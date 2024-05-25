SRH Vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024 Final: Pat Cummins Vs Shreyas Iyer

It is all ending as we will soon have the IPL 2024 champions. It will be either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both teams have had a stellar season in this year's Indian Premier League but their can be only one champion crowned. SRH have found their mojo back under new captain Pat Cummins and so have KKR with the return of their legend Gautam Gambhir as mentor of the side.

Both teams have scored heavily throughout the season and boast strong batting line-ups. While there was no dew in Qualifier 2, teams should still be cautious of its potential impact. The conditions at Chepauk can change at any moment with weather playing it's vital role before match day or on the final day.

