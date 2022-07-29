IND vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score and match updates: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya steady India
IND vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma-led India look to seal the deal in the T20I series against the West Indies after an impressive performance in the ODI series
After a dominant performance in the ODI series, a full-strength Team India will look to overwhelm their record in the 3-match T20I series against the West Indies starting on Friday (July 29). Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya return to the squad after a break from the ODI series against the West Indies.
With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.
In the latest news about India, Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson has announced as the replacement for KL Rahul in the T20 squad for the West Indies series. Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0 and it will be interesting to see if the right-hander gets chance.
Pant GONE!
Pant 14 (12) caught by Akeal Hosein bowled Keemo Paul. India looking good at the moment with Rohit Sharma in the middle but he needs partner from the other end to get runs too.
IND- 89/3 (10.4 Overs), Rohit 41 (31)
Iyer GONE!
Shreyas Iyer 0 (4) caught by Akeal Hosein bowled by Obed McCoy. Disappointing innings from the right-hander as he gets dismissed just after Suryakumar Yadav.
IND- 45/2 (6 Overs), Rohit 16 (15)
India off to a FLYING START
India are off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav opening the batting, keeping the runrate over 10.
IND- 43/0 (4 Overs), Rohit 14 (9) & Surya 24 (15)
Rohit & SKY open for IND
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav open the batting for India against the West Indies in the first T20I. Obed McCoy and Jason Holder attack the stumps for WI.
IND- 5/0 (1 Over), Rohit 1 (3) & Suryakumar 4 (3)
West Indies Playing XI
Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul
India playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
Toss Update!
Nicholas Pooran wins toss and opts to bowl first against India in the first T20I.
Rohit Sharma's verdict before T2OI series opener
