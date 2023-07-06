Highlights | NED vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Qualify For ODI World Cup

Scotland posted 277 runs on the board after being invited to bat first after Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first in their final Super Six match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Netherlands chased their target of 278 runs under 44 overs and qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Scots have enjoyed a brilliant run in the Super Six stages, defeating West Indies in their first game and then beating Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The Netherlands also have their task cut out for them – first best Scotland on Thursday to reach 6 points.

cre Trending Stories