mayers to get his innings going. A great start from both openers at the moment. West Indies bring in Alzarri Joseph into the attack now.
IND: 35/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Gill looking to attack
Shubman Gill is the main run getter for India so far and it does not look like he is short of runs in the last couple of games looking at this approach at the moment.
IND: 20/0 (5 Overs)
IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya Reveals Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Are Not Playing India vs West Indies 2nd ODI
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: IND start slow
India off to a slow and steady start in this second ODI against the West Indies. The pitch looks good for pace bowlers both Mayers and Seales are getting great movement at the moment.
IND: 9/0 (3 Overs)
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score LIVE: Here we go
Action begins as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Team India. Kyle Mayers with the new ball for West Indies attacks the stumps.
IND: 2/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Toss report
West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to bowl first against. Hardik Pandya leads the Indian team as Rohit Sharma has been rested for today's clash.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Why did Rohit change lineup in 1st game?
"We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible," said Rohit Sharma after India's win in the first ODI.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Weather report
Reports are suggesting that it is raining heavy in Barbados ahead of the match and scenes are not looking too much promising for a cricket match at the moment. Checkout the weather report of the venue area below.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rain showers
It has started raining at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados and it looks like we will have some interruptions between the game as well. Keep your fingers crossed.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies desperate for win
West Indies have not won a single game of this tour including Tests and one ODI game. Shai Hope and co will be keen on making a statement today but they face a tough test yet again.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: How will Rohit lineup the team?
India can major changes in the batting lineup for the first ODI as the captain himself batted at number 7 during India's chase giving Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan the chance to open.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Dream11 prediction
Checkout the Dream11 prediction for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI set to take place in Barbados today. India currently lead by 1-0 in the 3-match series.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss at 630
The toss will take place at 630 PM (IST) between India and West Indies in the second ODI of the 3-match series. Captain Rohit Sharma will look to seal the series today.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: What Is The Match Start Time?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 7 pm IST. This is a day match. All the matches are being played in day time to ensure the India fans back home can watch them easily, without losing their sleep.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Will Conditions Change In Barbados?
In the first ODI between India and West Indies, the surface helped the bowlers a lot. Kensington Oval has become a pitch that is helpful for bowling and don't expect a high-scoring match again in the 2nd ODI. Expect bounce on the pitch and some help for the spinners too.
LIVE Updates West Indies v India 2nd ODI: India predicted XI
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE Score IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Probable Playing 11
West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Check Kuldeep's Brilliant Figures In 1st ODI
KuldeepYadav picked up four wickets to dismantle West Indies' batting lineup. Check out his brilliant figures below.
For his brilliant bowling performance to set up India's win, Kuldeep Yadav bags the Player of the Match award in the first ODI _ _#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/PpcenB75Lw
India vs WI LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Virat Kohli
Kohli hit a fabulous ton in Test but did not get chance to bat in 2nd ODI as India did some experiment with the batting order. All eyes will be on Kohli in the second match of the series and we will see how he goes.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE: Pressure On Shai Hope And Co
West Indies captain Shai Hope has been under pressure for a while now. He could not lead his side to World Cup qualification this month and now India thrashed West Indies in 1st ODI. Let's see how he goes in the 2nd ODI. Windies need some magic to happen soon.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will take place at 6.30 pm IST as the match starts at 7 pm IST. The match can be watched on Jio Cinema for Free.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Take A Look At First Match Recap
Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked 7 wickets in between them to bowl West Indies out for just 114 after India won the toss and opted to field. India then chased down the target in just 22.5 overs with five wickets in hand.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Will Sanju Samson Get A Game Today?
Sanju Samson did not get a place in the XI in 1st ODI which led his fans slamming Rohit and Dravid on social media. With Suryakumar failing in the first match, will Samson get to replace him in the 2nd ODI? Let's see.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: India Likely To Bat 1st After Winning Toss
Rohit Sharma may want to bat first in the 2nd ODI if he wins the toss just give his batters more overs to have a go in the middle. In 1st ODI, he and Virat Kohli had demoted themselves to let Kishans, Gills, Suryas get more deliveries to bat.
IND vs WI LIVE: Mystery Around Suryakumar's Jersey Revealed
Suryakumar Yadav had wore the shirt of Sanju Samson in the 1st ODI. The reason why he did so is quite surprising as such a happening is rare in international cricket.
IND vs WI LIVE 2nd ODI: Chck LIVE Streaming Details
The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the same venue as first match, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The match will start at 7 pm IST.
Read all details related to the livestreaming of the match here.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav on his bowling strategies
"Since my return from injury last year, I've been trying to consistently bowl the right lengths. Sometimes you get wickets, sometimes you don't even when you bowl well, but length is very crucial especially for the spinners. When the opposition loses a few wickets, then I try my variations for wickets. Happy with the way I started in the first ODI" - Kuldeep Yadav.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Probable XIs
WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Check Out The Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Will Kuldeep play?
Kuldeep Yadav was picked over Yuzvendra Chahal but he could only bowl three overs in the first game after getting the opportunity. It will interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma gives a chance again or not.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Samson to replace Surya?
Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling to perform consistently in the ODI format and Sanju Samson could be his replacement at the number 4 spot for the upcoming ODI clash.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: All eyes on Gill
Shubman Gill has been struggling to score runs recently for India and all eyes will be on him. The youngster will look to bounce back in the second ODI game against West Indies.
LIVE India VS West Indies 2nd ODI
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match of the 3-match series. Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue have already beaten the Shai Hope-led WI in the first clash.