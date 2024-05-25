Advertisement
SRH Vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024 Final: Pat Cummins Vs Shreyas Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer lead their teams in the finale.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:57 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Updates From IPL 2024 Final SRH vs KKR.
LIVE Blog

It is all ending as we will soon have the IPL 2024 champions. It will be either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both teams have had a stellar season in this year's Indian Premier League but their can be only one champion crowned. SRH have found their mojo back under new captain Pat Cummins and so have KKR with the return of their legend Gautam Gambhir as mentor of the side.

Both teams have scored heavily throughout the season and boast strong batting line-ups. While there was no dew in Qualifier 2, teams should still be cautious of its potential impact. The conditions at Chepauk can change at any moment with weather playing it's vital role before match day or on the final day.

Follow LIVE Updates From SRH Vs KKR IPL 2024 Final Here.

25 May 2024
23:57 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 Final SRH Vs KKR Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 final match between SRH and KKR. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Chennai.

READ: Chennai Weather Report: What Happens If Match Is Washed Out?

