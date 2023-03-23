Highlights | MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Match Today, Cricket Score: Issy Wong, Nat Sciver-Brunt Power Mumbai Indians To 72-Run Win vs UP Warriorz, Set To Play Final Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians booked their spot in the final on Sunday with a dominant display against UPW. The focus was on the Australians in the UPW team, with Healy, McGrath, and Harris expected to chase down a big score. However, it was the English bowler Issy Wong who stole the show with her fast and straight bowling. She took a hat-trick that turned the game in favor of MIW, with Healy falling early to set the tone. While Kiran Navgire batted well, the other UPW players struggled to make a significant contribution. MIW captain Kaur's proactive changes worked to perfection, particularly her decision to bring Wong back to the attack to take the crucial hat-trick that hastened the end of the game.

MIW's batters played exceptionally well, setting a big total on a ground that favored chasing. And the MIW bowlers were equally impressive, bowling superbly to secure their place in the final. Their performance was even more remarkable considering the pitch conditions, which were not ideal for the bowlers. But they rose to the occasion and delivered when it mattered the most.